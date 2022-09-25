Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Beyond the Playbook: Duluth East, Cloquet football host Victory Day event
Last spring Duluth East held a Unified Track and Field Victory Day for special needs kids, the school brought that tradition back this time to the grid iron this fall. Fans at this past Fridays Duluth East and Cloquet football game where greeted with a heartwarming surprise when the starting lineups were announced.
WDIO-TV
Several silver linings shine as UMD football sits .500 heading into Homecoming
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team may have fallen to undefeated Sioux Falls University 34-31 last Saturday, but a lot of good things came out of that close loss. The Bulldogs’ starting quarterback Garrett Olson played his first full game this season since suffering an injury in week...
WDIO-TV
Duluth East girl’s soccer tops Proctor
After Monday’s battled both the Duluth East and Proctor girl’s soccer teams have less than five games remaining in the regular season. The Greyhounds Karyssa Clough scored the first goal of the game just three minutes in at Egerdahl Field. Taitum Snustad added another goal in the first...
WDIO-TV
UMD moves up to No. 4 in latest USCHO poll, Bell earns WCHA honors
After securing a convincing season opening series sweep over Long Island University, the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team has jumped up one spot in the latest rankings. The Bulldogs now sit fourth in the USCHO National Poll. They topped Long Island 4-1 Saturday and 5-0 Sunday,...
Development may bring changes to Stonebrooke Golf Club in 2023
Stonebrooke Golf Club at 2693 County Road 79. Courtesy of Stonebrooke Golf Club. Stonebrooke Golf Club near Shakopee could undergo changes in 2023 with new lots recently created for housing development on the property. The Scott County Board of Commissioners last week approved plans for the Waters Edge Estates development,...
WDIO-TV
Belle Modeen wins an American Idol Silver Ticket
Superior High School Student Belle Modeen was in for a big surprise when she thought she was participating in the school’s ceremony for the new Performing Arts Center’s renovations. Little did she know she would be given the American Idol Sliver Ticket and the chance to jump the...
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
msureporter.com
From airplanes in the night sky to a plane in Mankato￼
The bonfire was canceled, but the concert carried on, bringing “Airplanes,” “Nothin” on you,’ and “Price Tag” to life on stage. To celebrate the 2022 Homecoming game, Minnesota State University, Mankato invited rapper B.o.B to perform. For students, the Homecoming concert can be...
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Ellie F
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Lady’s Slipper transplanted at Brighton Beach for restoration plan
Lady’s Slipper, has been Minnesota’s state flower, ever since 1902. Minnesota continues to protect it dating back to 1925. It is important to keep in mind, that picking, uprooting and unearthing the Lady’s Slipper is illegal on Federal property. Brighton Beach’s restoration plan, includes the transplanting of...
fox9.com
It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday
(FOX 9) - It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers fell Tuesday morning along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota, the NWS in Duluth tweeted. It also snowed in Ely. No snow accumulated, though. Heston's Lodge Country on the Gunflint Trail captured video...
hot967.fm
Mankato Police Release Details On Crash That Caused Power Outage
(Mankato, MN) — Police in Mankato are releasing more information about a car crash from earlier last week that caused a power outage. Police say a car lost control on a curve on Augusta Drive last Monday afternoon, rolled, and hit a power pole. Two men in the car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say speeding likely caused the crash.
A & Dubs Announces 2022 Closing Date
Whether we like it or not, summer is over and fall is here. The turning of the seasons is always bittersweet for many reasons but one of the saddest? Some of our favorite businesses are seasonal and fall means they close up shop for the winter. One of those is...
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
Take A Trip To See Where Elvis Stayed & Played While In Duluth
With the new Elvis movie streaming, I decided to see what it was like when Elvis Presley was in Duluth, Minnesota back in the 70s. The movie which you can find on HBO Max or Amazon Prime is about the rise to fame of the rock n' roll king himself, Elvis. I saw the movie and though Austin Butler did an outstanding job as "The King". Tom Hanks also did well as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Check out the trailer below:
Elderly Driver Killed in Southern Minnesota Car-Truck Collision
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Northfield man was the victim of a traffic crash this morning. The State Patrol says 83-year-old Gerald Maas was killed when his car collided with a straight truck at an intersection on Highway 3 on the southwest edge of Northfield around 9:50 AM. The truck was traveling north on Highway 3 while the crash victim was headed west on the intersecting roadway.
voiceofalexandria.com
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
KEYC
Madison Lake cancer patient walks into her new happy haven
MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Gasps, laughter, and tears flooded Jane Ford’s bedroom Saturday night, as she and her family stepped into the room for the first time since it was remodeled by My Happy Haven. My Happy Haven dedicates time and resources to design bedroom makeovers for women...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
