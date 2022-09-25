Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Tipoff, TV Network Set for SEC/Big 12 Matchup at Oklahoma State
Ole Miss men’s basketball has received its tipoff time and TV network for its SEC/Big 12 Challenge contest at Oklahoma State, with the Rebels and Cowboys playing on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. CT on Jan. 28, 2023. Ole Miss now has television designations and tipoff times for most of...
hottytoddy.com
Game Time Announced for Vanderbilt
The Southeastern Conference announced the game times for the second weekend in October on Monday. On Oct. 8, No. 14 Ole Miss will travel up to Nashville, Tenn., to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. The kickoff is set for 3 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network. Vanderbilt is...
hottytoddy.com
Walden Joins OPC
A familiar face will be on the sidelines of flag football games this fall at mTrade Park. Joey Walden was hired as an athletic manager for the Oxford Park Commission, and the former Oxford High football standout will be in charge of flag football, youth softball and adult softball moving forward.
hottytoddy.com
Talladega NASCAR Race to Feature Ole Miss Themed Truck
Ole Miss Athletics and Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE) announced Tuesday that NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Chase Purdy will don the colors of his alma mater at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, Oct. 1. The 22-year-old Meridian, Mississippi, native attended Ole Miss for three years before restarting his racing career...
hottytoddy.com
SEC Nation Heads to Oxford as No. 11 Ole Miss Hosts No. 8 Kentucky
SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, arrives in Oxford for Week 5 to preview a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 8 Kentucky. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the eighth time on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9-11 a.m....
hottytoddy.com
The Easiest Decision I Ever Made
I am not sure that I chose Ole Miss as much as Ole Miss chose me. For me, there was no real choice. For as long as I can remember, Ole Miss sat alone at the top of the list; no other school could even come close. Even though my...
hottytoddy.com
Perseverance: Turning Trials into Triumphs
Jonathan Dabel gripped his two suitcases and looked up at Stewart Hall. He watched as scores of freshmen moved into their residence halls with truckloads of belongings and many hands to help. “It was intimidating,” Dabel said. “They were unloading U-Hauls, and there I was with a couple pieces of...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford, Lafayette High Schools Recognized With National 2022 College Success Award
Oxford and Lafayette County high schools were two of the 46 Mississippi high schools that received the prestigious 2022 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families. Now in its fifth year, the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel...
hottytoddy.com
Not Quite Fall-ish But Cooler Temps, Sunny Skies This Week
The weather report for Oxford this week is a short and simple one. According to the National Weather Service in Memphis, temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s throughout the week and as of today, there is no rain in the forecast through at least Saturday. Today’s high should...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Man Faces Grand Larceny Charges
An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly stealing construction tools from job sites. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Sept. 8 and Sept. 12, officers took reports of construction tools and supplies being stolen from job sites. After an investigation, Joshua Crumpler, 37, of Oxford was arrested and...
hottytoddy.com
Water Valley Man Charged With Being in Possession of a Stolen Gun
A Water Valley man was arrested recently for allegedly possessing a stolen gun. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Sept. 24, officers were doing foot patrols around the downtown Square area when they encountered a man, later identified as Christopher Hall, 23, of Water Valley that appeared to be concealing a weapon.
hottytoddy.com
Legal Clinic Offering Free Legal Assistance to Those Who Qualify
The 18th Chancery District Pro Se Legal Clinic is offering free legal assistance to county residents who qualify. The clinic will be held at 3 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Lafayette County Chancery Building on North Lamar Boulevard, just off the downtown Square in Oxford. Those who financially qualify...
