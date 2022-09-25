ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somali American candidates hope to make history in November election

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Somali community in Columbus has nearly 60,000 residents, the second largest in the nation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Somali-born candidates Ismail Mohamed, who is running for Ohio House District 3 this November, and Munira Abdullahi, who is running for Ohio House District 9, could make history. If they are successful this November, they would be the first Somali Americans to serve in the Ohio legislature.
COLUMBUS, OH
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll shows tight Ohio Senate race

OHIO — An exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll released Tuesday shows the race for U.S. Senate in Ohio is statistically tied. Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan remain in a statistical tie six weeks out from Election Day, according to an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll. The race...
OHIO STATE
Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm with top winds of 140 mph (220 kph) as it approached Florida and forecasters predicted it would retain that strength until landfall. A stretch of the heavily populated Gulf Coast from Naples to Sarasota was at “highest risk” of a devastating storm surge.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa's Phoenix simulation anticipated Category 5 hurricane

In ominous tones, a documentary narrator describes the devastation wrought on the Tampa Bay, Fla. area by “Phoenix,” a tropical storm that grew into a Category 5 hurricane. More than 160 deaths with 30,000 missing people. Upwards of 300,000 people seeking shelter. As much as $200 billion in...
TAMPA, FL
Program aims to give a boost to kids impacted by the pandemic

OHIO — Now that kids have returned to school, more opportunities for families to help their children get a boost in their learning have opened up. The Ohio Department of Education is offering hundreds of dollars in credit to help kids whose learning was significantly impacted by the pandemic.
OHIO STATE
What you won't see after the end of September

As September draws to a close, it’s time to say so long to summer in Wisconsin. We have to face the facts: our hot days are officially over at this point. For those that live for shorts and sandals and summer nights out on the patio with the warm air blowing through your hair–it’s now over.
WISCONSIN STATE

