ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 biggest Boston Red Sox free agents and where they’ll sign

Where will the three biggest Boston Red Sox free agents end up next season?. There could be some major changes coming to the Boston Red Sox between now and Opening Day 2023. Because there are so many Red Sox free agents, they’re bound to let at least a few leave due to cost or the desire for a change.
BOSTON, MA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw ‘So Happy’ For Albert Pujols

Clayton Kershaw didn’t have a clean inning on Saturday night but still turned in a quality start to help the Los Angeles Dodgers bounce back from being shut out by the St. Louis Cardinals. While Kershaw gave up a two-run home run to Nolan Arenado, it was his matchups...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Mom of Yankees' Aaron Judge goes viral over intentional walk reaction

New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge was sitting on 60 home runs for the campaign, one shy of tying the American League single-season record of 61 homers set by Roger Maris in 1961, when he approached the plate in the top of the 10th inning of Monday's game at the Toronto Blue Jays that was tied 2-2 at the time.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Dustin May
FanSided

Comparing the St. Louis Cardinals lineup to playoff teams

Heading into the 2022 postseason, how does the Cardinals lineup stack up against NL Contenders?. The St. Louis Cardinals are close to clinching the NL Central division title and a trip to the postseason. St. Louis has seen their World Series odds rise during the second half of the season as they caught fire over the last few months. The team’s strongest unit for most of the season has been the lineup, that ranks top 5 in MLB in runs scored, OPS, and OBP, as well as top 10 in most other categories.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Dustin May L
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge shares true feelings over Blue Jays’ perfect strategy amid chase for 61st HR

It’s been decades in Aaron Judge years since the last time the New York Yankees slugger last hit a ball out of the park. There were expectations that he was finally going to get his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Toronto […] The post Aaron Judge shares true feelings over Blue Jays’ perfect strategy amid chase for 61st HR appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Michael Kay savagely trolls Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after Yankees win vs. Blue Jays goes viral

The New York Yankees got the last laugh over the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night, as the Bronx Bombers scored a 5-2 victory to recover from Monday’s loss and also lock up officially the American League East division title. Yankees television play-by-play man also made sure to capitalize on the moment, as he wrapped up […] The post Michael Kay savagely trolls Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after Yankees win vs. Blue Jays goes viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Dodgers rumors: LA isn’t the ‘favorite’ to land Trea Turner as he hits free agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers are, yet again, the best team in all of baseball with a 106-47 record. Despite losing Corey Seager and Max Scherzer over the offseason, the Dodgers just keep trucking along, as they remain incredibly stacked, led by star first baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Mookie Betts. So with shortstop Trea Turner’s […] The post Dodgers rumors: LA isn’t the ‘favorite’ to land Trea Turner as he hits free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

‘This is just one step’: Albert Pujols gets real with Cardinals amid celebration for division title

The St. Louis Cardinals never die. After 15 straight seasons with a record over .500, the Cardinals are NL Central champions once again, their 12th since the Central divisions were added in 1994. With an 89-65 record, the Cardinals are eager to make noise in October and reclaim their former glory, and if there’s anyone […] The post ‘This is just one step’: Albert Pujols gets real with Cardinals amid celebration for division title appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy