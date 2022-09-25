Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After He Explained Why He Wanted To Leave The Brooklyn Nets: "Your Loyalty Is Zero, You Just Want To Play For The Superteams"
During the NBA''s annual 'Media Day' event on Monday, Kevin Durant had to face the music after a summer of chaos and turmoil with the Nets. Remember, it was Durant who asked for a trade after getting swept in the first round before later making an ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai.
‘I was thinking the same thing about him last year’: Stephen Curry’s perfect response to Giannis Antetokounmpo calling him best player in the world
Stephen Curry seemed like he couldn’t believe it when he was told Giannis Antetokounmpo called him the best player in the world. Not because the prospect of that lavish praise coming from another player with a claim to basketball’s individual throne is so outlandish, though. Instead, the Golden State Warriors superstar just misunderstood the question being posed to him at Media Day.
NBA・
Lakers star Anthony Davis vocal on LeBron James’ daunting ‘focal point’ challenge for 2022-23
LeBron James is still the Los Angeles Lakers’ cornerstone superstar. However, even King James himself has conceded that it’s going to be Anthony Davis who’s going to be leading the charge for LA this coming season. For his part, AD is just taking it all in. He understands that there’s going to be a lot […] The post Lakers star Anthony Davis vocal on LeBron James’ daunting ‘focal point’ challenge for 2022-23 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Comments On Playing With Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant Should Have The NBA Scared: "We've Been Playing All Week. It Looks Incredible."
The Brooklyn Nets are readying up for a big year where they hope to make a run at the championship or risk losing stars like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Irving is a free agent in the 2023 offseason and will probably entertain all offers that he can, given the refusal of the Nets to give him a max contract extension so far.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘100 pounds. Tweet that’: James Harden having too much fun talking about body transformation at Sixers Media Day
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is having himself some fun at media day on Monday. Harden was asked about his body transformation and specifically how much weight he lost during the offseason. “100 pounds. Tweet that.” James Harden was asked how much weight he lost over the summer and joked a hundred pounds. He was […] The post ‘100 pounds. Tweet that’: James Harden having too much fun talking about body transformation at Sixers Media Day appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Devin Booker breaks silence on Suns’ Kevin Durant trade rumors
Before Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets decided to run it back, there was no shortage of trade rumors linked to Durant’s name. One team that was reportedly in on the KD sweepstakes was the Phoenix Suns. Suns’ star Devin Booker addressed the previous KD rumors on Monday, per Gerald Bourguet.
Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s shocking reaction to potentially coming off the bench
As the start of the new season quickly approaches, it has become increasingly clear that Russell Westbrook is still going to be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers for 2022-23. It doesn’t seem like LA has given up on the prospect of potentially finding a new home for the former league MVP but at this point, it has proven extremely difficult.
Steve Nash breaks silence on Kevin Durant wanting him fired from Nets
Kevin Durant reportedly wanted the Brooklyn Nets to move on from head coach Steve Nash. On Monday, Nash addressed Durant’s previous concerns, per Brian Lewis. “Families go through things like this, go through adversity go through disagreements,” Nash said. Lewis also reported that Steve Nash and Kevin Durant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Karl-Anthony Towns Goes Viral After Picking Up Huge Bar Tab: "Man That Pen Work Good This Summer"
Karl-Anthony Towns has had a pretty good offseason for the most part. The Minnesota Timberwolves gave him a 4-year, $224 million extension very early on in the free agency period and they now have him under contract for 6 seasons. Some more good news for Towns would follow just a few days later in the form of the team trading for Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster move.
sneakernews.com
The Nike LeBron 20 And Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” Headline This Week’s Best Releases
Nike, Jordan Brand, and many of the sneaker industry’s best have come together to usher in the first days of October, ensuring the month starts us off in high spirits. A drove of releases are helping us countdown to the spookiest time of the year, starting with the Mountain Research x Reebok Beatnik, the Dunk Low “Magma Orange,” and the Yellow Air Max 1. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “UNC,” among other inline styles, follows towards the middle of the week, releasing alongside more notable drops like the restock of the Tom Sach x Nike GPS “Archive” and the debut of the Nike LeBron 20 “Time Machine.” And then further in — past the Palace x New Balance 580 and Cuts & Slices x adidas Forum Hi — we’ll finally land on the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas,” arguably one of the most exciting releases of the Jumpman’s Fall 2022 line-up.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubles Down On His Desire To Be Part Of 'The Kardashians' Show: "I Wanted To Be A Part Of The Family. Maybe Be The Chef, The Driver..."
Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready to face another huge 2022-23 NBA season, where the Milwaukee Bucks will try to get their crown back after losing to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2022 playoffs. The Greek Freak couldn't dismantle the Celtics' defense, and the absence of Khris Middleton hurt their chances to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Makes A Bold Claim About This Year’s 76ers
Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have been trusting the process for years now and they want to see some serious results. You can’t blame them because the team was experiencing some dark, dark times before they started to come together and rise through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Attended The Grand Opening Of His Store In Los Angeles: "Our Star Sales Associate Is Here."
Russell Westbrook's exploits on the court in Los Angeles leave much to be desired, the point guard is expected to perform at a much higher level than he has shown since joining his hometown franchise last season. But basketball isn't everything, there is more to Russell Westbrook and his life than just what occurs on the court.
Yardbarker
Troy Brown Jr.’s Reaction The First Time He Played Against LeBron James: “The First thing I Remember About Playing Against LeBron Was Just Like Standing Next To Him And Seeing How Physically Bigger He Wasn’t Than Me.”
As the Los Angeles Lakers gear up for the upcoming season, Troy Brown Jr., one of the latest additions to the side during the offseason relived his memory of playing against LeBron James for the first time. Brown Jr. signed with the Lakers after donning the Chicago Bulls jersey last...
Lakers star LeBron James accidentally shading himself on Twitter will have Skip Bayless going wild
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has always been and will forever be proud of his roots. Now well established as one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball, LeBron once grew up in poverty in the small city of Akron in Ohio. In spite of all that he has achieved in […] The post Lakers star LeBron James accidentally shading himself on Twitter will have Skip Bayless going wild appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Planted the seeds’: Darvin Ham vocal on stern message to LeBron James, Lakers to open training camp
The Los Angeles Lakers are definitely looking forward to the upcoming season, eager to rid themselves of the stench of last year’s 33-49 record that saw them miss the playoffs entirely. While there were lots of problems that plagued the Lakers last season, from terrible fit issues to just an overall lack of quality players, it was former head coach Frank Vogel that became the scapegoat. With first-time head coach Darvin Ham in town, it appears his first order of business is re-establishing an identity that was lost in last year’s mess of a season.
Draymond Green keeps it real on possibility of contract extension with Dubs
Draymond Green has arguably been the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors for over 10 years. Unfortunately for Warriors fans, Green’s time with the team could be coming to an end soon. If Green declines his 2023-24 player option, he can be an unrestricted free agent as...
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Patrick Beverley trolling him with favorite highlight
LeBron James has had his fair share of moments with new Los Angeles Lakers teammate Patrick Beverley. LeBron knows what Pat Bev is all about, and this is exactly one of the reasons why the Lakers brought him to the team this offseason. LeBron is also well aware of the...
Marcus Smart’s emotional message ahead of 9th season in Boston
The Boston Celtics were two wins away from the franchise’s 18th World Championship. However, the Golden State Warriors won the final three games of the NBA Finals to take home the title. It’s back to the drawing board for the Celtics and no one is more eager to do that than point guard Marcus Smart. […] The post Marcus Smart’s emotional message ahead of 9th season in Boston appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That’s what kind of sealed the deal’: Andre Iguodala opens up on plan that clinched his return to the Warriors
Andre Iguodala is already on-record blaming Stephen Curry and other Golden State Warriors power brokers for his decision to put off retirement. His desire to the join the exclusive club of players in NBA history who have won five championships surely played a part in his return to the Warriors, too.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0