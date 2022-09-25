ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Post Malone Hospitalized, Postpones Boston Show

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

Post Malone has postponed his show at TD Garden in Boston tonight, Sept. 24, following being hospitalized. He announced the news in an Instagram story . “I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” he wrote. He added that tickets for Saturday’s show would be valid for when the concert is rescheduled.

“Boston, I love y’all so fucking much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body,” he wrote. “I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

A rep for Post Malone did not have further comment.

“We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so fucking sorry,” he continued. “Everyone’s tickets for tonight’s show will be valid for the reschedule that we’re planning right now. Once again, I’m so fucking sorry. I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon.”

Last week, Post Malone injured his ribs after he accidentally fell through an open trap door while performing in St. Louis last Saturday. It’s unclear if the injury is related to his recent hospitalization. Malone is in the midst of a North American tour in support of his fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache .

