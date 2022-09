CARSON, Calif. (AP) — A guard was shot and wounded Tuesday in a failed armored truck robbery in a Los Angeles suburb, authorities said. Two people ambushed the truck at about 10:30 a.m. near a 7-Eleven store in Carson, and one of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies told KTTV-TV.

