Gov. Sisolak proclaims Sept. 24 in honor of Las Vegas journalist, Jeff German

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has made a proclamation to make Sept. 24 in honor of Las Vegas journalist, Jeff German.

German, 69, was stabbed to death on the morning of Sept. 3 at his home in the northwest Las Vegas valley. Robert Telles, 45, Clark County’s elected public administrator, is facing a murder charge in the case. Telles has been the focus of several investigative stories written by German.

The stories focused on the hostile work environment inside Telles’ office reporting the office was in “turmoil” in the months leading up to the stabbing.

German’s career as an investigative reporter in Las Vegas spanned more than three decades where he worked for both of Las Vegas’ daily newspapers.

German joined the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at the Las Vegas Sun, where he worked as a columnist and reporter who covered courts, politics, labor, government, and organized crime.

Newspaper reporter fatally stabbed outside Las Vegas home

German worked on serval investigative pieces for both papers and also wrote a book in 2001 on the death of Ted Binion titled, “Murder in Sin City: The Death of a Las Vegas Casino Boos.”

In a post on Twitter, Sisolak expressed his condolences toward German’s family.

“To honor Jeff’s reporting and lasting impact on the State of Nevada, I proclaimed September 24, 2022, as a day in honor of Jeff German. Kathy and I are sending our love to all those who continue to mourn Jeff’s death.”

Three Square donation page to honor slain reporter Jeff German

German’s family has set up a donation page through Three Square, to help people dealing with food insecurity. Investigators Reporters and Editors have also started a scholarship fund in German’s memory.

County official accused of killing journalist represented by public defender’s office Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

