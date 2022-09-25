Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball to play its third match of the week
The Emporia High volleyball team returns to the court on Wednesday in a dual at Ottawa. It’ll be a best-out-of 5 set match. The match also serves as the final tuneup before the Spartans play in the Cenntenial League tournament on Saturday. Sophomore Alli Hess says the Spartans remain...
KVOE
Emporia High girls golf wins first Centennial League championship
History was made for the Emporia High girls golf team Monday afternoon in Topeka. The Spartans won their first Centennial League championship. EHS recorded a team score of 332, winning the meet by eight strokes over Washburn Rural. EHS had the top-3 finishers led by senior Avary Eckert who won...
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball splits at Baldwin triangular
The Emporia High volleyball team split its two matches at Baldwin Monday evening. The Spartans fell in three sets to Baldwin, 28-26, 20-25, 17-25. EHS bounced back with a two-set win over Tonganoxie, 25-14, 26-24. The Spartans are now 16-5 on the season. They’ll head to Ottawa on Wednesday.
KVOE
Northern Heights cancels Fridays football game against Olpe
Northern Heights High School has announced that they are canceling Friday’s home football game with Olpe. It will count as a forfeit. “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”
KVOE
Emporia State basketball teams finished in the top 10 in the nation for attendance
The Emporia State women’s and men’s basketball teams finished in the top 10 in average attendance last season. For the 24th year, the Emporia State women’s basketball team finished in the top 6 in attendance last season. The Lady Hornets averaged 1,108 fans per game, the 4th...
KVOE
Emporia State Soccer plays Rogers State to 1-1 draw
The Emporia State soccer team played Rogers State to a 1-1 draw Sunday. It is the 3rd consecutive tie and 4 of the season. Rogers State scored first in the 34th minute of play. Emporia State tied the match in the 74th minute of play on a goal by Hannah...
KVOE
Emporia hosting Rural Rise Summit beginning Wednesday
A big three-day conference begins Wednesday in Emporia. The Rural Rise Summit is focused on economic development in rural areas. Presentations begin Wednesday afternoon and continue through lunchtime Friday, with information on telecommunications programs, the “future of rural ecosystem building,” advocacy efforts, Main Street communities including Emporia, conversations on diversity and equity and information about so-called micropolitan area economies. Several question-and-answer sessions are included along with facilitated discussions.
KVOE
Emporia High briefly evacuated after small gas leak in new science wing
A small gas leak at Emporia High prompted a short evacuation of the full school building Tuesday morning. Emporia Fire responded shortly after 9:30 am. Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says issues were noted in a fixture. He says the situation was handled smoothly. USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren...
KVOE
Walk to End Alzheimer’s and Community Health Fest coming to Lyon County Fairgrounds Saturday
The Lyon County Fairgrounds will be busy Saturday. The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be taking place beginning at 8:45 am with registration, followed by a special ceremony at 9:45 am and the walk at 10 am. Organizer Erin Blocker says the walk will again take place on the path around the fairgrounds.
KVOE
One person injured following home explosion near Carbondale Saturday
A house explosion in Osage County Saturday sent one person to the hospital with reported critical injuries. The explosion occurred at 116000 South Indian Hills Road, near Carbondale. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office received calls and dispatched Osage County Sheriff’s Deputies, Osage County Fire Districts #1 – Carbondale and #6 – Burlingame, Auburn Fire and Osage County EMS just before 7 pm.
KVOE
Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter announce major change during third annual Spayghetti and No Balls fundraiser
Spaying, neutering, and general medical care for your pets is important. The Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter, or FEAS, conveyed this message through their third annual Spay-ghetti and No-Balls fundraiser at the Lyon County fairgrounds on Sunday. The event was previously hosted as a sit-in dinner, but transitioned into...
KVOE
Emporia DMV office reopens but is short-staffed
A day after saying Emporia’s Department of Motor Vehicles office was closed until further notice due to COVID-19 infection, the office is open — but it’s short-staffed. Flinthills Mall General Manager Clarence Frye says there is one person working in the office, so he is asking residents to be patient with their appointments until staffing returns to normal.
KVOE
Emporia Land Bank schedules special meeting
Emporia’s Land Bank has a special meeting Wednesday morning. Board members will discuss the status of closing costs — excluding taxes — paid by the Land Bank for the sale of property at 748 West Fourth. There will also be an executive session to start conversations about possibly buying property in central Emporia as a way to make blighted buildings more productive.
KVOE
Carbondale home explosion victim remains in critical condition as investigation continues
A Carbondale man remains in critical condition at a Kansas City hospital after a house explosion over the weekend. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says 62-year-old Timothy Howey was hurt when his home blew up around 7 pm Saturday. The reported explosion happened at 11600 Indian Hills Road near Carbondale. Howey was taken to University of Kansas Medical Center afterward.
KVOE
Emporia DMV closed until further notice by COVID-19
Residents needing driver’s license exams, learner’s permits and other items through the Emporia Department of Motor Vehicle office will have to wait or go elsewhere for those items — at least for the next few days. Flinthills Mall General Manager Clarence Frye says at least one staffer...
KVOE
Staffing, recruitment matters ahead for USD 253 Emporia Board of Education
The USD 253 Emporia Board of Education has an update on staffing as part of its regular meeting Wednesday. Board members will learn more about the district’s staffing changes right before the school year began last month, as well as early information about class sizes and work to recruit employees to the district’s open positions.
KVOE
CareArc set for school vaccination clinic Tuesday, flu shot clinic Oct. 7
CareArc is getting ready for two big vaccination clinics. The first is Tuesday as CareArc gets school-age children up to date on their traditional school vaccines in partnership with USD 253 Emporia Public Schools. Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern says it’s time to re-emphasize these vaccines after two-plus years of COVID-19 vaccinations dominating the discussion.
KVOE
Man awaiting sentencing in Lyon-Chase county pursuit also awaiting extradition decision in separate case
Court proceedings continue for one inmate in Lyon County accused of criminal activity in another state. Cody Bauer is accused of violating Colorado state law regarding controlled substances and criminal possession of a financial device. An extradition review planned Monday was continued to Nov. 2. Bauer was arrested after a...
