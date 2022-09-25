Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Innocent Man Spent 10 Years in Prison for Child Sex Assault Before Charges DroppedLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Popular discount store set to open new location in Texas next monthKristen WaltersWeatherford, TX
Related
frogsowar.com
Ask the Fans: Sooner Memories
TCU has played some great games against the Sooners over the years, even if few have resulted in Horned Frog victories. Then again, few teams in the Big 12 or nationally have stacked up wins vs. OU (except for Kansas State, it turns out). Those classic TCU-OU showdowns have produced some great moments. Which is your favorite for the series?
frogsowar.com
Big 12 Football Recap: Week 4
TCU remained unbeaten with a 42-34 win over SMU in Dallas on Saturday. The Horned Frogs were one of nine Big 12 Conference teams in action over the weekend, which featured yet another slate of close matchups including an overtime finale in Lubbock. Here are the latest results and recaps from each of the Big 12 matchups during Week 4 of the CFB season.
frogsowar.com
Game Recap: TCU Soccer 1, Kansas 0
The 12-ranked TCU Horned Frog soccer team earned its first Big 12 victory of the 2022 season with a road shutout in Lawrence. Facing a quick turnaround following a hard-fought home draw against Texas on Thursday night, the Frogs could have been forgiven for heavy legs on Sunday afternoon for the first road trip of the conference slate. But TCU showed perseverance in fighting the fatigue against the Jayhawks: controlling possession, creating chances, breaking through, and then holding the line for the shut out win.
Choctaw Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day
Once the home of the Texas Rangers, Choctaw Stadium will now be a hosting site for the upcoming 2023 XFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas-Fort Worth home to top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
10 Dallas Adventures You Can Probably Do All In One Day
As we collectively cross over what will be summer's last hurrah and fall finally sets in, now might be the best time of year to go experience Dallas with the family. You see, big cities fill up around the big holidays... nobody is taking a weekend during a random week prior to Halloween, Thanksgiving, or Christmas... ergo, you'd probably have the best time surrounded by the locals if you took a little getaway right now.
$1 million-plus winning Texas Lottery ticket won in Fort Worth
Well, it's always a good day when the Dallas Cowboys not only win but beat a division rival on Monday Night Football; however this Tuesday North Texas will be celebrating more than just one win.
The best breakfast sandwich in Texas can be found in Dallas: Report
What is needed for a good breakfast sandwich?
RELATED PEOPLE
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion
Multiple drive-thru locations for this restaurant are in the works for DFW.
Top 5 Haunted Houses In North Texas For All Audiences
Ready to pregame for Halloween? Whether you prefer hunting down zombies, strolling through rows of jack-o’-lanterns, or sipping on spirits there’s something here for you. Dark Hour is pulling out all the stops this year, including an expansion that will add new layers to their sinister storyline and push audiences to learn the history of the thirteen witches that govern their halls. Full-fledged horror enthusiasts can opt for a VIP experience which allows you to play a role in scaring fellow guests from the comfort of a lounge stocked with snacks. Oh, the horror.
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
dallasexpress.com
Six DFW Baylor Scott & White Operated Hospitals Sold
The ownership of six local hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has changed hands as Seavest Healthcare Properties acquired the facilities. In total, the emergency care hospitals include 190,000 square feet of space and are located in Burleson, Colleyville, Keller, Murphy, Rockwall, and Grand Prairie. All six facilities are operated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
List: Musical artists scheduled to perform at the State Fair of Texas
If music is your thing, there is no shortage of great artists performing, with live music scheduled every day of the fair's more than three-week run.
DART train smashes into SUV in Richardson
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A DART train that was traveling from Richardson to Plano smashed into an SUV that came into the right-of-way Tuesday evening, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital.The accident happened at 6:20 p.m. on Jackson Street near Greenville Avenue.According to DART, the vehicle was past the barrier arms when it was hit by the northbound Orange Line train.That driver was taken to Medical City of Plano Hospital. Their current condition is not known.A shuttle bus has been set up between Arapaho Center Station and LBJ/Central Station while DART Police and Richardson firefighters work the scene.
insideradio.com
Report: KEGL Dallas To Flip To Sports. Mike Rhyner To Unretire And Join Station.
Mike Rhyner, the longtime host at Cumulus Media sports “The Ticket” KTCK-AM/FM (1310/96.7) Dallas, who abruptly retired in January 2020, is reportedly returning to DFW radio on iHeartMedia’s KEGL, which according to Sports Illustrated, will flip from rock “97.1 The Eagle” to sports talk as “The Freak.”
WFAA
Ft. Worth’s JRB Navy Base used as a safe haven for Military aircraft from Tampa before Hurricane Ian makes landfall
FORT WORTH, Texas — Locally, the Naval Air Station in Fort Worth is helping with preparations for Ian. Military aircraft from Florida are being stored here until the storm passes. Officials from the Texas Air National Guard, and the navy are closely watching hurricane Ian’s path. Military aircraft...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ghost Trees: Fall Webworms Infest Dallas-Fort Worth Ahead of Halloween
My AirPods were blasting Depeche Mode on a recent morning run with my two dogs when all of a sudden I had a faceful of fine, silky thread. I hadn’t even noticed that my neighbor’s tree had seemingly transformed overnight from a healthy hackberry into something you might see in the Addams family’s yard.
Crowley community rallies around volleyball coach diagnosed with cancer
CROWLEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Crowley Lady Eagles volleyball team is determined to serve up their first playoff appearance since 2007. And this season, it's more important than ever that they hold nothing back. "Enjoy the moments with people because you don't know when the last day is. People say that, but they don't really take it in," Crowley High School junior Jasmine Quinn said.Junior Cienna Rodriguez agrees, saying, "a lot of people say that, but really mean it. Just take in every moment that you have." It's not a perspective a teenager usually has, but their pink shoe laces are representative...
CandysDirt.com
New Construction in Walnut Hill And Bleu Ciel Condo Join Most Expensive Listings in Texas for September
Two Dallas listings joined some familiar local properties this month on the list of the most expensive single-family homes for sale in Texas. A new $13 million build at 9646 Douglas Ave., and a $10 million Bleu Ciel high-rise condo join the elite group of the priciest listings in the Lone Star State.
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
Comments / 0