SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Homeless people and their advocates sued the city of San Francisco in federal court on Tuesday. The lawsuit filed on behalf of the Coalition on Homelessness demands the city stop forcing people living on the streets to clear out without offering shelter, as required by law. It also wants the city to stop seizing property of homeless people. The lawsuit says San Francisco has not built enough affordable housing and advocates for the homeless want the city to spend at least $4 billion on affordable homes. The offices of Mayor London Breed and the city attorney declined comment but said San Francisco is focused on expanding housing and shelter.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO