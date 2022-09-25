ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Tom Brady Made His Aaron Rodgers Opinion Very Clear

Two of the NFL's best are set to meet in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon. Tom Brady and the Bucs are set to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers from Raymond James Stadium this weekend. Ahead of this weekend's matchup, Brady made his opinion on Rodgers very clear. “He’s an...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign New TE

The Minnesota Vikings made their roster move in a couple of weeks on Tuesday, adding veteran tight end Jacob Hollister to the practice squad. Cornerback Parry Nickerson was released to make room for Hollister. To date, Hollister has played with these teams:. New England Patriots (2017–2018) Seattle Seahawks (2019–2020)...
Another Former Viking Joins Jets

The New York Jets employed three former Minnesota Vikings players before this week and added another to the mix on Tuesday. Mike Remmers, who played for the Vikings from 2017 to 2018, joined the Jets practice squad after offensive lineman George Fant was placed on injured reserve. Joining New York...
Bears May Add 9th Former Viking to Roster

The Chicago Bears infatuation with former Minnesota Vikings players could continue, as ex-Vikings linebacker Blake Lynch tried out for Matt Eberflus’ team on Tuesday. Lynch spent two seasons with the Vikings in 2020 and 2021. Doug Kyed from Pro Football Focus reported the audition just days after the Bears...
Confounding Purple Pulls out a Win Over the Lions

Another Vikings game on Sunday and another head-scratcher for the Purple faithful. In Week 1, the Vikings outplayed the Green Bay Packers in every aspect of the game, and they followed that in Week 2 with an egg of epic proportion last Monday Night in Philadelphia. Both were quite unexpected given what we had known. And now, in Week 3, they confounded us again with an underwhelming win at home against the Detroit Lions. The Vikings came back from two double-digit leads in the game to ultimately beat the hapless Lions 28-24 on a last-minute touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn.
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

