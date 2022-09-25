ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royersford, PA

Second-half goals keep Avon Grove unbeaten in Ches-Mont

WEST GROVE >> Two talented, evenly matched teams usually produce close, low-scoring games that are exciting to watch, but does damage to your nerves. That was the case Tuesday evening at Avon Grove as two of the three unbeaten girls’ soccer teams in the Ches-Mont League faced off against each.
Shipley’s Vance Yanney is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Sept. 26-Oct. 2)

A senior midfielder and captain who was an All-Friends Schools League and All Main Line boys soccer selection last fall, Yanney has been a key cog in the Gators’ fine start this season. Shipley boys’ soccer coach Thomas Schauerman said, “Vance communicates well in the midfield, wins first and second balls and often does all of the dirty work that allows us to keep the ball and out possess our opponents.” Yanney plays club soccer for Pa. Dominion ECNL team and he has been the captain of the PA ODP Team.
Mercury Week 5 Review: Revitalizing Methacton ‘last stop’ for Kennedy

Brian Kennedy figured he was finished with coaching. Retired from teaching and having finished a stint as an assistant coach at Penncrest High School in 2018, Kennedy was content to sit back and watch the next generation – some of whom he’d coached – take the reins of local high school football programs.
Royersford, PA
WARNER AND TEMPLE WAXES UMASS FOR 1ST SHUTOUT SINCE 2016!

E.J. Warner threw two touchdown passes and Layton Jordan returned an interception 41 yards to lead Temple to a 28-0 win over UMass. Warner, the son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, got his first win as a starter, going 11 of 22 for 173 yards. He opened the scoring with an 11-yard strike to Ian Stewart and capped it a 50-yard connection with Adonicas Sanders.
Montgomery County Community College Faculty Member Inducted into Philadelphia Jewish Sports Hall of Fame

Jeff Asch.Image via Montgomery County Community College. He’s interviewed sports legends like Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, and Jack Nicklaus; held announcing jobs for the Philadelphia Eagles and Villanova Wildcats; and filled the airwaves in the Delaware Valley for over 45 years. Now a Montgomery County Community College faculty member is being honored for a legendary career in sports broadcasting.
5 Students Shot, 1 Killed, at Roxborough HS Football Scrimmage

A teenage boy was killed and four others were injured in a shooting behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, police said. The victims were Roxborough High School football players who were finishing a scrimmage against two others teams and were walking off the field,...
Elkins Park Residents Kept Their Celeb-Chef Brunch Under Wraps; Now, the Secret Is Out

Waffle tacos.Image via Chef Vargas - Brunch N' Tacos at Instagram. Chef Jose Vargas and his Brunch N’ Tacos is an Elkins Park hidden gem, one that locals flock to for five-star midmorning dishes with some ethnic zip. But to their chagrin — and to the advantage of brunch fans across Montgomery County — the word on this culinary gem is leaking. PHL17’s coverage of it, for example, is sure to extend locals’ wait for tables.
The Rising Threat to Homeowners

Housing markets in the United States today are rapidly changing. We are bombarded in the news about corporations purchasing homes across Sun Belt metros like Atlanta, Charlotte, and Phoenix. Reporting and research highlight the challenges faced by renters in private equity-backed properties, from maintenance requests gone unfulfilled to evictions as a core part of a fee-based business model.
Billy Joel’s ‘Allentown’ at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin’ here

Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA

If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
