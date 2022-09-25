Read full article on original website
Tucker Carlson gives speech at Hells Angels funeral in NorCal
It was a mismatch for the ages: Generationally wealthy San Franciscan Tucker Carlson speaking in front of the Hells Angels, America’s most famous outlaw motorcycle gang. On Saturday, the Fox News pundit took to the stage at the funeral of Sonny Barger, the man who founded the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957. Barger, 83, died of liver cancer at his Livermore home in late June. The funeral was heavily attended; thousands of bikers descended on Stockton for the 6-hour affair. According to Carlson, he was invited to the funeral and "cleared [his] schedule" to get from "Maine to Stockton."
SFist
Manslaughter Charges Have Been Filed Against Alleged Sideshow Participant Who Caused June Death In East Oakland
A 19-year-old whose reckless driving was implicated in the death of a 28-year-old Oakland man and injuries to his family members has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter. As KTVU reports, earlier this month, 19-year-old Arnold Azeael Linaldi was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for the June...
KCRA.com
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
KCRA.com
Homicide being investigated in Oak Park area of Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the Oak Park area on Tuesday morning. Police said the homicide investigation is underway at the 3800 block of 6th Avenue. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
KCRA.com
How cruising, lowriding became an expression of Chicano culture in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cruising is legal in the city of Sacramento thanks to the coordination from car clubs and car enthusiasts. Now, cities around the state are working to legalize the hobby after years of what some lowriders consider discriminatory ordinances meant to target people of color in certain communities.
KSBW.com
'History happening as we bury a legend': Motorcycle mourners pay tribute to Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger
It's been a constant roar of motorcycles revving their motors as mourners make their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway in Northern California. Thousands turned out on two wheels for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83. The Modesto native died in June after a brief battle with cancer. Barger is credited with creating the first Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957.
californiaexaminer.net
Sonny Barger Net Worth: What Happened To Him? Truth Behind His Death!
The following is a proclamation regarding the likely Sonny Barger Net Worth. Many people have opinions regarding how much money Sonny Barger possesses. Here you may find out more about Sonny Barger’s financial struggles. Sonny Barger’s recent commercial success has sparked widespread curiosity about his wealth. This article elaborates.
KCRA.com
3 dead after shootings in south Natomas, North Sacramento late Monday, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people are dead after shootings at two locations in Sacramento late Monday night, according to authorities. Both happened around 11 p.m. and police do not believe they are related. One of the shootings happened at a South Natomas apartment complex on San Juan Road. KCRA...
One killed in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was killed in a shooting in Sacramento Tuesday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. on 6th Avenue. According to police, once on scene officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound and he was taken […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: 1 killed in midtown shooting, protesting death of Iranian woman, Hurricane Ian approaches Cuba
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Police investigating double shooting in East Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a double shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday morning, an officer told KRON4. The shooting was reported shortly after 10 a.m., Officer Darryl Rodgers stated. Officers arrived at the 9600 block of Edes Avenue, where they located two victims with gunshot wounds. KRON ON is […]
San Joaquin County Sheriff concerned about Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office are sounding the alarm as thousands of affiliates of an infamous motorcycle club are coming to Stockton. “There is a long history of these types of gatherings resulting in shootings, stabbings and homicides,” said San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow. The gathering is […]
KCRA.com
Family demanding answers from Ceres police about handling of missing person report
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Filling seats and lining the entire back wall of the Ceres City Council chambers, friends and loved ones of Erika Lopez showed up by the dozens at Monday's council meeting. People close to Lopez, who family and friends said was reported missing to the Ceres Police...
SF man dies from shooting in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the homicide of a man from San Francisco. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 6200 block of Camden Street. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim ultimately succumbed to his […]
Stockton Unified hosting active shooter training led by responder from 1989 Cleveland School shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Just one month before joining the California Highway Patrol, former EMT and Stockton Police Officer Salvador Cortez found himself in the middle of tragedy responding to what would be one of the most memorable and terrifying moments of his career. What started as a normal Tuesday...
Funeral for Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger set to happen Saturday in Stockton
STOCKTON – Thousands of mourners are expected to be in attendance for the funeral of Sonny Barger, one of the figureheads of the Hells Angels motorcycle club, this weekend in Stockton. Barger died back in June after a short battle with cancer. He was 83. He was a founding member of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels. Barger was also present at the club's most infamous moment – the 1969 free concert at the Altamont Speedway during which bikers hired as security staff fatally stabbed a concertgoer who pulled a gun on one of their members.Born in Modesto, Barger...
47 Alameda Co. sheriff's deputies stripped of guns, duties due to 'unsatisfactory' psych exam scores
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says these scores were due to immaturity and the deputies will undergo a new round of screening.
SFist
Alameda Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In Double Murder Failed His Psych Exam; Now 47 Other Deputies On Leave Due to Failed Exams
We now know that all was perhaps not so well with the Alameda County Sheriff's deputy whom the sheriff's office had previously said had a spotless record, after he turned himself in for a double murder. The shocking double-homicide occurred in a quiet subdivision in Dublin on September 7, and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Family confirms ID of California woman found dead in car at church. ‘She deserves justice’
A woman who went missing Friday night was found dead in her car in the parking lot of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church on Maze Boulevard in Modesto on Saturday afternoon, her family confirmed. In an Instagram post Saturday, Yaresli Lopez of Ceres wrote that her mother, Erika Lopez, called her...
KCRA.com
These are lessons learned 50 years after air disaster at Farrell's Ice Cream Parlor in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For Joe Pick, Sept. 24 is more than just another fall day. It's a day of remembrance. "It was tragic, what happened that day," Pick said while taking a break from shoveling mulch next to the Sacramento police headquarters building on Sacramento's Freeport Boulevard. "We're honoring the people that we lost that day, the survivors that made it through it, and what we've accomplished in the last 50 years."
