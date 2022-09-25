ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Eater

Best New and Most Anticipated Sacramento Area Restaurants This Fall

We may be falling back into Sacramento’s autumnal rhythms — cue the shrinking lines at Gunther’s ice cream and the raining down of dappled leaves — but the city is also springing forward with a healthy crop of restaurant openings. This list is by no means exhaustive, but it does represent a smattering of exciting post-pandemic launches.
KCRA.com

Project CommUNITY: California's Hispanic Heritage

During Hispanic Heritage month, KCRA 3 is highlighting groups and people making a difference in the lives of California’s Hispanic population. You can watch the full Project CommUNITY special "California's Hispanic Heritage" in the video player above. Learn more about the stories featured in the special below. How Sacramento’s...
KCRA.com

Yolo County issues food vendor warning in West Sac, Woodland

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Afood vendor warning was issued Friday after multiple complaints regarding unpermitted street food vendors operating in Yolo County. "We have seen a marked increase from unlicensed food vendors in West Sac and Woodland. We received complaints from residents and businesses, for safety reasons, we will work with the cities to do some enforcement," read an email to KCRA3 from the Yolo County Environmental Health Division.
visit-eldorado.com

Rush to Placerville, CA this Weekend

El Dorado County is the birthplace of California’s gold rush, and the fever that inspired hundreds of thousands of emigrants to flock to the Pacific Coast—forever changing the course of American history. Today, modern travelers find small-town charm, outdoor experiences, and robust flavors that continue to thrive in Placerville, CA.
Fox40

Destination California: Hard Rock Hotel, Redding, Winters, and Lincoln

A Studio40 Live Special! Gary and Scott are going to multiple places. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Redding, and Lincoln. From restaurant, to rooms, and to gaming, Hard Rock has it all!. This Sacramento casino brings world-class gaming and Hard Rock’s signature, high-octane style to Northern California. Test your luck...
KTVU FOX 2

These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets

OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
KCRA.com

These are lessons learned 50 years after air disaster at Farrell's Ice Cream Parlor in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For Joe Pick, Sept. 24 is more than just another fall day. It's a day of remembrance. "It was tragic, what happened that day," Pick said while taking a break from shoveling mulch next to the Sacramento police headquarters building on Sacramento's Freeport Boulevard. "We're honoring the people that we lost that day, the survivors that made it through it, and what we've accomplished in the last 50 years."
ABC10

Cereal bar and cafe to open in Old Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new cafe in Old Sacramento will soon be serving all of your favorite cereals and sweets. Cerealism Cafe plans to "bring morning vibes to your everyday lives" by taking your favorite cereals and turning them into different foods. With over 75 cereal options, guests can...
californiaglobe.com

Another Shooting & Murder in Downtown Sacramento

Violent attacks by dangerous homeless transients are becoming the “new normal” in Sacramento. So are murders. Another downtown shooting occurred Saturday night in front of several popular restaurants and bars on the 2700 block of J Street. This shooting was the same night as Sacramento’s annual Farm to Fork event, outdoors on the downtown Capitol Mall.
FOX40

SacRT to offer free rides the first week of October

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Regional Transit will be offering free rides the first week of October in celebration of California Clean Air Day. According to SacRT, the free rides will be for any Sacramento Regional Transit system, including buses, light rail, on-demand SmaRT Ride shuttles, SacRT GO paratransit services, and SacRT’s e-van services from […]
KCRA.com

Ballet Folklorico celebrates Mexican culture in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Osvaldo Ramirez is the artistic director for Ballet Folklorico Nube de Oro. It’s one of the many groups in the Sacramento area. Ramirez says the Ballet Folklorico choreography and costumes are more than just entertainment but also an artistic history lesson. Ballet Folklorico is known...
ABC10

Mayor Darrell Steinberg responds in wake of deadly 24 hours in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg addressed the latest wave of violence in Sacramento that led to four deaths in the past 24 hours. The mayor acknowledged the tragedies that have occurred and resulted in the loss of numerous lives. He and other city officials continue to voice their assurances of safety in Sacramento’s Downtown and Midtown areas -- despite these deadly and high profile, yet seemingly isolated, incidents.
