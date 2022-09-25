Read full article on original website
IGN
Shel-drone - Alterna 100% Exploration Bonus
Once you have fully surveyed each site and beaten the final boss, a flying Shel-drone will appear at the landing pad in site 1. You can pay 999 Power Eggs once a day to have the drone look for items, and they will appear in the lobby terminal the next day. This is a great way to keep getting rewards by using up excess currency you accumulated while playing the story mode. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide describes how you can confirm that you've surveyed every site, and how you can use the Shel-drone.
IGN
Pokemon Go Taipei Safari Zone 2022
Pokemon Go is bringing the first Safari Zone Event to Taiwan, bringing with it Pokemon that are themed around Pokemon's Air Adventures. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of when the Safari Zone is taking place, how to gain access, as well as the Pokemon available to collect. When...
IGN
Temtem Location Guide
Temtem are scattered across all different islands in the Airborne Archipelago. In this guide we will tell you where you can find each Temtem!
IGN
Walkthrough
When Shovel Knight's peaceful campsite is ransacked by the villainous Drill Knight he's forced to dive into a well to retrieve his loot and take down the evildoer. Shovel Knight Dig's relatively simple premise sits in stark contrast to its complex, procedurally-generated level design that ensures each of your runs offers new challenges.
IGN
Unannounced Project | The Bird That Drinks Tears Concept Video
Krafton, the maker of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, is working on an untitled game based on the Korean fantasy novel, The Bird That Drinks Tears. This is a concept trailer that showcases the aesthetics and tone of the project.
IGN
Grounded Review
As someone who played it during its early access period, I was immediately surprised by how much Grounded has evolved for its 1.0 launch. It feels like it’s not only fulfilled the potential of its “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” survival premise, but exceeded nearly all of my expectations of it. Even though it’s still plagued with mostly harmless bugs (the software kind) that can annoy, I enjoyed practically every minute of the over 100 hours I’ve played so far of this stunningly creative and consistently funny adventure, and it easily stands shoulder to shoulder alongside some of my favorite survival games.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Boss Interested in Exploring Fortnite-Style Brand Crossovers
Overwatch’s Commercial Leader and Vice President, Jon Spector, has said that he is interested in exploring brand crossovers similar to those seen in Fortnite with Overwatch 2. Talking to Game Informer, Spector said: "I'm a big anime nerd myself. I think it's super cool when I see Naruto appear...
IGN
Fashion Week 2022 Challengers
Fashion Week 2022 in Pokemon GO has a number of unique Challengers with specific Pokemon teams to face off against. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of which Challenger has which Pokemon, as well as some general tips to ensure you have the upper hand going into these fights.
IGN
PlayStation Executive Confirms the Company’s Desire To Not Add AAA Games to PS Plus at Launch; Here Is Why
During his talk at GI Live: London earlier this week, Shuhei Yoshida, the head of PlayStation Indies, shared his two cents on the newly introduced tiers with the revamped PS Plus. The new version of PS Plus arrived earlier this year, as it attempts to battle it out against the...
IGN
Easter Eggs, References, Secrets, and Cheats
This page contains the known Easter Eggs, References, Secrets, and Cheats found in Pokemon Go. You can choose which form to evolve your Eevee into by naming it Pyro (Flareon), Rainer (Vaporeon), or Sparky (Jolteon). This is an Easter egg reference to the Eevee Brothers from the original anime series. Note that you have to make sure you use a capital first letter and lower case names (so, "Pyro", not "pyro").
IGN
The Fall and Rise of Dr. Yanny Dábolos
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about The Fall and Rise of Dr. Yanny Dábolos Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or...
IGN
For IGN Plus: Rogue Company
Save the Day,Get Paid, Look Good. This is the motto of the Rogue Company, a special team created to handle the most difficult missions in the world. Join over 20 million players in this team-based multiplayer shooter with over 25 different Rogues for you to master.
IGN
Dubium - Steam Next Fest Gameplay Trailer
Get an updated look at Dubium, the trapped-on-a-spaceship social deduction multiplayer game. In this gameplay trailer, you'll see each character’s sneak attacks and gadget abilities, plus the overall gameplay look. Play the Steam Next Fest demo from October 3-10 and wishlist it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1234040/DUBIUM/
IGN
Paladins Trailer
Welcome to Paladins, the free-to-play fantasy team-based shooter sensation! Join over 50 million players to become a legendary Champion of the Realm, customizing your core set of abilities to play exactly how you want to play.
IGN
Will PlayStation Ever Return to E3? - Beyond 769
We’ve known for a while that E3 plans to return in 2023, but now that we finally have concrete dates and a bit more information on how the event will run, we have to ask: will it be how you remember it? E3 is known as a bombastic week that celebrates gaming across all platforms, but with Sony having left the show even before the pandemic, and with companies being forced to rethink how they deliver their news to gamers around the world, this new E3 may look a tad bit different than what we all remember. So ride along with Mark Medina, Jada Griffin, Matt Kim, and special guest Natalie Flores as we speculate wildly about the future of everyone’s favorite gaming convention.
IGN
Fan Spends 7 Years Creating an Entire New 2D Mario Game Inside Mario Maker 2
A fan has just finished a colossal project inside Super Mario Maker 2 – spending seven years (across both Mario Maker games) creating an entire Mario game, which they've dubbed Super Mario Bros. 5. On Twitter (below), Metroid Mike 64 wrote, "I’ve finally finished creating my Super World in...
IGN
How Are You Feeling About the Future of Halo?
Though once the talk amongst FPS fans, Halo's popularity over the years has wavered even amongst the most dedicated fans. From its inception, it helped push the FPS genre forward on home consoles and was often considered one of the gold standards for an FPS on consoles. We've seen numerous sequels, prequels, and spin-offs; while some were successful, others were not. Even the most recent release, Halo Infinite, has drawn lots of criticism for its handling of the multiplayer mode and the lack of split-screen, Forge, and online co-op game modes, some of which are still not available nine months after launch.
IGN
Achievements
Here is a full list of Immortality achievements including secret achievements/trophies. We’ve got everything you need to unlock those sneaky achievements and show off your badges or trophies in style. There are 27 achievements in Immortality which can net you a total of 1,000 Gamerscore. To unlock some of the secret achievements, you will need to uncover all of the hidden footage which you can check out in our secret footage wiki.
IGN
Team Ninja Would Outsource a New Ninja Gaiden Game, But Only If It Would 'Exceed Expectations'
Team Ninja says that it is open to outsourcing its own IP, such as Ninja Gaiden, to other studios as long as the game being developed is able to exceed fan expectations. In an interview with VGC, Team Ninja's Fumihiko Yasuda - director of upcoming Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - said, “If we were to theoretically work with another company on a new Ninja Gaiden title, we would need to make sure that it would be a title that the fans would really enjoy and exceed their expectations.”
IGN
E3 2023 All Set To Have In-Person Event From June 13-16, 2023
Players were pretty disheartened about the news that E3 will not be taking place in 2022. E3 or Electronic Entertainment Expo has been facing problems in hosting their event at 100% potential since the pandemic has occurred, they have not been able to provide a proper experience to the fans and the players. Fortunately, their decision for not hosting an event in 2022 was to come back with a banging in-person event for 2023, and that has now been announced.
