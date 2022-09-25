Read full article on original website
Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster
The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
3 takeaways from Bruins preseason opener
The team finds standout outings despite lack of finish. A handful of Boston Bruins had a chance to make an initial impression during their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Flyers. Indeed, the Bruins had garnered a handful of quality chances against Philadelphia’s goaltending tandem of Felix Sandstrom and Troy Grosenick....
NHL
Recap: Avs Begin Preseason Against Minnesota and Vegas
The Colorado Avalanche began their preseason schedule with split-squad an away contest against the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon and a home match against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota in the afternoon, while the home squad...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
NHL
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 67 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by five players and added F Cal O'Reilly on a professional try-out (PTO), according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have released forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard from their amateur try-out contracts...
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Red Sox Wrap: Boston Edges Out Orioles In Offensive Battle At Fenway
The Boston Red Sox won out in an offensive battle against the Baltimore Orioles, leaving Fenway Park with a 13-9 victory on Tuesday. The win breaks Boston’s six-game losing streak and puts it at 73-81 on the season, and the Orioles dropped to 80-74 on the year. box score...
NHL
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers
The Islanders kick off the 2022 preseason at Madison Square Garden. The New York Islanders begin their preseason slate on Monday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The game is the Islanders' first with Lane Lambert as head coach and his first chance to evaluate his...
Watch Bruins’ A.J. Greer Score Game-Winning Goal Vs. Rangers
Boston Bruins forward A.J. Greer is making a solid case to make the NHL roster. Greer, a Boston University alum, scored two goals in the Bruins’ overtime win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday, including the game winner. The 25-year-old has stood out for more than just his...
Xander Bogaerts Gives Update On Contract Talks With Red Sox
All is quiet when it comes to contract talks between the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. While reporters saw Bogaerts and Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy chatting in the clubhouse Tuesday prior to Boston’s 13-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, the star shortstop told the media he hasn’t talked with the club about a new contract recently, but hopes that changes soon.
FOX Sports
Philadelphia Flyers head into a season of low expectations
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scroll Philly sports headlines on the smartphone and there’s plenty about Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Phillies are in a pennant race. The Sixers have two of the biggest stars in the NBA in Joel Embiid and James Harden. The Union is one of the best teams in Major League Soccer.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers preseason lineup versus Bruins debuts Vincent Trocheck
After a nice win to start the preseason over the rival Islanders, the New York Rangers will head to Boston to take on the Bruins. Game and broadcast information listed below in bold and italics. DATE VS. BROADCAST INFO RESULT. Monday, Sept. 26 (7:00 PM) NYI MSG, MSGSN, NHLN, ESPN...
Yardbarker
Which key New York Rangers to watch in preseason match versus Bruins
The New York Rangers take to the ice at TD Garden to face the Boston Bruins in their second of six preseason games. After a rousing 4-1 win over the New York Islanders, several familiar faces will be back in the lineup tonight. Jimmy Vesey, Gustav Rydahl, Vitali Kravtsov, Ryan Carpenter, and Bobby Trivigno are playing in the back to back contests.
Yardbarker
Bruins Preseason: 3 Standout Players Vs. Flyers
The Boston Bruins took to the ice on Sept. 24, 2022 for their first game since their season ended in the playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes in May. Though the result was a loss, there was still a lot to like in how the Bruins played. Admittedly, the game only saw a few of both teams’ regular contributors play, but it was still an encouraging result nonetheless.
Red Sox Able To Hold Off Orioles, Win Long Slugfest 13-9
The Boston Red Sox held on to win a back-and-forth slugfest Tuesday night. Boston battled the Baltimore Orioles through nine innings, winning by a final score of 13-9. Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed the team’s win and their offensive explosion on the night. For more, check out the...
NHL
Blue Jackets at Penguins // Live @ 1PM
The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Pittsburgh Penguins LIVE in Pittsburgh in the first game of a preseason doubleheader on Sunday, September 25. Catch all the action LIVE on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. Guarantee your chance to see Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine and the 2022...
Yardbarker
Bruins Weekly: Beecher, Studnicka, Lysell & More
A new NHL season brings a new season of Boston Bruins Weekly for the 2022-23 season. In the first Bruins Weekly edition of the new year, we will reflect on the first week of training camp, how some of the prospects are faring, and more. Mixed Results for Beecher &...
NBA Superstar LeBron James Doubles Down On ‘Hate’ For Boston
NBA superstar LeBron James hasn’t held back lately from talking about how much he dislikes the city of Boston and the Celtics. First, James didn’t mince words when he said he hated playing in Boston on HBO’s “The Shop” in July because the fanbase is “racist as (expletive).”
Markieff Morris Has Amusing Take On Kevin Durant-Nets Offseason Drama
All of the talk of the 2022 offseason was Kevin Durant, and many wondered if he would get traded out of Brooklyn. The drama ended up working itself out, and the 10-time All-NBA star will seemingly play out the 2022-23 season with the Nets. Teams like the Boston Celtics were...
Celtics Fans Will Love Malcolm Brogdon Expectations Of Backcourt
CANTON, Mass. — Malcolm Brogdon has high hopes for the 2022-23 edition of the Boston Celtics, despite the offseason developments which make his July arrival feel like a lifetime ago. Brogdon now joins the Defensive Player of the Year in Marcus Smart and Derrick White in the Celtics three-guard...
