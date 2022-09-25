ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC officials appeal judge's ruling to reinstate unvaccinated police officers

By Rosemary Misdary
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqX82_0i9CXjDZ00
The New York Supreme Court Building in Lower Manhattan.

New York City officials filed an appeal against a New York state Supreme Court judge’s ruling on Friday that they lacked the authority to fire municipal police union members over noncompliance with COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Judge Lyle E. Frank acknowledged that the vaccine mandate was lawful at the time it was issued, but said the Department of Health did not have the right to create an exclusion or impositions as a condition of employment, and that doing so would require negotiations between the union and the municipal agency, also known as collective bargaining.

“To say that this court should read into the statute that enforcement of a vaccine mandate is enforceable by exclusion from the workplace, suspension, leave without pay, and ultimate termination would be a gross overstatement of the DOH commissioner’s powers,” Frank wrote in his ruling.

When the Police Benevolent Association, the city’s largest police union, sued the city in October 2021, it sought an order from the court that would stop the further enforcement of the vaccine mandate and a declaration that the DOH was overreaching its powers. The PBA also sought the reinstatement of members who were fired, plus back pay and damages.

The judge ruled in the PBA’s favor, including the reinstatement of all officers who were terminated for not following the COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Frank said that the city overstepped its enforcement powers by firing or putting unvaccinated officers on leave. He said the limits did not extend past monetary sanctions.

“This decision confirms what we have said from the start: the vaccine mandate was an improper infringement on our members' right to make personal medical decisions in consultation with their own health care professionals. We will continue to fight to protect those rights,” said PBA President Patrick J. Lynch in a statement following Frank's decision on Friday.

The New York City Law Department immediately filed an appeal against the ruling.

The decision came amid Mayor Eric Adams’ announcement earlier this week that the city would drop its vaccine mandates for private companies on Nov. 1.

Comments / 9

Delia
3d ago

No one should be forced to take experimental drugs threatened by their livelyhood!!

Reply(6)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Citing burglary surge, Malliotakis holds event to reverse bail law

BAY RIDGE — On Monday, U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) joined a group of Brooklyn small business owners, law enforcement, and concerned members of the community in calling on New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the State Legislature to reverse the state’s bail reform law that’s releasing dangerous career criminals back onto New York City streets. Malliotakis’ press conference comes during a recent uptick in burglaries across the city, including six in Bay Ridge where burglars ran off with $28,000 in stolen cash.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Dad of Brooklyn man killed by NYPD decries Lee Zeldin campaign ad

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The father of a Brooklyn man fatally shot by police in 2018 is accusing New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin of “criminalizing and dehumanizing” his late son by including his image in a campaign ad decrying violent crime. Eric Vassell, father of the late Saheed Vassell, issued a statement […]
BROOKLYN, NY
cityandstateny.com

What’s the latest on New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers?

It’s been nearly a week since New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for private sector workers will end on Nov. 1, and questions remain about how long the mandate on municipal employees will stay in place. While the city asserts that the requirement will remain on the books for now, critics have continued to levy pressure on city leaders – and the courts – to roll it back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Daily News

Two more suspects busted for Bronx stabbing death of ex-con known as neighborhood peacekeeper

Two more suspects have been charged in the stabbing death of an ex-con who had developed a reputation as a peacekeeper in his Bronx neighborhood, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18 and with no prior arrest history, surrendered at the 45th Precinct stationhouse Monday and were each charged with manslaughter for the Sept. 16 slaying of Prince McMichael. Cops said ...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Union#Municipal Police#The Department Of Health#Doh#Pba
The Staten Island Advance

As Staten Islanders suffer, efforts to locate ‘boom parties’ in N.J. ‘largely unsuccessful,’ says law enforcement

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Elected officials and law enforcement on Staten Island and in Elizabeth, N.J., are working to address the noise from “boom parties” -- where people in New Jersey gather in groups and play music through giant speakers -- that’s impacting the quality of life of residents in both states. But despite best efforts, little has been done.
ELIZABETH, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Gothamist

Extra Extra: Kathy Hochul got a police union's endorsement

Because the Police Benevolent Association of New York State picked Hochul over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, here are your end-of-day links: Mayor Eric Adams won't say who he hangs out with at night, cool pictures from Italian people's social media feeds, the chess cheating scandal may have involved a sex toy, and more. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Reported rapes rise in NYC

Reported rapes are up in New York this year to date by nearly 11%, according to recent NYPD crime statistics. Other sex crimes have risen more than 15% this week to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Manhattan deliveryman stabbed fighting off crook trying to steal his e-bike

A Manhattan deliveryman was stabbed multiple times early Tuesday fighting off a crook trying to steal his e-bike, cops said. Cops arrested the stabber, who police sources identify as an ex-con with more than 80 arrests. The 36-year-old victim was on Allen St. near Rivington St. on the Lower East Side when Sean Cooper, 47, stormed up and tried to take his wheels about 3 a.m., according to ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
736
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy