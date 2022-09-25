Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: The real reason why PGA Tour players are waiting to join LIV Golf
Another week and another LIV Golf rumour enters the GolfMagic inbox following United States' emphatic five-point victory at the Presidents Cup. This time we have received information from a LIV Golf insider as to the real reason why interested PGA Tour players are currently waiting on joining the Saudi-backed circuit until 2023.
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier
PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
Golf.com
Where is Tiger Woods? Busy caddying for his son Charlie’s career-low round
If there was any doubt that we’ve transitioned into a new stage of Tiger Woods’ pro golf career, this week answered in a quietly emphatic way. Woods was not on hand in Charlotte, where American golf’s brightest minds and best players were busy at the Presidents Cup.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Our grades for all 24 players, from an A+ for Spieth to an F for Scheffler
What was predicted came to fruition, the Americans defeating the Internationals by five points at the 2022 Presidents Cup. How it played out … well, that didn’t necessarily follow the script. On the verge of being blownout heading into the third session, the Internationals responded to an 8-2 deficit with vigor by winning Saturday 5 to 3 to make Sunday worth watching. But an early International push was squashed by the United States and the issue was never truly in doubt, giving the Americans their ninth straight victory in this event.
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed FORCED OUT of Dunhill Links after hotel issue
LIV Golf's Patrick Reed has been forced to withdraw from this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews on the DP World Tour after sustaining a back injury from a soft mattress in a French hotel last week, according to Irish Golfer. Reed, an honorary lifetime DP World Tour...
Golf.com
After Tom Kim’s clutch putt came a sporting gesture that most fans missed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tom Kim’s clutch birdie to buoy the International team on Saturday evening was unquestionably the moment of the tournament, and the visitors reacted in turn. As the ball dropped into the side of the cup, Kim turned to his teammates, threw his hat to the...
Golf.com
Those LIV absentees? Turns out this Presidents Cup thrived without them
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The weather changed. The climate, too. Forget the thermometer. On Monday, a worker alongside the 15th tee at Quail Hollow gave an early fall Southeast weather report to an out-of-towner, who said the afternoon was “warm.” No, no. “This morning was warm,” he said. “This? This is hot.” Indeed. Especially in the no-shade spots, like the 2,500-seat buildout they constructed this week around the 1st hole. By the Presidents Cup third pairing on Thursday, the bleachers were two-thirds empty.
Phil Mickelson Among Four More LIV Golf Players Dropping Out of Suit Against PGA Tour
Only Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Jones and Peter Uihlein, along with LIV Golf itself, are continuing in litigation alleging the PGA Tour of anti-competitive conduct.
Golf.com
‘I’m a fighter’: Even in defeat, golf’s newest superstar had an epic week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — By Sunday evening, every single living organism at Quail Hollow seemed to agree on one thing: Tom Kim is awesome. Everyone, that is, except Tom Kim. “Not gonna lie, it’s a really tough day for me right now,” he said, standing dejected beside the 18th green. He’d just lost 1 down to Max Homa, missing a five-foot birdie putt at the last that would have given him a half-point. That half-point was irrelevant; Team USA had clinched the Presidents Cup a half-hour before. His match only mattered for the final stat sheet. But Kim was down on himself anyway.
Golf.com
Hideki Matsuyama catches awful break during crucial final hole of Presidents Cup match
Hideki Matsuyama had one hole left and likely needed to make birdie to earn a full point. Instead, he caught a terrible break, and at the worst time, when he hit a marshal with his tee shot. Matuyama was tied with Sam Burns during singles play on Sunday at the...
golfmagic.com
Greg Norman slams "deafening hypocrisy" of LIV Golf opposition
LIV Golf boss Greg Norman has described the opposition to his new breakaway tour as "deafening hypocrisy," citing an alleged relationship between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia. Speaking to Piers Morgan on the Uncensored Show, Norman passionately defended the LIV Golf Tour and asserted that one of its main...
Golf.com
The problem with team match-play telecasts (and how to fix it)
To golf fans watching from home, context is everything in team match-play events. Yes, the score of the match you’re watching in any given moment matters, but not knowing the status of all the other matches in any given moment diminishes the viewing experience. The isn’t a new observation,...
Celebrate Team USA's win with 2022 Presidents Cup gear
The U.S. held its lead throughout Sunday singles and secured its ninth consecutive Presidents Cup victory at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. While Jordan Spieth had the weekend’s best record, going a perfect 5-0-0, captain’s pick Kevin Kisner brought something else to the group. Kisner was...
Golf.com
New LPGA event coming to New York City area with novel format (and star host)
A new LPGA tournament is coming to the New York City area — with a creative twist. The newly announced Mizuho Americas Open will make its debut May 29-June 4, 2023, at a high-profile venue — Liberty National Golf Club, in Jersey City, N.J. — and with a high-profile host: recently retired LPGA star and Mizuho brand ambassador Michelle Wie West.
Golf.com
How Tiger Woods inspired Tom Kim’s epic Presidents Cup celebration
The Internationals didn’t win the Presidents Cup, but Tom Kim was the darling of the golf world last week at Quail Hollow Club. The 20-year-old South Korean brought flair and a much-needed energy boost to the underdog Internationals, and he also played some pretty good golf in the process.
Golf.com
Sanderson Farms Championship picks: 4 bets we love this week in Mississippi
Fresh off team-play competition at the Presidents Cup, it’s back to every man for himself on the PGA Tour. Sam Burns is the only American President Cupper in the mix at the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, at The Country Club of Jackson, in Jackson, Miss. He’s also the defending...
Golf.com
Presidents Cup Recap: What U.S. stars’ match play success means for the team’s future
Jordan Spieth’s undefeated weekend led the way for the U.S., and many of his teammates showed out at Quail Hollow too. James Colgan and Zephyr Melton discuss the Americans’ optimism looking forward to next year’s Ryder Cup and future Presidents Cups.
Golf.com
LIV Golf unveiled its $50 million team championship. Here’s how it works
Team golf as we know it is getting turned on its side next month when LIV Golf hosts its first Team Championship in Miami at Trump National Doral. The upstart league announced the format for its final 2022 event Tuesday, which will incorporate byes, singles matches, stroke play and alternate shot. Even teams selecting their opponents.
Golf.com
The magic behind Xander Schauffele’s Odyssey O-Works Red putter
With a stroke of his Odyssey O-Works Red 7CH putter on Sunday afternoon, Xander Schauffele locked up the Presidents Cup for the U.S. team in a thorough 17.5-12.5 thumping of the International squad. Outside of the first two wins of his PGA Tour career, the remaining trips to the winner’s circle have come with O-Works Red 7CH in his hands — a winged profile that was released a little more than 5 years ago.
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer slams world ranking points offered at Asian Tour event
Asian Tour player Berry Henson was hugely critical of the world rankings points on offer to the winner of the Yeangder TPC at Linkou International Golf and Country Club. Henson came tied third in Taiwan with rounds of 68, 67, 71 and 68, five shots behind LIV Golf player Travis Smyth. Smyth has made three appearances on the LIV Golf Tour so far.
