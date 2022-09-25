Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Sheet left by 'Neo Nazi Extremist Group' found at Southington High School
SOUTHINGTON – A sheet, which Superintendent of Schools Steve Madancy said was left by a "Neo Nazi Extremist Group," was found at Southington High School Monday. The sheet was found hung from the fence within the school’s softball field. It had the words "Reject Degeneracy" written on it and it was tagged with "NSC 131."
Bristol Press
John R. O'Connor Jr.
Passed away Sept. 22nd, born in Bristol in 1938, John was a lifelong CT resident, excepting for two years of service in the US Army, during which time his first two of three sons were born. He leaves behind Peter, Patrick and Kevin, as well as three granddaughters Caitlin, Aenjhielou and Aisha. He was predeceased one month by his wife of 60 years, Betty.
Bristol Press
Sister Dolores Jane Beshara
DOLORES BESHARA, RSM (formerly JOSEPHINE MARIE, RSM)- Sister Dolores Jane Beshara died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 23rd, nine days after her 90th birthday. Born in Pittsfield, MA on Sept. 14, 1932, she was predeceased by her parents – Ashaia Beshara and Mary Farrah, both of whom originally came from Lebanon, settling in Torrington.
Bristol Press
Edwin C. Gallop
Edwin C. Gallop, 78, of Bristol, passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Countryside Manor in Bristol. He was born on Feb. 7, 1944, in Bristol, son of the late Edward and Joanne (Krajewski) Gallop. Prior to his retirement, Edwin was employed by Bristol Hospital. He loved the Boston Red Sox.
Bristol Press
Windsor man gets four years in prison for fatal Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON -- A Windsor man has been sentenced to several years in prison in connection with a fatal crash in February 2021. Robert Perkins, 27, received a four-year prison term during a hearing last week in New Britain Superior Court. Following the prison term, he will serve five years of...
Bristol Press
Obituaries
Bristol Press
Everett Weed
Everett Weed, 93, of Bristol, widower of Joyce (Newcomb) Weed, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 24, 2022 with his family by his side. Born on Nov. 5, 1928 in Portland, ME, he was a son of the late Charles Clayton Weed, Sr. and Fanny Fern (Ryder) Weed. Everett...
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Joelle Adams, 31, of 71 Dogwood Road, was charged Aug. 31 with having a nuisance dog, having a dog with no rabies vaccine and having unlicensed dogs. Anthony T. Lebby, 49, of 182 Magnolia St., Hartford, was charged Sept. 21 with sixth degree larceny and possession of a shoplifting device.
Bristol Press
Wolcott man accused of seriously injuring pedestrian in Southington, leaving scene
SOUTHINGTON – A Wolcott man has been accused of hitting a young woman with his pickup truck in April, seriously injuring her, before leaving the scene. Police on Tuesday said they were able to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Nicholas Gothberg, 28. He faces charges of second-degree...
Bristol Press
60th year of the Mum Festival 'went great'
BRISTOL – The 60th year of the Mum Festival proved to be a fun, fall festival for all ages say organizers. Mickey Goldwasser, who serves on the Mum Festival Committee, said that the festival “went great” this past weekend. “The weather cooperated and it had a very...
Bristol Press
New Britain man pleads not guilty to alleged role in Southington motel robbery
SOUTHINGTON – A New Britain man has pleaded not guilty to home invasion and other charges for his role in the robbery of a man in April at a Southington motel. John Delgado, 48, of 110 Rockwell Ave., New Britain, entered his pleas before a Superior Court judge last week at the New Britain courthouse.
Bristol Press
Bristol man barred from having firearms for trading gun in Hartford for drugs, cash pleads guilty to having BB gun
BRISTOL -- A city man previously convicted of stealing a gun and trading it in Hartford – a conviction that disqualifies him from having any kind of a firearm – has pleaded guilty after police say they found that he had four BB guns that he stored with a relative.
Bristol Press
Man, 76, dies when SUV plunges into water in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK - A 76-year-old Connecticut man died Saturday when his SUV plunged into the water at Saybrook Point Marina and Resort in Old Saybrook, police said. Wedding guests at the nearby Saybrook Point Inn jumped in, pulled the man to shore and performed CPR, but were unable to save him, police said.
Bristol Press
State police issue Silver Alert for 'endangered runaway' from Bristol
BRISTOL – A 15-year-old has gone missing from Bristol. Christopher Gonzalez went missing sometime Monday, state police said in a Silver Alert issued the same day. The Bristol teen has been described as Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 foot, 5 inches tall, and weighs 145 pounds.
Bristol Press
City pride abound at 60th annual Mum Parade
BRISTOL - The sidewalks downtown were overflowing with people Sunday, as the 60th annual Mum Parade made its way through. “The floats are amazing - all the creativity,” said Robin Euglow, who volunteered at this past weekend’s festivities. This is just an awesome family fun, citywide event,” she...
Bristol Press
Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum will feature new figures, movie props, audio tracks
PLAINVILLE – The Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum will feature new figures, movie props and audio tracks for visitors stopping by this Halloween season. The Museum, located at 103 E. Main St., is now in its 56th consecutive year. Originally started in Bristol on Battle Street by owner Cortlandt Hull, it moved to Plainville in 2020 to be open year-round. The museum is dedicated to the preservation of the art and history of classic films.
Bristol Press
Wheeler Health will break ground on new Bristol headquarters
BRISTOL – Wheeler Health will finally be breaking ground on its new Bristol headquarters in Centre Square, planned for Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. at One Hope Street. Envisioned as a roughly 46,000 square foot administrative and community health center, the site looks to incorporate Bristol’s two existing Wheeler Health spaces as more than 200 part and full-time positions will be placed in the facility. Scheduled to open in late 2023, it will be Wheeler’s first newly built location since 1972. The building is set to be utilized as a training area for professional development as well.
Bristol Press
Bristol-Burlington Health District offering 'Community Baby Shower'
BRISTOL – The Bristol-Burlington Health District is offering its inaugural “Community Baby Shower” this Saturday, providing a one-stop-shop for learning about ways to help meet the needs of babies in the community. The Community Baby Shower event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at...
Bristol Press
Man accused of setting up hidden camera in Bristol bathroom likely to face prosecution
BRISTOL – A Rhode Island man appears to be facing prosecution on charges he hid a video camera in a Bristol home where a resident was holding a celebration of life event for his deceased father. John Nelson, 73, had applied for a diversionary program that could have spared...
Bristol Press
SpaceX Starlink satellites seen over Bristol
BRISTOL – UFO? Not so. The train of lights spotted at night this past weekend was actually the SpaceX Starlink satellites being launched from Florida according to experts. Several residents took to social media upon spotting the lights, with some thinking that they were an unidentified flying object. The lights were seen in the Northwest sky throughout the U.S. and Canada, following the SpaceX launch this past Friday.
