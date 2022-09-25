BRISTOL – Wheeler Health will finally be breaking ground on its new Bristol headquarters in Centre Square, planned for Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. at One Hope Street. Envisioned as a roughly 46,000 square foot administrative and community health center, the site looks to incorporate Bristol’s two existing Wheeler Health spaces as more than 200 part and full-time positions will be placed in the facility. Scheduled to open in late 2023, it will be Wheeler’s first newly built location since 1972. The building is set to be utilized as a training area for professional development as well.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO