Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
WDSU
Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power
METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
WDSU
71-year-old drowned in Houma's Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday
HOUMA, La. — Houma police report a man has died as a result of drowning in the Intracoastal Waterway in Houma on Sunday. According to police, a witness observed the 71-year-old victim, Arnold Bonnette, fall into the water and struggle to swim. The witness then reported that they jumped...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish 911 system connectivity issues now resolved
JEFFERSON, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday they were having issues with its 911 system. The system was experiencing difficulties, and people may be having trouble reaching 911, according to the sheriff's office. The connectivity issue has been resolved and the 911 system is now...
WDSU
New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDSU
Operation Free Ball Gown: a charity to help New Orleans military families
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is known for its social events, like Mardi Gras, and preparing for these social events can be stressful, especially for military families who are new to the area. To help ease that stress, local military wives are coming together to help other military families...
Power restored to majority of customers after Metairie outage Tuesday
WGNO crews went out to survey the outage and a broken power pole and the transformer laying in the street down West Napoleon.
Loyola Maroon
Loyola student robbed near Broadway campus
A Loyola student was robbed in the 500 block of Pine Street near Loyola’s Broadway campus while walking to their car on Sept. 26 at 11:37 p.m., according to the Loyola police department. Police said two men approached the student and one gestured as if they had a weapon in their waistband. After the Loyola student handed over their wallet, the two men fled by foot down St. Charles Avenue and then towards Carrollton Avenue. LUPD and the New Orleans police department are searching for the two men in their ongoing investigation.
WDSU
Missing TX teacher's car found in New Orleans; husband desperately in search of answers
NEW ORLEANS — A husband is desperately in search of answers after the car of a missing Texas teacher is found in New Orleans. He speaks exclusively to WDSU about the hunt for his wife. Forty-eight-year-old Michelle Reynolds from Alvin, Texas, went missing on Thursday. Her husband told WDSU...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
Fire weather this week
NEW ORLEANS — It’s a beautiful day! Skies are sunny and temperatures are comfortable. Humidity is very low and there is a breeze, which makes it feel even better, but is also creating a fire weather risk. There is a red flag warning in effect until 7 pm today. Highs today will be 80-84 degrees.
bogalusadailynews.com
Our Lady of the Lake Northshore opens new ENT clinic in Slidell
Our Lady of the Lake Northshore recently held a blessing and ribbon cutting for its new Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic in Slidell. They celebrated the alignment of this well-known and respected ear, nose and throat clinic practice with the strong faith-based healthcare tradition of Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group.
whereyat.com
Bánh Mìs in New Orleans
With its distinctive bread and multitude of delicious fillings, the humble po-boy sandwich is a New Orleans classic that locals go absolutely wild for. So it should come as no surprise that when a similar sandwich of Vietnamese origins got introduced to NOLA after the 1970s, locals welcomed it wholeheartedly.
Port NOLA gives update on progress in St. Bernard Parish
ARABI, La. (WGNO) — Saturday, the Save Our St. Bernard (SOS) organization held a fundraiser to help their fight against the Port of New Orleans’ plan to build a cargo port in Violet. “Every other city puts these terminals in highly industrialized areas of the city,” SOS President Robby Showalter said. “What they want to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'I do not embrace that at all' Cantrell pushes back on Murder Capital designation, her travel and more
NEW ORLEANS — A defiant Mayor LaToya Cantrell pushed back against shots her city and her administration have taken in recent weeks on myriad topics following a construction update news conference Tuesday. Cantrell said she disagreed with New Orleans being labeled as the Murder Capital of the World though...
NOLA.com
Man injured in shooting on Interstate 10 at North Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Interstate 10 near North Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police said. At least 22 people have been shot on New Orleans interstates and highways as of Monday. Four of the shootings have been fatal. The shooting was reported to police at...
Life, death and jazz funerals: Jason Berry’s ‘City of a Million Dreams’
There’s a scene in the documentary City of a Million Dreams of New Orleans musical historian and bandleader Dr. Michael White returning to his Gentilly neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. A slow brass band funeral dirge plays in the background as White drives past flood-wrecked cars, and piles upon piles of decaying household appliances, furniture and debris.
WDSU
Summer-like again today and tomorrow, but a cold front on the way
NEW ORLEANS — First and foremost, we are watching Tropical Storm Ian closely, but we are not in the cone and models are still keeping it east of us.Click here for the latest information on Ian. Meanwhile, locally, it’s another summerlike day! Today is mostly sunny and hot with...
NOLA.com
At Lincoln Beach, New Orleans officials cart away trash, making good on vow to organizers
City Hall officials have made good on their promise to clear trash out of Lincoln Beach, which is technically closed to the public but was adopted by community activists who have worked to make it more accommodating for visitors. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, which is pursuing redevelopment plans at the...
Condition unknown of French Quarter stabbing victims, suspect on the run
The NOPD says a man walked up to the women with a knife in hand, demanding their purses.
WDSU
Southern University Law Center holding expungement intake for Orleans and Jefferson parish residents
NEW ORLEANS — Southern Unversity Law Center, in conjunction with Delgado Community College, city of New Orleans, Jefferson Workforce Development, Louisiana Workforce Commission and Job1, is hosting an expungement intake session for residents of Orleans and Jefferson parish. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
uptownmessenger.com
New bus routes debut on Sunday, along with four days of free rides
The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will introduce its revamped New Links routes and schedule on Sunday (Sept. 25). To mark the occasion, it is offering a four-day free fare promotion from Sunday to Thursday (Sept. 28). The free fares will allow riders to adjust to RTA’s bus system redesign...
Comments / 0