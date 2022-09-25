The Boston Bruins took to the ice on Sept. 24, 2022 for their first game since their season ended in the playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes in May. Though the result was a loss, there was still a lot to like in how the Bruins played. Admittedly, the game only saw a few of both teams’ regular contributors play, but it was still an encouraging result nonetheless.

