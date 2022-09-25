Northern Iowa notches season’s first win

(Cedar Falls) UNI got on the board in the win column with a convincing 52-17 decision over Western Illinois Saturday.

The Panthers scored 17 points in the 2nd quarter and 21 in the 3rd. The second half flurry was headlined by two defensive scores. In the span of 1:03, Woo Governor posted interception returns from 43 and 49 yards.

Theo Day was 23/29 through the air for 260 yards, three TD’s, and no interceptions. UNI tallied 197 rushing yards.

The 1-3 Panthers return home next week to face Indiana State.