3 biggest Boston Red Sox free agents and where they’ll sign
Where will the three biggest Boston Red Sox free agents end up next season?. There could be some major changes coming to the Boston Red Sox between now and Opening Day 2023. Because there are so many Red Sox free agents, they’re bound to let at least a few leave due to cost or the desire for a change.
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner: Contract Extension Negotiations With Dodgers ‘Didn’t Really Get Anywhere’ During Spring Training
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were strongly linked to a potential Max Scherzer trade at the 2021 deadline, it wasn’t until an agreement was in place with the Washington Nationals that it was reported they were acquiring Trea Turner as well. Scherzer was possibly only going to be a...
Did Aaron Judge’s outfit vs Blue Jays just hint at 2023 landing spot?
New York Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, and should capture the AL MVP in a few months’ time regardless of whether or not he pushes past the AL home run record, currently held by Roger Maris. Then, things get really interesting. Judge bet...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw ‘So Happy’ For Albert Pujols
Clayton Kershaw didn’t have a clean inning on Saturday night but still turned in a quality start to help the Los Angeles Dodgers bounce back from being shut out by the St. Louis Cardinals. While Kershaw gave up a two-run home run to Nolan Arenado, it was his matchups...
Joe Benigno wouldn't re-sign Jacob deGrom if he were Mets GM
“I’ve had it with this guy, go pitch for the Texas Rangers, goodbye,” was how Joe described his disdain for the Mets re-signing deGrom, citing his recent underperformance and the Mets’ slew of free agents.
Yardbarker
Mom of Yankees' Aaron Judge goes viral over intentional walk reaction
New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge was sitting on 60 home runs for the campaign, one shy of tying the American League single-season record of 61 homers set by Roger Maris in 1961, when he approached the plate in the top of the 10th inning of Monday's game at the Toronto Blue Jays that was tied 2-2 at the time.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Has Made Subtle Changes That Have Gone a Long Way
It’s about time for the Dodgers to make their deep postseason run with Cody Bellinger waiting to makes his name known once again in October. Getting to this point has been anything but easy for the outfielder who suffered a cold streak of eight games in a row without a hit in early September.
CBS Sports
MLB manager tracker: Don Mattingly out with Marlins; multiple teams to have offseason openings
Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced on Sunday that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Impressive Catches Against Cardinals; Praying Mantis Lands On Will Smith’s Helmet
Joey Gallo contributed in the field and at the plate to help the Los Angeles Dodgers tie their franchise record for wins by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Michael Grove completed five innings for a third consecutive start and earned his...
Comparing the St. Louis Cardinals lineup to playoff teams
Heading into the 2022 postseason, how does the Cardinals lineup stack up against NL Contenders?. The St. Louis Cardinals are close to clinching the NL Central division title and a trip to the postseason. St. Louis has seen their World Series odds rise during the second half of the season as they caught fire over the last few months. The team’s strongest unit for most of the season has been the lineup, that ranks top 5 in MLB in runs scored, OPS, and OBP, as well as top 10 in most other categories.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Yankees fans lose their minds, waste ketchup supply during rain delay vs Red Sox
On Sunday night, ESPN and MLB conspired to see just how far they could push the limits of safety in the name of getting Aaron Judge at least one more chance at his 61st home run on national television. After nearly two hours of waffling, Sunday night’s Yankees-Red Sox finale...
Yardbarker
Braves are expected to sign a top ten international prospect in the 2023 class
According to Baseball America, the Braves are expected to sign the tenth ranked international prospect for the 2023 class — outfielder Luis Guanipa. Here’s what they had to say about him:. Born: Dec. 5, 2005. Ht.: 5-11. Wt.: 170. B-T: R-R. There are few players in this class...
Aaron Judge shares true feelings over Blue Jays’ perfect strategy amid chase for 61st HR
It’s been decades in Aaron Judge years since the last time the New York Yankees slugger last hit a ball out of the park. There were expectations that he was finally going to get his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Toronto […] The post Aaron Judge shares true feelings over Blue Jays’ perfect strategy amid chase for 61st HR appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Kay savagely trolls Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after Yankees win vs. Blue Jays goes viral
The New York Yankees got the last laugh over the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night, as the Bronx Bombers scored a 5-2 victory to recover from Monday’s loss and also lock up officially the American League East division title. Yankees television play-by-play man also made sure to capitalize on the moment, as he wrapped up […] The post Michael Kay savagely trolls Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after Yankees win vs. Blue Jays goes viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers rumors: LA isn’t the ‘favorite’ to land Trea Turner as he hits free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers are, yet again, the best team in all of baseball with a 106-47 record. Despite losing Corey Seager and Max Scherzer over the offseason, the Dodgers just keep trucking along, as they remain incredibly stacked, led by star first baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Mookie Betts. So with shortstop Trea Turner’s […] The post Dodgers rumors: LA isn’t the ‘favorite’ to land Trea Turner as he hits free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This is just one step’: Albert Pujols gets real with Cardinals amid celebration for division title
The St. Louis Cardinals never die. After 15 straight seasons with a record over .500, the Cardinals are NL Central champions once again, their 12th since the Central divisions were added in 1994. With an 89-65 record, the Cardinals are eager to make noise in October and reclaim their former glory, and if there’s anyone […] The post ‘This is just one step’: Albert Pujols gets real with Cardinals amid celebration for division title appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022
The Colorado Rockies take on the San Francisco Giants. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rockies Giants prediction and pick. German Marquez gets the ball for the Rockies, while Logan Webb starts for the Giants. German Marquez has a 5.15 ERA. It has been a brutal season for...
MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022
It is never too late in the season for some exciting inter-league action as the Arizona Diamondbacks travel to the Lone Star State to open up a mini-two game series as they take on the Houston Astros. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Diamondbacks-Astros prediction and pick will be made.
Albert Pujols: Hitting 700th at Dodger Stadium was “special” for a reason
Besides Busch Stadium in St. Louis, there was no better place for Albert Pujols to hit his 700th home run than Dodger Stadium. In May 2021, Albert Pujols was released from his lucrative multi-year contract with the Anaheim Angels. With almost two decades in major league baseball, it wasn’t how anyone would have envisioned for one of the greatest hitters of all time.
