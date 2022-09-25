ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The Independent

Labour removes party whip after MP calls Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black

An MP has had the Labour party whip suspended after she called Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black.Rupa Huq was heard discussing the chancellor’s private school background, before adding that "you wouldn’t know he is black" when hearing him speak. The MP for Ealing Central and Acton, in west London, is thought to have made the comments at a fringe event at the Labour conference in Liverpool on Monday. A senior Labour spokesperson said: “We condemn the remarks she made, which were totally inappropriate and call on her to withdraw them.”In the audio, revealed by the Guido Fawkes website, Ms...
SOCIETY
BBC

Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark

MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng said ‘who cares if Sterling crashes?’ after Brexit, report claims

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly said “who cares if Sterling crashes” in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum result in 2016.The then-Tory backbencher, who backed the Leave campaign, was heard making the remark outside the Groucho Club in Soho, according to the Evening Standard.Joy Lo Dico, the journalist behind The Londoner diary column at the time, said she found Mr Kwarteng talking “feverishly” into his phone after the result. “The markets are going mad,” he told her.The Brexiteer was later heard saying: “Who cares if Sterling crashes? It will come back up again.”Mr Kwarteng is contending with massive market...
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss bad for Britain on world stage, majority of voters say OLD REDIRECTED

Liz Truss does not have what it takes to best represent British interests when dealing with senior international leaders, according to more than half the people who have taken part in a newly published poll.More than 52 per cent say they have little or no confidence that the prime minister will perform well on the world stage, with the same number holding that this comes after the country’s reputation was already seriously tarnished during the Boris Johnson years.Pessimism about what lies ahead was also echoed by a majority (52 per cent) who believe that Brexit has damaged Britain, ...
POLITICS
BBC

Labour can’t win election with Brexit negativity, shadow minister says

Labour cannot win the next general election by pointing out the negatives of Brexit, the party's shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle has said. The party was accused of admitting defeat on the case for closer ties with Europe at a Labour conference event. But Mr Kyle said Labour wanted...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

‘Don’t forget, don’t forgive’: Starmer urges voters to punish Truss for financial mayhem

Keir Starmer has issued a call for Britain’s voters to punish Liz Truss at the ballot box for the financial mayhem unleashed by her mini-Budget, telling them: “Don’t forget. Don’t forgive.”In a direct pitch for traditional Conservative voters, he said that Labour was now the party of “sound money … home ownership [and] responsible government”, while Truss’s “spectacular” irresponsibility had sent the pound plummeting, stoked inflation and destroyed Tory claims to be “the party of aspiration”.In a sign of growing confidence that power is within grasp at the general election expected in 2024, Sir Keir cited earlier Labour victories...
POLITICS
Fortune

The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies

As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Starmer to quote Blair in calling Labour ‘political wing of the British people’

Sir Keir Starmer will quote Sir Tony Blair to dub Labour the “political wing of the British people”, as he accuses the Tories of having lost control of the economy and the centre ground.The Labour leader will use his speech to the party conference in Liverpool on Tuesday to commit to getting the UK “out of this endless cycle of crisis” with a “fresh start”.Sir Keir will outline an ambition to “turn the UK into a growth superpower” as he argues Labour is the party of financial responsibility after the pound plummeted in response to the Tories’ plans to borrow...
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer says Rupa Huq comments about Kwasi Kwarteng were ‘racist’

Labour leader Keir Starmer said Rupa Huq MP’s comments about chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng being “superficially” black were clearly “racist”.Sir Keir said he welcomed the party taking “very swift action” to suspend Ms Huq’s Labour membership after her remarks at the party conference were revealed in leaked audio.The MP for Ealing Central and Acton has offered a “sincere and heartfelt” apology to Mr Kwarteng over her “ill-judged” comments after her suspension and criticism by senior Labour figures.Sir Keir told LBC Radio: “What she said, in my view, was racist, it was wrong and she’s been suspended from the whip in the party...
SOCIETY
The Independent

‘The cavalry is coming with Labour’ amid Tory economic turmoil, Wes Streeting says

Voters can be reassured that the “cavalry is coming” in the form of the Labour, Wes Streeting said, as his party was buoyed by promising polling amid financial turmoil under the Conservatives.The shadow health secretary spoke from party conference in Liverpool on Tuesday morning (27 September) and also called Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng “reckless and irresponsible”.Mr Streeting made his comments after the pound touched a record low against the dollar following the government’s announcement of huge tax cuts in its mini-budget.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Labour delegates back motion calling on party to back PR

The Labour conference has overwhelmingly backed a motion calling on the party to embrace a proportional electoral system, sparking celebrations from campaigners even though Keir Starmer seems certain to ignore the move. The motion, which says a Labour government should ditch the current first-past-the-post system in favour of a form...
WORLD
The Independent

Voters do not know what Keir Starmer stands for, poll finds on eve of crucial Labour conference

Two and a half years since he became Labour leader and less than 24 months before the likely date of the next general election, a poll has found that almost half of voters do not know what Sir Keir Starmer stands for and only a third think he will become prime minister.The findings increase pressure on the Labour leader to use this weekend’s crucial annual party conference to set out a clear agenda for government and present himself as a credible prime minister-in-waiting.The poll comes as Labour seeks to draw clear dividing lines with Liz Truss’s Tories ahead of a...
WORLD
BBC

Starmer: Only Labour can end economic turmoil, says party leader

Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour can come to the UK's rescue as it has done at key moments in the past, in his big speech to the party's conference. He said the public must never forgive the Tories for "crashing" the economy. And the only way to end the...
U.K.
