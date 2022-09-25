ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Short films shine at Filmmakers of Color Festival

By Colin Roose
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jq3mX_0i9CTvzZ00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Six artistic visions and six different crews, converged to tell their story in film in one city.

The YWCA fielded submissions for its Filmmakers of Color Festival and screened them to cinema lovers at Wheeling University’s Swint Hall.

From travelers’ words of wisdom to a young man’s relationship crisis, local artists gave the audience a look at their vision of life in 2022.

“Ancestors” told the story of an applicant for a job being helped through by his relatives of the past.
The Cleveland-based production company behind it says the Ohio Valley couldn’t have been more welcoming.

We’ve been able to show films all over the world, but to be able to come to some place like this and really be able to interact with people, and you all accept us and accept our film, it’s just been such a great experience, so I just really want to thank this city, the university, Ron, I just want to thank everybody for just letting us be a part of this.

Darren Lorrenzi, Co-director, “Ancestors”

The auteurs who showed their work hailed from as close as Wheeling and as far as Brooklyn, New York.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

King Pumpkin breaks record for size and price

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – This year’s King Pumpkin from the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is now spending the week outside Chick-fil-A at the Ohio Valley Mall. Every year, the King Pumpkin is sold, and this year it brought the highest price yet of $13,000. That makes it the most expensive pumpkin ever. A group of […]
BARNESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Sports
Wheeling, WV
Entertainment
City
Wheeling, WV
sciotopost.com

Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival

BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
OHIO STATE
WTOV 9

Regatta Fest returns to Wetzel County

New Martinsville, W.Va — The powerboat racing tradition continued in New Martinsville this weekend. All were invited out to enjoy the Regatta Fest. Saturday’s activities included food trucks, music, children’s activities and of course a beautiful view of the race boats on the Ohio River. “If you...
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

YSS honors the Women’s Giving Circle at Good Samaritan Tribute Dinner

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Youth Services System held their Good Samaritan Tribute Dinner Thursday night at Wheeling Park’s White Palace Ballroom. This year, YSS honored The Women’s Giving Circle. Kick off fall with Oktoberfest on the Plaza They are a group of women dedicated to serving the community though their philanthropy. They assist women […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Ywca#Wheeling University#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTV

Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Steubenville The Ohio Valley Mall Team Of The Week

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – . As we head into week seven of the high school football season, nine teams are still unbeaten. One of those teams the Steubenville Big Red. Big Red moved to 6-0 with their 69-28 win over Wheeling Park, Friday. And they are our Ohio Valley team of the week. Steubenville finished with […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
lootpress.com

Lucky winner wins 20,000 dollars off lottery ticket in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — A Lotto America ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Paula’s in Clarksburg on Emily Drive. The ticket matched all five numbers, but the Star Ball was not correct and the All-Star bonus was not purchased. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign...
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Band of the Week: Shadyside Tiger Marching Band

SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Shadyside Marching Band has more than doubled in size over the past two years. There are 44 members in this year’s group, and if you see them in the band room, on the field or in the stands, one thing is obvious… these kids absolutely love what they do. There […]
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Former WTRF employee, now living in path of Hurricane Ian

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) One of our Former Reporters Dave Elias now lives and works in Fort Myers, Cape Coral Florida where Hurricane Ian is suspected to make land fall. Hurricane Ian is a Category 3 right now but it is expected to strengthen. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall late Wednesday night into early […]
FORT MYERS, FL
WTRF- 7News

Stroke survivor says you need to know the warning signs

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This Thursday is the 2022 Ohio Valley Heart Walk, and the American Heart Association says that even a single story and teach and provide hope for millions affected by heart disease and strokes. Beverly “Bev” Crawford had a stroke 9 years ago. The stroke happened as Bev was driving to […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia reporter had son at Kennywood during shooting

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) The shooting of three people at Kennywood shocked the entire area. It was particularly shocking to parents who happened to have a child at the park at the time. 7News Anchor Rebecca Little was one of those parents. On Saturday, Rebecca allowed her 15-year-old son, Roman, to visit Kennywood with three […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

3 people shot at Pennsylvania amusement park, including 2 teens

Three people including two teenagers were shot late Saturday at an amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. Police said two 15-year-olds and an adult man were injured during the shooting reported around 11 p.m. at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. The victims were treated at hospitals and expected […]
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
WTRF- 7News

Biggest pet adoption event coming to Ohio

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The biggest pet adoption event of the year is just a little over a week away! Jefferson County Humane Society is hosting Bark in the Park at Jim Woods Park in Steubenville. Then event will include four animal rescues with pets ready to adopt, vendors, food trucks, JCHS Low Cost Mobile […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

64K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy