Simpsonville, SC

Edward Durham
3d ago

Greenville is FULL of bad drivers. Until the police start pulling people over and ticketing tbis situation will continue to get worse...

WYFF4.com

One dead and two hit in Greenville parking lot shooting, according to authorities

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man was shot and killed, and two others were injured in a Greenville County parking lot shooting, according to Lt. Ryan Flood. Flood said the three suspects — Vondelta Hakheem Ballenger, 26, Felton Davon Smith, 31, and Steven Huntley Currie, 27 — went to World Cup Billiards on Friday on White Horse Road and spotted the victim Treveion Anderson, 23.
FOX Carolina

Homeowner shot following altercation with visitors

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for suspects after one person was shot on Tuesday night. Officers said they responded to a house along Cline Street in Taylors after a disturbance was reported. When deputies arrived, they learned that the...
FOX Carolina

Gaffney PD investigating after man shot, airlifted to hospital

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot ran into the “Welcome to Gaffney” sign on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to a “possible fight” at Tumeby’s Taproom located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway around 1:50 a.m.. Several minutes later, Gaffney Police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 720 South Granard Street.
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police looking for woman believed to be homeless

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a missing woman last seen over a week and a half ago. 31-year-old Amanda Cain was reported missing on Sept. 16 and last known to be in Greenville, according to police. Cain is described as five foot five...
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating after man robbed at gunpoint in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after a man reported that he was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday night. Officers said they spoke to the victim about the incident at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim told officers that he was in...
FOX Carolina

Suspects charged in shooting that killed one, injured two

Upstate shelters say “no more room” for animals ahead of Hurricane Ian. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Police called to Travelers Rest library branch to investigate 'obscene material'. Police called to Travelers Rest library branch to investigate 'obscene material'
FOX Carolina

At least one injured during early morning shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at a business on Sunday morning. Deputies said they responded to Matthew’s Entertainment at 6320 Augusta Road just after the shooting was reported at 5:15 A.M. When deputies arrived,...
FOX Carolina

Officers find nearly 12 pounds of drugs during traffic stops in Inman

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Inman Police Department said officers found nearly 12 pounds of drugs during two traffic stops over the weekend. Officers said the two traffic stops resulted in officers seizing over 10 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, firearms, drug money and a vehicle. No...
