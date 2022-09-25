ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

cityandstateny.com

What’s the latest on New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers?

It’s been nearly a week since New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for private sector workers will end on Nov. 1, and questions remain about how long the mandate on municipal employees will stay in place. While the city asserts that the requirement will remain on the books for now, critics have continued to levy pressure on city leaders – and the courts – to roll it back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
cityandstateny.com

Who’s who in Eric Adams’ administration

Yes, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is thinking about “emotional intelligence” as he fills out his administration, but he’s also thinking about demographic representation. He said for months that he would appoint a woman to lead the New York City Police Department and he did, setting up Keechant Sewell to be the first female commissioner to lead the country’s largest police force. The man who narrowly defeated two women in the Democratic primary also announced that five of his six deputy mayors will be women – and five of them people of color. And the leader of the city Department of Correction will be a Latino man, Louis Molina, overseeing a majority Black and Latino workforce overseeing jails where the majority of people incarcerated are also people of color.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideClimate News

A Legal Pot Problem That’s Now Plaguing the Streets of America: Plastic Litter

Waste packaging from a burgeoning and newly legalized marijuana industry litters streets across the country, adding to a global crisis of plastic waste. In New York, regulators who are making the state’s first-ever rules for the retail sale of recreational marijuana hope they have answers to limit their state’s contribution to the problem. They’ve been working to include sustainable packaging requirements into the licenses that businesses will need to open by the end of this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

Anti-LGBTQ+ agitators protest Jackson Heights block party

A block party celebrating Queens’ LGBTQ+ community was interrupted Saturday by a group of anti-LGBTQ+ agitators in Jackson Heights. But despite several tense moments between the agitators, block party participants and a number of elected officials in attendance, organizers of the event say the protesters did little but bring the party’s participants closer together.
QUEENS, NY
NY1

Where does 'upstate' actually begin?

It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theknightnews.com

MTA Plans to Replace MetroCards with OMY

By 2023, the MTA plans to replace MetroCard machines with OMNY vending machines. Launched in May 2019, OMNY is a method of contactless payment via credit or debit card. This change will affect all public transit options across the five boroughs. The change will affect NICE buses in Long Island as well. MetroCard funds cannot be transferred to the OMNY system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

New Yorkers to rally for the right to send food to inmates

Families of incarcerated people throughout New York are planning a series of rallies on Tuesday, including one outside Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office in Manhattan, calling for an immediate end to a policy that prohibits family members from sending certain types of food to incarcerated loved ones locked up in state prison.
MANHATTAN, NY
yourmileagemayvary.net

NYC Subway Trains Will Offer New Security Measure

If you ever go to New York City, you have to know that you rarely have any sort of privacy if you’re on the street. Fellow visitors (and even locals) will constantly take photos and you’re sure to be in some of them. Times Square has its famous EarthCam running 24/7, 365 days per year. And if you know where to look, you’ll see security cameras – some private, some run by the local government – all over The Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wbgo.org

NYCHA Residents Get Apology And Money Following False Arsenic Reading

New York City public housing residents at one complex in the East Village are getting an apology and money following a false reading of arsenic in their water. At a hearing Friday, NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova Hiatt admitted the agency needs to do better with communicating with residents and with choosing vendors. She apologized for a vendor lab error that led to a false reading of arsenic at the Jacob Riis Houses a few weeks ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Emergency center for migrants rising quickly in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Some of the thousands of migrants seeking asylum in New York City will soon have temporary shelter. An emergency center is quickly rising in the Bronx, and CBS2's Elijah Westbrook got a closer look at the progress on Tuesday. The framework is taking shape in what will be a new temporary shelter for some migrants coming into the city. A great deal of progress has been made since Monday. Some residents in the area say the sight is symbolic of the times we're living in. RELATED STORY: Temporary housing for migrants set up at Orchard Beach in the BronxYou can't miss it...
BRONX, NY

