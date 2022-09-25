Read full article on original website
papreplive.com
Second-half goals keep Avon Grove unbeaten in Ches-Mont
WEST GROVE >> Two talented, evenly matched teams usually produce close, low-scoring games that are exciting to watch, but does damage to your nerves. That was the case Tuesday evening at Avon Grove as two of the three unbeaten girls’ soccer teams in the Ches-Mont League faced off against each.
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Sept. 26): Chesshire scores game-winner for Perkiomen Valley girls soccer over Pottsgrove
Pottsgrove 0 0-0 Perkiomen Valley 0 1-1 Saves: PV-0, PG-22 (Ella Smith) Katelyn Dulin scored back-to-back goals in the second quarter and assisted a third goal in the third quarter to give Boyertown a 3-2 win over Upper Perkiomen. Dulin’s first goal was unassisted and Taylor Havrilla helped her put away the second score.
papreplive.com
Shipley’s Vance Yanney is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Sept. 26-Oct. 2)
A senior midfielder and captain who was an All-Friends Schools League and All Main Line boys soccer selection last fall, Yanney has been a key cog in the Gators’ fine start this season. Shipley boys’ soccer coach Thomas Schauerman said, “Vance communicates well in the midfield, wins first and second balls and often does all of the dirty work that allows us to keep the ball and out possess our opponents.” Yanney plays club soccer for Pa. Dominion ECNL team and he has been the captain of the PA ODP Team.
papreplive.com
Mercury Week 5 Review: Revitalizing Methacton ‘last stop’ for Kennedy
Brian Kennedy figured he was finished with coaching. Retired from teaching and having finished a stint as an assistant coach at Penncrest High School in 2018, Kennedy was content to sit back and watch the next generation – some of whom he’d coached – take the reins of local high school football programs.
Former Central Bucks East Star Is Playing for Penn State, One of Best Punters in Country
While he might have taken a roundabout route to Penn State, former Central Bucks East star Barney Amor is a consistent tour de force for the Nittany Lions’ special teams unit, writes Sam Cohn for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 23-year-old punter was born in the Netherlands. He attended high...
fastphillysports.com
WARNER AND TEMPLE WAXES UMASS FOR 1ST SHUTOUT SINCE 2016!
E.J. Warner threw two touchdown passes and Layton Jordan returned an interception 41 yards to lead Temple to a 28-0 win over UMass. Warner, the son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, got his first win as a starter, going 11 of 22 for 173 yards. He opened the scoring with an 11-yard strike to Ian Stewart and capped it a 50-yard connection with Adonicas Sanders.
Montgomery County Community College Faculty Member Inducted into Philadelphia Jewish Sports Hall of Fame
Jeff Asch.Image via Montgomery County Community College. He’s interviewed sports legends like Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, and Jack Nicklaus; held announcing jobs for the Philadelphia Eagles and Villanova Wildcats; and filled the airwaves in the Delaware Valley for over 45 years. Now a Montgomery County Community College faculty member is being honored for a legendary career in sports broadcasting.
High school student from West Chester jams on stage with Green Day
The performance came after Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took notice of a sign being held up by the teen's friends.
Aston to Buy 43 Acres of Open Space From Sisters of St. Francis
The exterior of the Our Lady of Angels Convent at Neumann, home to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. Aston Township has agreed to buy 43 acres of open land from the Sisters of St. Francis, writes Pete Bannon for the Daily Times. The property of woods and open...
vista.today
Chester County Home to Four of Pennsylvania’s 50 Best School Districts for Athletes
The Conestoga High School football team represents the Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which ranks 26th among Pennsylvania's best school districts for athletes. Chester County is home to four of Pennsylvania’s 50 best school districts for athletes in 2022, according to recently published rankings by Niche.com. To determine the 2022 Best...
NBC Philadelphia
5 Students Shot, 1 Killed, at Roxborough HS Football Scrimmage
A teenage boy was killed and four others were injured in a shooting behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, police said. The victims were Roxborough High School football players who were finishing a scrimmage against two others teams and were walking off the field,...
5 football players shot after ambush near Roxborough High School in Philadelphia; 1 dead
Investigators say the five players were walking off the field when two gunmen ambushed them from a Ford Explorer.
wlvr.org
Wayback Burgers to double Lehigh Valley footprint with two new locations
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is doubling its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” plans to open two new locations – one at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and another at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Officers to face trial in girl’s death after Pennsylvania high school football game
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Three former police officers charged with killing a young girl when they fired 25 shots at a car as a crowd left a Pennsylvania high school football game will face trial on manslaughter charges. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. A prosecution...
Elkins Park Residents Kept Their Celeb-Chef Brunch Under Wraps; Now, the Secret Is Out
Waffle tacos.Image via Chef Vargas - Brunch N' Tacos at Instagram. Chef Jose Vargas and his Brunch N’ Tacos is an Elkins Park hidden gem, one that locals flock to for five-star midmorning dishes with some ethnic zip. But to their chagrin — and to the advantage of brunch fans across Montgomery County — the word on this culinary gem is leaking. PHL17’s coverage of it, for example, is sure to extend locals’ wait for tables.
The Philadelphia Citizen
The Rising Threat to Homeowners
Housing markets in the United States today are rapidly changing. We are bombarded in the news about corporations purchasing homes across Sun Belt metros like Atlanta, Charlotte, and Phoenix. Reporting and research highlight the challenges faced by renters in private equity-backed properties, from maintenance requests gone unfulfilled to evictions as a core part of a fee-based business model.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Wawa’s Best (or Is It the Worst?) Sandwich Returns
Plus, a very Philly moment in that disturbing Wawa video, a new state park near us, and more of what we feel like telling you about right now. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com...
Southern Lehigh schools on lockdown amid police activity, district says (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Driver fled crash and abandoned car outside school, causing district lockdown, police say. A Lehigh Valley school district has all of its schools on lockdown Tuesday morning because of law enforcement activity in the area. The Southern Lehigh School District said there is no threat to students at its...
Billy Joel’s ‘Allentown’ at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin’ here
Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA
If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
