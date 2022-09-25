Read full article on original website
Edward Durham
3d ago
Greenville is FULL of bad drivers. Until the police start pulling people over and ticketing tbis situation will continue to get worse...
2
FOX Carolina
Crews responding after train collides with truck in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Emergency Management said a part of Nazareth Church Road is shut down after a train collided with a truck in Spartanburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m near CMC Metals on Nazareth Church Road.
WYFF4.com
One dead and two hit in Greenville parking lot shooting, according to authorities
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man was shot and killed, and two others were injured in a Greenville County parking lot shooting, according to Lt. Ryan Flood. Flood said the three suspects — Vondelta Hakheem Ballenger, 26, Felton Davon Smith, 31, and Steven Huntley Currie, 27 — went to World Cup Billiards on Friday on White Horse Road and spotted the victim Treveion Anderson, 23.
FOX Carolina
Homeowner shot following altercation with visitors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for suspects after one person was shot on Tuesday night. Officers said they responded to a house along Cline Street in Taylors after a disturbance was reported. When deputies arrived, they learned that the...
4 hospitalized in crash which closed I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Four people were injured in a crash which closed Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County Tuesday evening.
WYFF4.com
Car, school bus collide in Spartanburg County, injuries reported, troopers say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A school bus and a car collided Monday on an Upstate highway and injuries were reported in the crash, according to troopers. The crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. on Highway 9 near Boiling Springs Road, in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
WYFF4.com
Baby girl found dead in Greenville County home was victim of homicide, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A baby girl who was found unresponsive and died last month was the victim of homicide, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said in a release that 1-year-old Abigail Nicole Kiser died on Aug. 15 from blunt force trauma to the head.
WYFF4.com
Special needs bus driver in South Carolina dies after driving more than 1 million miles for the district
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A bus driver in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with more than a million miles behind the wheel has died, according to Spartanburg School District One. The district announced Tuesday on Facebook the 'untimely' passing of Lynn Pittman. Pittman began driving a bus in 1978 in Spartanburg...
FOX Carolina
Gaffney PD investigating after man shot, airlifted to hospital
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot ran into the “Welcome to Gaffney” sign on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to a “possible fight” at Tumeby’s Taproom located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway around 1:50 a.m.. Several minutes later, Gaffney Police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 720 South Granard Street.
SC deputy dies after crash along I-85, SLED ID’s suspects in incident
Greenville County Sheriff's Office officials said one of their deputies died following a series of crashes after a traffic stop along Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon.
WYFF4.com
Man fires shots in Anderson restaurant parking lot, chases victim in car, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s office say a man was arrested Monday after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot over the weekend. Deputies say that an argument carried over into a restaurant parking lot Saturday on Highway 86. That argument led to...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police looking for woman believed to be homeless
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a missing woman last seen over a week and a half ago. 31-year-old Amanda Cain was reported missing on Sept. 16 and last known to be in Greenville, according to police. Cain is described as five foot five...
Overturned concrete truck blocks lanes on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Traffic was delayed Monday afternoon after a concrete truck overturned on I-85 in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
Driver dead following crash in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver died in a crash in Greenville County. Troopers said it happened Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 276. They said the driver of an Oldsmobile Alero was attempting to make a left turn on the highway,...
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating after man robbed at gunpoint in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after a man reported that he was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday night. Officers said they spoke to the victim about the incident at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim told officers that he was in...
FOX Carolina
Suspects charged in shooting that killed one, injured two
Upstate shelters say “no more room” for animals ahead of Hurricane Ian. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Police called to Travelers Rest library branch to investigate 'obscene material'. Police called to Travelers Rest library branch to investigate 'obscene material'
1 dead, 2 injured in Greenville Co. crash
One person has died following a fatal collision Saturday night near Piedmont.
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies woman killed over weekend while entering Travelers Rest highway
The coroner has identified a woman killed over the weekend while getting onto an Upstate highway. Greenville County Deputy Coroner Kristy Strange said Monday that Donna Guffin Wiggins, 60, of Travelers Rest, died Sunday at Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital. Strange said the crash happened about 3:45 p.m. Saturday on U.S....
FOX Carolina
At least one injured during early morning shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at a business on Sunday morning. Deputies said they responded to Matthew’s Entertainment at 6320 Augusta Road just after the shooting was reported at 5:15 A.M. When deputies arrived,...
FOX Carolina
Officers find nearly 12 pounds of drugs during traffic stops in Inman
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Inman Police Department said officers found nearly 12 pounds of drugs during two traffic stops over the weekend. Officers said the two traffic stops resulted in officers seizing over 10 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, firearms, drug money and a vehicle. No...
Greenville Co. child’s death ruled homicide
The death of a one-year-old child in Greenville County in August has been ruled a homicide.
