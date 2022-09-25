Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
1 hurt in crash of Frankton-Lapel school bus, pickup hauling trash cans in Hamilton County
SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — The driver of a pickup pulling a trailer loaded with trash bins was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after colliding with a school bus on Tuesday morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says. The Ford F-350 truck’s driver, who was not identified in a...
WTHR
Man injured in crash with school bus in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver was flown to the hospital after he crashed into the back of an empty school bus in Hamilton County on Tuesday morning. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 38 and Horton Road, which is north of Westfield, near Hortonville.
1 person seriously injured in 3-car crash near Noblesville
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a driver passing on a highway curve near Noblesville struck two vehicles before being ejected from his car Tuesday. A Hamilton County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said the collision happened around 3:42 p.m. on State Road 19 between Field Drive and 196th Street. A...
WTHR
Thorntown man, 2 teenagers injured in Boone County crash
THORNTOWN, Ind. — Three people were injured in a crash involving a van and a backhoe in northern Boone County Tuesday. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said a van with six teenagers traveling to a volleyball game struck the backhoe at US 52 and CR 650 North, east of Thorntown. The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
cbs4indy.com
3 injured in Boone County crash involving a van and a backhoe
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Three people, including two teens, were injured during a Tuesday afternoon crash involving a van and a backhoe in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call came in about 4 p.m.. of a vehicle accident with entrapment on US 52 at the intersection of County Road 650 North.
Fox 59
Driver flown to hospital after crashing into back of school bus on SR 38
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver has been airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after the pickup truck he was driving collided with the rear end of a school bus. No students were on the school bus at the time of the accident. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department,...
Nearly 200 unclaimed remains buried in Marion County ceremony
INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people in Marion County who pass away don't have any loved ones to bury them. However, a couple of local groups tried to change that Monday for nearly 200 people while raising awareness. Strangers gathered at Antioch Church to celebrate the lives of 173 men...
WISH-TV
Daughter finds mother dead in Anderson home; death ruled a homicide
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was found dead Monday afternoon in her home by her daughter, and Anderson Police Department says it’s a homicide. At 3:49 p.m. Monday, Anderson police went to a home in the 1600 block of Meridian Street for an unknown disturbance. Officers arrived...
Missing Lawrence woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled
LAWRENCE, Indiana — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing central Indiana woman. A spokesperson with the Lawrence Police Department confirmed 55-year-old Barbara Sheasley was found safe Tuesday, Sept. 27 after she was last seen Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10:30 p.m. The Silver Alert was issued...
Couple plans 14th memorial walk in honor of great nephew
INDIANAPOLIS — Had he gotten the chance, Jeremiah Williams would be turning 22 next week, probably mapping out his next steps after graduating from college. Instead, the great aunt and uncle who raised Jeremiah until he was 8, the age he was when he died, are getting ready to hand out t-shirts for the 14th annual walk in Jeremiah’s memory, “Walking For Change” - all to raise awareness about domestic violence.
wbiw.com
New bridge opens up with I-65 Finish Line project and more
INDIANA – Late last week, crews opened the new Mann Road bridge over I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. It is the fourth of five overpasses to be successfully replaced in phases since last year. The new bridges will allow for more lanes of I-465 to fit underneath....
Visitation for Richmond Officer Seara Burton set for today
RICHMOND — Visitation for Officer Seara Burton is set to take place today before her funeral Monday. Those who would like to give their condolences will be able to visit from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Richmond City Building, 50 N. 5th St. Services will be held...
Current Publishing
Work underway on second half of roundabout project
Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
Current Publishing
Sheriff’s office seeking suspect involved in vehicle thefts
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a rash of vehicle thefts that occurred across four counties. The sheriff’s office said the thefts occurred the week of Aug. 24 in Boone, Hamilton, Madison and Putnam counties with the suspect being described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s. The suspect’s vehicle is a Honda Element between the years of 2003 and 2006 with a distinctive flag banner sticker across the rear window and was last known to have yellow duct tape around the driver’s side mirror, authorities said.
WISH-TV
Fishers family cancels vacation due to Hurricane Ian
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH)- As Hurricane Ian approaches the western coast of Florida, as a result, an Indiana family opted to change their vacation plans. Right now, traveling to the state is not recommended. The Erwin family of Fishers was supposed to go to Destin, Florida this Friday, but didn’t want...
roadtirement.com
New viewing deck overlooks Blue River
Craftsmen just yesterday put the finishing touches on the new viewing deck overlooking Blue River in Shelbyville, Indiana. This nice observation deck is just across the Blue River Trail pavement at the end of the new A to Z Storybook Trail. We just published a post about that trail feature here. Shelbyville and Shelby County are in central Indiana, and are continuing to expand the popular Blue River Trail. These additions add to the enjoyment of trail users.
Man arrested for OWI, leaving scene of crash near Zionsville
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a serious crash in Boone County on Saturday, investigators said. Boone County dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. reporting a crash near the intersection of County Road 300 South and County Road 875 East, which is north of Zionsville and east of Whitestown.
Driver dies after crashing into Daleville home overnight
A woman died after she drove into a home early Monday on Daleville's north side, according to the Danville Police Department.
5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
WTHR
