Yakima, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Benton County will throw out your household hazardous materials

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County is hosting a household hazardous materials waste collection event on October 28 at the Fairgrounds. The event is completely free to county residents and operates on a first come, first served policy. You can throw out your materials between 11 a.m. and 6...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima closed until further notice

YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park closed Saturday and Sunday to give an FBI dive team from the east coast space to search for Lucian Munguia. According to the Yakima Greenway Facebook page, the park will remain be closed until further notice. Sandra Munguia, the missing 4-year-old's mom, posted on...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Overturned truck closes road in Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, a truck loaded with pallets overturned last night off of Konnowac and Parker Heights Rd around 8 p.m., closing the road. The Yakima County Planning Division reports that the road is still closed from E. Parker Heights to Henderson. This...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD, RPD, BCSO arrest 28 in top offender sweep

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) recently joined forces with the Richland Police Department (RPD) and the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) to identify, locate, and arrest some of the top offenders in the Tri-Cities region. According to the KPD, over the course of the week of September, 13,...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Police ask for footage after man shot in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a 23-year-old male was shot in the leg around the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue. The Yakima Police Department reports gunshots were heard around 8:42 p.m. on September 27. The man is now in the hospital with non-life-threatening...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Body found floating in river near Cable Bridge

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 1 p.m. the Benton County Sheriff's Office was notified of possible human remains in a bag floating in the river. The BCSO remained on scene and located the remains just east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Coroners Office confirmed that the body found was that...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire danger forecast for Benton County high until further notice

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The fire danger forecast in Benton County is high and will remain so until further notice. This means that no burning is allowed within the city limits. According to a Benton County press release HIGH fire danger means:. Wildfires are likely. Fires in heavy, continuous fuel such...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Red flag warning comes as Goat Rocks Fire battle continues

PACKWOOD — The Goat Rocks Fire northeast of Packwood continues to grow and is still 0% contained after having consumed 3,675 acres of forest as of Monday morning. On Monday from noon to 7 p.m., a red flag warning was put in place in the vicinity of the fire, which is a weather advisory signaling dry, windy conditions that increase the potential for fire growth.
PACKWOOD, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Smoke and Haze In The Air...Rain & Wind On The Way Tomorrow

Widespread smoke and haze tonight should start to disappear after 8 pm, mild winds and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. A cold front moves on shore Wednesday with increasing clouds and breezy to gusty winds 20-25 mph and stray scattered showers Wed night/Thursday morning. Temperatures drop into the low to mid 70s. Clearing skies Thursday afternoon with lingering showers in the mountains.
TRI-CITIES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Overturned semi blocks I-82 near Prosser

INTERSTATE 82 - A semi is overturned on I-82, closing lanes headed east, around four miles north of Prosser. A collision was originally reported around 5:50 p.m. Reporters on scene have confirmed the semi is still stuck and law enforcement is there. Avoid the area and take alternate routes if...
PROSSER, WA

