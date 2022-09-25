ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Postgame: U-M Survives Maryland, Blake Corum; DOG, JJ McCarthy?

Michigan did some nice things but also left a lot out on the field against Maryland.

Michigan was supposed to beat Maryland going away, but that didn't happen. Instead, Michigan won just 34-27 and the Terps actually had a chance to recover an onside kick at the end of the game. JJ McCarthy was solid but not electric and he also showed some signs of being a young, first-time starting quarterback. Blake Corum, on the other hand, was absolutely incredible. The 5-8, 210-pounder carried it 30 times for 243 yards and two scores and was the biggest reason Michigan came away victorious.

Next up for Michigan is a road game against Iowa. Heading to Iowa City for a showdown with the Hawkeyes inside Kinnick Stadium is always tough and that figures to be the case next weekend. Iowa's offense has struggled, and Michigan is more talented, but college football can get weird in a hurry. We talk about all of that after making our way back to the Command Center.

The Hawkeye Wave started in 2017 after the new University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, which overlooks the Hawkeyes' Kinnick Stadium, opened. Someone in the online group suggested that at the end of the first quarter, fans could take a moment to wave to the children in the hospital.
