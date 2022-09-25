ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday Evening Forecast Sept 23rd

By Shawn Quien
 3 days ago
Our late September heat wave has arrived with many inland areas getting very warm today. Heat Advisories so far are only in place for portions of Ventura County and will last through early next week. However all areas off the immoderate coast should expect more hot weather for Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 90's. Fortunately, unlike the last big heat wave, our beloved onshore flow and marine layer haven't completely pushed offshore and the coast has been very nice. Look for more patchy overnight fog which will likely burn off by mid day on Sunday. Highs will be mostly in the upper 670's and 70's.

Looking ahead, strong high pressure will hold firm over the much of the West Coast. Very warm and hot temperatures will continue for inland areas. Again, the marine layer to looks to stay in the game and that means, the coastline should stay lovely and mild. As long as a sea breeze stays and the fog lingers near shore, we don't expect it to get overly hot right on the sand! High pressure will gradually weaken by the middle and second half of next week. This will bring widespread cooling with inland areas staying warm, but well below what are expecting for Sunday through Tuesday.

