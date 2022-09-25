The Lyon County Fairgrounds will be busy Saturday. The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be taking place beginning at 8:45 am with registration, followed by a special ceremony at 9:45 am and the walk at 10 am. Organizer Erin Blocker says the walk will again take place on the path around the fairgrounds.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO