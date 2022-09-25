Read full article on original website
The best baseball players born on Sept. 27
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Sept. 27. So that whole disclaimer above about this list being subjective? You can forget that for the top spot. It is indisputable that honor belongs to one person: Michael Jack Schmidt.
Alonso drives in 5 to become Mets' RBI king
OAKLAND -- When Max Scherzer signed a three-year, $130 million deal to join the Mets last December, it brought him to an organization that he believed had the requisite talent to do something special. It also meant he would no longer have to face former NL East rival Pete Alonso,...
Circle it! Padres slice magic number to 6
DENVER -- On Saturday night -- after he finished his media responsibilities and before he left for the team bus -- Padres third baseman Manny Machado grabbed a blue dry-erase marker and drew a massive “8” on the whiteboard at the exit to Coors Field’s visitors’ clubhouse. Then he circled it. For full effect.
Brown 'continues to get better,' takes Mets' co-aces deep
OAKLAND -- As Seth Brown’s early-season slump prolonged into May, A’s manager Mark Kotsay pulled the outfielder into his office for a discussion about shifting to more of an opposite-field approach at the plate. Kotsay’s message to Brown, who was hitting .158 through his first 34 games of...
Giants finishing strong with 6-1 road trip
PHOENIX -- As the Giants return to the Bay Area for their final homestand of the 2022 season, their elimination number sits at two. That means any combination of San Francisco losses and Philadelphia wins totaling two will prevent the Giants from reaching the postseason. So it’s highly likely that...
Yanks win rain-shortened game with Judge stranded on deck
NEW YORK -- The next spot due to bat in the Yankees' lineup belonged to Aaron Judge, a compelling reason to brave the deluge that pounded Yankee Stadium when play halted on Sunday evening. Most of the crowd remained, time frozen at the end of the sixth inning, hoping Mother Nature would grant a window for one more crack at history.
Unfazed by Bronx stage, Bello bears down
NEW YORK -- Having checked off nearly every box in his initiation to the Major Leagues, Brayan Bello had one more circumstance thrown at him on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. Boston’s rookie righty was pitching in a postseason-like environment in which a packed house of 46,707 in the Bronx was waiting for Aaron Judge to belt his 61st homer of the season to tie Roger Maris for the American League record.
Why talent wasn’t enough for White Sox
CHICAGO -- I was wrong. Those three words are easy for me to write because I rarely, if ever, make a mistake. (Pause for those who know me to stop laughing. Or those who don’t know me. Or those who will know me.) But in my Newsletter from Sept....
'Top player for a reason': Acuña lifts Braves in NL East hunt
PHILADELPHIA -- Memories of last year’s postseason celebrations were stirred as the jubilant screams were heard outside the Braves' clubhouse following an 8-7 win in 11 innings over the Phillies on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. “This is a fun team,” Braves center fielder Michael Harris II said....
'This team has a lot of fight': Upcoming road trip crucial for O's
BALTIMORE -- The next time the Orioles play at home, a three-game set against the Blue Jays to close their regular season, it’s not clear what type of team they’ll be. They could be a postseason team, though the odds remain against them. Or they could be eliminated, their valiant come-from-nowhere efforts short of the ultimate prize.
Hamilton doesn't throw away his shot: 1st MLB hit a HR
MINNEAPOLIS -- The crowd of 24,133 at Target Field was mostly subdued for much of a chilly afternoon after Minnesota fell behind early -- aside from some scattered cheers when the Vikings beat the Lions across town -- with an 11-run inning by the Royals against the Mariners serving as the only barrier between the Twins and mathematical elimination from the playoffs.
Braves close NL East gap behind Olson's power, Elder's shutout
WASHINGTON -- As the Braves rolled toward what is likely to be a winner-take-all showdown with the Mets for the National League East this weekend, playing almost as well in September as they have all year, they’ve done so more or less without Matt Olson. The 28-year-old slugger has been there, to be clear, durable as ever, on pace to lead the Majors in games played. But the All-Star first baseman hasn’t really been himself, mired instead in a month-long slump Atlanta has grown anxious for him to break out of.
New kids, old tricks guide Guardians to Central crown
From the moment his team arrived at Spring Training, Guardians manager Terry Francona was emphatic about getting one simple message across to his players. Everyone knew this was going to be an extremely young team. Aside from bringing back reliever Bryan Shaw and inking backup catcher Luke Maile to a one-year deal, Cleveland was silent when it came to offseason moves. That left the 2022 season up to the next wave of internal talent, meaning the average age of the roster was going to plummet. And with youth comes inexperience.
Abrams' philosophy of 'living in the moment' pays off in 3-hit game
MIAMI -- CJ Abrams has showcased his head-turning talents on the bases early into his Major League career. On Sunday, the 21-year-old shortstop also demonstrated his ability to make adjustments with a pair of notable baserunning sequences in the Nationals’ 6-1 win over the Marlins at loanDepot park. “He...
Rays' next game at Trop: postseason -- or next season
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays allowed four home runs and mustered little offense of their own as they lost their regular-season home finale to the Blue Jays, 7-1, on Sunday afternoon. • Box score. The question now, as they embark on a nine-game road trip to finish their regular-season schedule,...
O's wait out rain, then pour it on vs. Sox
BOSTON -- Coming off an 11-inning loss to Houston, the Orioles arrived at Fenway Park in need of a strong series to keep their postseason dreams alive. One game into the four-game set, they’re off to a good start. The Orioles commanded the series opener, hitting five homers in...
For starters: Cubs' rotation thriving down the stretch
PITTSBURGH -- The Cubs' rotation has quietly ranked among the best in baseball over the past two-plus months. Look no further than the starting pitching ERA leaderboard during the second half. Four of the top five teams with the best rotation ERA since the All-Star break are ticketed for the...
Lights-out Javier primed to be Astros' key weapon in playoffs
BALTIMORE -- The Astros have a starting rotation filled with pitchers that are peaking at the right time with the postseason just around the corner. With Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers Jr. and Framber Valdez leading the rotation, the Astros are set up nicely for what they hope will be another long playoff run.
Celebrations will have to wait for Judge, Yankees
TORONTO -- With another four trips to home plate already under Aaron Judge’s belt, none of them producing a deep drive that the world has been waiting for, opportunity knocked late on Monday evening. Finally, he had a moment where no one on the Yankees’ bench would have been overtly pulling for a ball to land in the seats. A hit was all they needed.
Nearly immaculate Ortiz eyeing spot in Bucs' rotation
PITTSBURGH -- A year ago, Luis Ortiz was pitching for Single-A Bradenton. A month ago, he was pitching for Double-A Altoona. Two weeks ago, he was pitching for Triple-A Indianapolis. With another tantalizing outing, Ortiz’s stock just continues and continues to rise. Ortiz turned in his latest electrifying start...
