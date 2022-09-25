ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

ClutchPoints

‘I was thinking the same thing about him last year’: Stephen Curry’s perfect response to Giannis Antetokounmpo calling him best player in the world

Stephen Curry seemed like he couldn’t believe it when he was told Giannis Antetokounmpo called him the best player in the world. Not because the prospect of that lavish praise coming from another player with a claim to basketball’s individual throne is so outlandish, though. Instead, the Golden State Warriors superstar just misunderstood the question being posed to him at Media Day.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star Anthony Davis vocal on LeBron James’ daunting ‘focal point’ challenge for 2022-23

LeBron James is still the Los Angeles Lakers’ cornerstone superstar. However, even King James himself has conceded that it’s going to be Anthony Davis who’s going to be leading the charge for LA this coming season. For his part, AD is just taking it all in. He understands that there’s going to be a lot […] The post Lakers star Anthony Davis vocal on LeBron James’ daunting ‘focal point’ challenge for 2022-23 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Comments On Playing With Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant Should Have The NBA Scared: "We've Been Playing All Week. It Looks Incredible."

The Brooklyn Nets are readying up for a big year where they hope to make a run at the championship or risk losing stars like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Irving is a free agent in the 2023 offseason and will probably entertain all offers that he can, given the refusal of the Nets to give him a max contract extension so far.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

‘100 pounds. Tweet that’: James Harden having too much fun talking about body transformation at Sixers Media Day

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is having himself some fun at media day on Monday. Harden was asked about his body transformation and specifically how much weight he lost during the offseason. “100 pounds. Tweet that.” James Harden was asked how much weight he lost over the summer and joked a hundred pounds. He was […] The post ‘100 pounds. Tweet that’: James Harden having too much fun talking about body transformation at Sixers Media Day appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Yardbarker

Karl-Anthony Towns Goes Viral After Picking Up Huge Bar Tab: "Man That Pen Work Good This Summer"

Karl-Anthony Towns has had a pretty good offseason for the most part. The Minnesota Timberwolves gave him a 4-year, $224 million extension very early on in the free agency period and they now have him under contract for 6 seasons. Some more good news for Towns would follow just a few days later in the form of the team trading for Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster move.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
sneakernews.com

The Nike LeBron 20 And Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” Headline This Week’s Best Releases

Nike, Jordan Brand, and many of the sneaker industry’s best have come together to usher in the first days of October, ensuring the month starts us off in high spirits. A drove of releases are helping us countdown to the spookiest time of the year, starting with the Mountain Research x Reebok Beatnik, the Dunk Low “Magma Orange,” and the Yellow Air Max 1. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “UNC,” among other inline styles, follows towards the middle of the week, releasing alongside more notable drops like the restock of the Tom Sach x Nike GPS “Archive” and the debut of the Nike LeBron 20 “Time Machine.” And then further in — past the Palace x New Balance 580 and Cuts & Slices x adidas Forum Hi — we’ll finally land on the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas,” arguably one of the most exciting releases of the Jumpman’s Fall 2022 line-up.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubles Down On His Desire To Be Part Of 'The Kardashians' Show: "I Wanted To Be A Part Of The Family. Maybe Be The Chef, The Driver..."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready to face another huge 2022-23 NBA season, where the Milwaukee Bucks will try to get their crown back after losing to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2022 playoffs. The Greek Freak couldn't dismantle the Celtics' defense, and the absence of Khris Middleton hurt their chances to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Makes A Bold Claim About This Year’s 76ers

Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have been trusting the process for years now and they want to see some serious results. You can’t blame them because the team was experiencing some dark, dark times before they started to come together and rise through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Troy Brown Jr.’s Reaction The First Time He Played Against LeBron James: “The First thing I Remember About Playing Against LeBron Was Just Like Standing Next To Him And Seeing How Physically Bigger He Wasn’t Than Me.”

As the Los Angeles Lakers gear up for the upcoming season, Troy Brown Jr., one of the latest additions to the side during the offseason relived his memory of playing against LeBron James for the first time. Brown Jr. signed with the Lakers after donning the Chicago Bulls jersey last...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James accidentally shading himself on Twitter will have Skip Bayless going wild

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has always been and will forever be proud of his roots. Now well established as one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball, LeBron once grew up in poverty in the small city of Akron in Ohio. In spite of all that he has achieved in […] The post Lakers star LeBron James accidentally shading himself on Twitter will have Skip Bayless going wild appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘Planted the seeds’: Darvin Ham vocal on stern message to LeBron James, Lakers to open training camp

The Los Angeles Lakers are definitely looking forward to the upcoming season, eager to rid themselves of the stench of last year’s 33-49 record that saw them miss the playoffs entirely. While there were lots of problems that plagued the Lakers last season, from terrible fit issues to just an overall lack of quality players, it was former head coach Frank Vogel that became the scapegoat. With first-time head coach Darvin Ham in town, it appears his first order of business is re-establishing an identity that was lost in last year’s mess of a season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Marcus Smart’s emotional message ahead of 9th season in Boston

The Boston Celtics were two wins away from the franchise’s 18th World Championship. However, the Golden State Warriors won the final three games of the NBA Finals to take home the title. It’s back to the drawing board for the Celtics and no one is more eager to do that than point guard Marcus Smart. […] The post Marcus Smart’s emotional message ahead of 9th season in Boston appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

