Fort Worth, TX

Ask the Fans: Sooner Memories

TCU has played some great games against the Sooners over the years, even if few have resulted in Horned Frog victories. Then again, few teams in the Big 12 or nationally have stacked up wins vs. OU (except for Kansas State, it turns out). Those classic TCU-OU showdowns have produced some great moments. Which is your favorite for the series?
Big 12 Football Recap: Week 4

TCU remained unbeaten with a 42-34 win over SMU in Dallas on Saturday. The Horned Frogs were one of nine Big 12 Conference teams in action over the weekend, which featured yet another slate of close matchups including an overtime finale in Lubbock. Here are the latest results and recaps from each of the Big 12 matchups during Week 4 of the CFB season.
Game Recap: TCU Soccer 1, Kansas 0

The 12-ranked TCU Horned Frog soccer team earned its first Big 12 victory of the 2022 season with a road shutout in Lawrence. Facing a quick turnaround following a hard-fought home draw against Texas on Thursday night, the Frogs could have been forgiven for heavy legs on Sunday afternoon for the first road trip of the conference slate. But TCU showed perseverance in fighting the fatigue against the Jayhawks: controlling possession, creating chances, breaking through, and then holding the line for the shut out win.
10 Dallas Adventures You Can Probably Do All In One Day

As we collectively cross over what will be summer's last hurrah and fall finally sets in, now might be the best time of year to go experience Dallas with the family. You see, big cities fill up around the big holidays... nobody is taking a weekend during a random week prior to Halloween, Thanksgiving, or Christmas... ergo, you'd probably have the best time surrounded by the locals if you took a little getaway right now.
Top 5 Haunted Houses In North Texas For All Audiences

Ready to pregame for Halloween? Whether you prefer hunting down zombies, strolling through rows of jack-o’-lanterns, or sipping on spirits there’s something here for you. Dark Hour is pulling out all the stops this year, including an expansion that will add new layers to their sinister storyline and push audiences to learn the history of the thirteen witches that govern their halls. Full-fledged horror enthusiasts can opt for a VIP experience which allows you to play a role in scaring fellow guests from the comfort of a lounge stocked with snacks. Oh, the horror.
Six DFW Baylor Scott & White Operated Hospitals Sold

The ownership of six local hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has changed hands as Seavest Healthcare Properties acquired the facilities. In total, the emergency care hospitals include 190,000 square feet of space and are located in Burleson, Colleyville, Keller, Murphy, Rockwall, and Grand Prairie. All six facilities are operated...
DART train smashes into SUV in Richardson

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A DART train that was traveling from Richardson to Plano smashed into an SUV that came into the right-of-way Tuesday evening, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital.The accident happened at 6:20 p.m. on Jackson Street near Greenville Avenue.According to DART, the vehicle was past the barrier arms when it was hit by the northbound Orange Line train.That driver was taken to Medical City of Plano Hospital. Their current condition is not known.A shuttle bus has been set up between Arapaho Center Station and LBJ/Central Station while DART Police and Richardson firefighters work the scene.
Crowley community rallies around volleyball coach diagnosed with cancer

CROWLEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Crowley Lady Eagles volleyball team is determined to serve up their first playoff appearance since 2007. And this season, it's more important than ever that they hold nothing back. "Enjoy the moments with people because you don't know when the last day is. People say that, but they don't really take it in," Crowley High School junior Jasmine Quinn said.Junior Cienna Rodriguez agrees, saying, "a lot of people say that, but really mean it. Just take in every moment that you have." It's not a perspective a teenager usually has, but their pink shoe laces are representative...
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store

When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.

