A senior midfielder and captain who was an All-Friends Schools League and All Main Line boys soccer selection last fall, Yanney has been a key cog in the Gators’ fine start this season. Shipley boys’ soccer coach Thomas Schauerman said, “Vance communicates well in the midfield, wins first and second balls and often does all of the dirty work that allows us to keep the ball and out possess our opponents.” Yanney plays club soccer for Pa. Dominion ECNL team and he has been the captain of the PA ODP Team.

BRYN MAWR, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO