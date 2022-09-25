Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
The best baseball players born on Sept. 27
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Sept. 27. So that whole disclaimer above about this list being subjective? You can forget that for the top spot. It is indisputable that honor belongs to one person: Michael Jack Schmidt.
MLB
Abrams' philosophy of 'living in the moment' pays off in 3-hit game
MIAMI -- CJ Abrams has showcased his head-turning talents on the bases early into his Major League career. On Sunday, the 21-year-old shortstop also demonstrated his ability to make adjustments with a pair of notable baserunning sequences in the Nationals’ 6-1 win over the Marlins at loanDepot park. “He...
MLB
Richardson claims States Play MVP honors with thunderous homer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- When Samuel Richardson dug in for batting practice Friday afternoon, a member of the States Play Invitational event staff approached and asked if he was the player who had switched clubs. When the 17-year-old University of Missouri commit replied in the affirmative, he was asked, “Going to go deep and win the game for the West, huh?”
MLB
Mexicali native Adrián Martínez proud to inspire others
On a sun-drenched August afternoon at the Oakland Coliseum, Adrián Martínez, just a few minutes after striking out American League MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge a second time in the game, handed the ball to A’s manager Mark Kotsay and walked off the mound to a standing ovation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
What's next for Marlins after Mattingly's tenure?
With Don Mattingly not returning in 2023, the Marlins will begin a managerial search for the first time in eight years. Below is a helpful breakdown of what we know so far:. Mattingly, general manager Kim Ng and chairman/principal owner Bruce Sherman revealed that there had been multiple conversations about Mattingly's future before Sunday's announcement. Naturally, those began as the club struggled in the second half and Mattingly's expiring contract was winding down.
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Look: Coolest World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
The 2022 Men's World Cup, set to be played in Qatar, is now less than two months away. In about eight weeks, the world's greatest soccer countries will descend on Qatar to play for the sport's top trophy. In recent years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has had a World Cup-feel, with...
Hurricane Ian on track to hit SW Florida as a major storm
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian remained a Category 3 storm on Tuesday night and was poised to come ashore somewhere along the coast of southwest Florida with Fort Myers in the crosshairs. At 11 p.m., Hurricane Ian was moving toward the north-northeast near 10 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to pass west of the Florida Keys within the next few hours, and approach the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday. The center of Ian is forecast to move over central Florida Wednesday night and Thursday morning and emerge over the...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Yanks win rain-shortened game with Judge stranded on deck
NEW YORK -- The next spot due to bat in the Yankees' lineup belonged to Aaron Judge, a compelling reason to brave the deluge that pounded Yankee Stadium when play halted on Sunday evening. Most of the crowd remained, time frozen at the end of the sixth inning, hoping Mother Nature would grant a window for one more crack at history.
MLB
Nothing but respect: Crew to host Pujols for one last series
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy’s Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brewers fans have had their differences (to put it gently) with Cardinals mainstays Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina over the years, but here’s hoping the Milwaukee faithful push all that aside to give those stars a proper standing ovation when they visit for the final time this week. Both players are retiring after the season.
MLB
How to watch and stream the World Baseball Classic Panama Qualifiers
Well, the Regensburg Qualifiers are finished, and Great Britain and the Cinderella-story Czech Republic team have punched their way to the tournament next March. If you missed any of the madness in Germany, don’t fret, the Panama City Qualifiers begin Friday -- where two more lucky teams will advance to the main rounds.
MLB
Nestor's scoreless start puts ERA in rare club
NEW YORK -- It was the last game of a six-game homestand at Yankee Stadium. The fans were hoping that Aaron Judge would at least tie Roger Maris by hitting his 61st home run, an American League record. But Judge wasn’t able to hit a home run in a rain-shortened 2-0 victory over the Red Sox on Sunday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Braves close NL East gap behind Olson's power, Elder's shutout
WASHINGTON -- As the Braves rolled toward what is likely to be a winner-take-all showdown with the Mets for the National League East this weekend, playing almost as well in September as they have all year, they’ve done so more or less without Matt Olson. The 28-year-old slugger has been there, to be clear, durable as ever, on pace to lead the Majors in games played. But the All-Star first baseman hasn’t really been himself, mired instead in a month-long slump Atlanta has grown anxious for him to break out of.
MLB
This 16-year-old 'unicorn' is a switch-hitter AND switch-pitcher
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Max Charles displayed an 88 mph fastball during Game 3 of the States Play Invitational on Sunday as a right-handed pitcher. Then, he displayed an 87 mph fastball as a lefty. “He’s like a switch-hitting Ohtani that pitches [with both arms],” said broadcaster Bruce Chen as he...
MLB
White Sox eliminated from AL Central race
CHICAGO -- The White Sox officially were eliminated from 2022 American League Central title contention via a 4-1 loss to Detroit on Sunday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field, falling short to Cleveland in a division where they touted as the clear-cut preseason favorite. But with nine games left and a...
MLB
Blue Jays close in on WC spot despite East loss
TORONTO -- While the champagne sprayed across the field at Rogers Centre on Tuesday night, the Blue Jays were forced to watch as the Yankees were crowned winners of a division they once thought could be theirs. A Wild Card Series has long been Toronto’s reality, though, and even coming...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Unfazed by Bronx stage, Bello bears down
NEW YORK -- Having checked off nearly every box in his initiation to the Major Leagues, Brayan Bello had one more circumstance thrown at him on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. Boston’s rookie righty was pitching in a postseason-like environment in which a packed house of 46,707 in the Bronx was waiting for Aaron Judge to belt his 61st homer of the season to tie Roger Maris for the American League record.
MLB
'This is my house': Vladdy moves Toronto closer to WC berth
TORONTO -- Two months ago, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked off the Red Sox at Rogers Centre and stomped defiantly across the turf, pointing to the ground and shouting, “This is our house.”. He’s ready to take some ownership now. Monday night in Toronto, Guerrero scorched a single to left...
MLB
Yankee Stadium's effect on Judge's HR chase just might surprise you
Aaron Judge has 60 home runs, a number that is part milestone (he’s just one away from tying the American League record, if you haven’t heard) and part legend (while 60 isn’t the single-season MLB record or even close to it, it’s a number that’s been burned into the hearts of baseball fans for generations). It’s a pretty big deal. Obviously.
MLB
Rays' tribute to Kiermaier 'meant the world to me'
ST. PETERSBURG -- In the middle of the second inning Saturday night, the Tropicana Field video board displayed a montage of Kevin Kiermaier’s top highlights and most memorable moments with the Rays, featuring a photo of Kiermaier and the words, “Thank you, KK.”. As the crowd of 22,169...
Comments / 0