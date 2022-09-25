Read full article on original website
Man shot, in critical condition in East Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the chest. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section along Camac Street.CBS3 was told the victim is undergoing surgery at Einstein Medical Center.Investigators say the shooting happened on the same block where the victim lives.Police are still searching for a suspect and a motive.
Man, 26, fatally shot in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - An act of gun violence has claimed another life in Philadelphia after a shooting in Frankford. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street around 1:38 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Responding officers discovered a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
Police: Suspect fired semi-automatic weapon leaving man critical in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after they say a semi-automatic weapon was discharged on a West Philadelphia street Tuesday morning, sending one man to the hospital. The victim, a 40-year-old man, was reportedly struck in the chest near Landsdowne and Edgewood streets around 1:38 a.m. He was transported to a...
Woman in custody after a man was shot inside the bedroom in Frankford
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street Monday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder inside the second-floor bedroom. Medics transported...
Man in critical condition after shooting in West Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot in West Philadelphia on Monday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 56th Street and Girard Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Police transported him to Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in critical condition. No arrests were made. No words on whether or...
Man shot multiple times in the head, pronounced dead in Mayfair
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood. The shooting incident happened on the 1600 block of Creston Street around 12:33 am Monday. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head. Medics arrived...
Police: Female suspects sought after woman attacked from behind near Logan Square
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for the public's help to identify two female suspects after a brutal attack on a North Philadelphia street earlier this month. A 32-year-old woman was walking on the 400 block of 19th Street when she was reportedly attacked from behind. Two female suspects grabbed her...
Police: 14-year-old killed in quadruple shooting that followed football scrimmage at Roxborough High School
A 14-year-old was killed in a quadruple shooting that erupted following a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School Tuesday afternoon. Another 14-year-old and a 17-year-old were also hurt in the shooting but are expected to survive. Authorities believe the shooters opened fire from a green Ford Explorer as the group was leaving the football field.
DA: Suspect charged for Kensington basketball court shooting that left man paralyzed
PHILADELPHIA - A 23-year-old man is paralyzed after a pickup basketball game turned deadly last month, and now the man responsible is in custody, according to the DA's office. Fahim Key, 20, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at McVeigh Playground Basketball Court on August 9.
Police: Double shooting near Nicetown McDonald's leaves teenager, another victim injured
PHILADELPHIA - A teenager and another person were injured in a double shooting near a Mcdonald's in Nicetown, according to police. Authorities say police are investigating the double shooting that occurred near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood early Monday morning. According to officials, one of...
Police: 2 teens injured in early morning double shooting in Hunting Park
PHILADELPHIA - Two teenagers were injured in a double shooting in Hunting Park, police say. According to authorities, the shooting happened at 3:16 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Roosevelt boulevard. Police say a 13-year-old was shot in the thighs and taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he...
Teen being held by police after getting shot in West Philadelphia daytime shooting, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say the victim of a daytime shooting is also being held by officers for the time being. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot once in the leg on the 5500 block of Poplar Street around 11:39 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital, where he...
Armed Carjacking Of Philly Mom, Daughter Caught On Video
A video has surfaced following the armed carjacking of a woman and her daughter in Philadelphia, authorities said. The incident happened in a driveway on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place around 6:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Philadelphia police said. The pair were getting inside their vehicle when the...
Five students shot behind Philadelphia high school, one dies
PHILADELPHIA — Five students were shot behind a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday evening, police said. The incident happened behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia. The victims are believed to be members of a football team who just finished a scrimmage and walked off the...
Police: 2 teens arrested, 2 others wanted after rideshare driver is carjacked, beaten in Mantua
PHILADELPHIA - Two teens are in police custody after authorities say they carjacked and beat a rideshare driver on Tuesday morning in Mantua. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. when 16th District police responded to 50th and Westminster. Authorities say responding...
Two teenagers shot, injured near McDonald's in Nicetown: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two teen boys are shot near a Philadelphia Mcdonald's. The scene unfolded near where Roosevelt Boulevard meets Hunting Park Avenue in the city's Nicetown neighborhood around 3 a.m. Monday. Police tell CBS3 they found a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg and rushed him to the hospital. A 13-year-old boy was also found just blocks away, also shot in the leg. Both are in stable condition Monday morning.
Man Dies After He's Shot 21 Times in Spring Garden, Police Say
A man was killed after he was shot nearly two dozen times in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said. According to Philadelphia police, the 19-year-old was shot 21 times throughout his body while on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Officers rushed him to the hospital...
Uber driver recounts violent carjacking in West Philadelphia, 2 teens arrested
"I could be dead right now," Essam Zarkli said. "I'm 65 years old. You think I can take a punch like this?"
Man shot in rear driveway of Northeast Philadelphia home
According to police, the 23-year-old man was shot in the head.
Video shows moments surrounding deadly weekend shooting on South Street
PHILADELPHIA - Video taken by a witness captures the moments a fight escalated to a deadly shooting on South Street in Philadelphia over the weekend. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 400 block of South Street just after midnight Saturday for reports of a shooting. Police...
