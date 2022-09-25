Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Somali American candidates hope to make history in November election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Somali community in Columbus has nearly 60,000 residents, the second largest in the nation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Somali-born candidates Ismail Mohamed, who is running for Ohio House District 3 this November, and Munira Abdullahi, who is running for Ohio House District 9, could make history. If they are successful this November, they would be the first Somali Americans to serve in the Ohio legislature.
spectrumnews1.com
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll shows tight Ohio Senate race
OHIO — An exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll released Tuesday shows the race for U.S. Senate in Ohio is statistically tied. Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan remain in a statistical tie six weeks out from Election Day, according to an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll. The race...
spectrumnews1.com
Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm with top winds of 140 mph (220 kph) as it approached Florida and forecasters predicted it would retain that strength until landfall. A stretch of the heavily populated Gulf Coast from Naples to Sarasota was at “highest risk” of a devastating storm surge.
spectrumnews1.com
Tampa's Phoenix simulation anticipated Category 5 hurricane
In ominous tones, a documentary narrator describes the devastation wrought on the Tampa Bay, Fla. area by “Phoenix,” a tropical storm that grew into a Category 5 hurricane. More than 160 deaths with 30,000 missing people. Upwards of 300,000 people seeking shelter. As much as $200 billion in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
A closer look at issues in the Coachella Valley
The city of Indio, the largest and fastest growing city in the Coachella Valley, lies 130 miles east of Los Angeles. Annually, the City of Festivals gets 1.4 million visitors for events such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival. On this week’s “In...
spectrumnews1.com
State asking residents who see the spotted lanternfly to take a picture and report it
WORCESTER, Mass. - Central and western Massachusetts residents are being asked to be on the lookout and report sightings of the spotted lanternfly. The first known infestation in Massachusetts was in Fitchburg in 2021 and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources cut those two trees down. The fly has been...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsinites see second largest week-to-week increase in gas prices this year
APPLETON, Wis. — Wisconsinites were treated to an unwelcomed surprise at gas pumps Monday. The average price of a gallon of regular, unleaded gas in Wisconsin rose roughly 35 cents. It’s the second largest week-to-week increase in Wisconsin this year, Nick Jarmusz, a spokesperson for American Automobile Association, said....
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last...
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts youth sports sees decline in referees due to backlash from coaches, fans
WESTFIELD, Mass. - It's been an on-going issue in recent years, a referee shortage leading to postponements or cancellations of youth sports games across the country. For soccer officials like Matthew Card, the job comes with its challenges. What You Need To Know. There is a shortage of referees for...
spectrumnews1.com
Program aims to give a boost to kids impacted by the pandemic
OHIO — Now that kids have returned to school, more opportunities for families to help their children get a boost in their learning have opened up. The Ohio Department of Education is offering hundreds of dollars in credit to help kids whose learning was significantly impacted by the pandemic.
spectrumnews1.com
What you won't see after the end of September
As September draws to a close, it’s time to say so long to summer in Wisconsin. We have to face the facts: our hot days are officially over at this point. For those that live for shorts and sandals and summer nights out on the patio with the warm air blowing through your hair–it’s now over.
Comments / 0