New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power

METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

71-year-old drowned in Houma's Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday

HOUMA, La. — Houma police report a man has died as a result of drowning in the Intracoastal Waterway in Houma on Sunday. According to police, a witness observed the 71-year-old victim, Arnold Bonnette, fall into the water and struggle to swim. The witness then reported that they jumped...
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish 911 system connectivity issues now resolved

JEFFERSON, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday they were having issues with its 911 system. The system was experiencing difficulties, and people may be having trouble reaching 911, according to the sheriff's office. The connectivity issue has been resolved and the 911 system is now...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WDSU

New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Loyola Maroon

Loyola student robbed near Broadway campus

A Loyola student was robbed in the 500 block of Pine Street near Loyola’s Broadway campus while walking to their car on Sept. 26 at 11:37 p.m., according to the Loyola police department. Police said two men approached the student and one gestured as if they had a weapon in their waistband. After the Loyola student handed over their wallet, the two men fled by foot down St. Charles Avenue and then towards Carrollton Avenue. LUPD and the New Orleans police department are searching for the two men in their ongoing investigation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Fire weather this week

NEW ORLEANS — It’s a beautiful day! Skies are sunny and temperatures are comfortable. Humidity is very low and there is a breeze, which makes it feel even better, but is also creating a fire weather risk. There is a red flag warning in effect until 7 pm today. Highs today will be 80-84 degrees.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Our Lady of the Lake Northshore opens new ENT clinic in Slidell

Our Lady of the Lake Northshore recently held a blessing and ribbon cutting for its new Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic in Slidell. They celebrated the alignment of this well-known and respected ear, nose and throat clinic practice with the strong faith-based healthcare tradition of Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group.
SLIDELL, LA
whereyat.com

Bánh Mìs in New Orleans

With its distinctive bread and multitude of delicious fillings, the humble po-boy sandwich is a New Orleans classic that locals go absolutely wild for. So it should come as no surprise that when a similar sandwich of Vietnamese origins got introduced to NOLA after the 1970s, locals welcomed it wholeheartedly.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Port NOLA gives update on progress in St. Bernard Parish

ARABI, La. (WGNO) — Saturday, the Save Our St. Bernard (SOS) organization held a fundraiser to help their fight against the Port of New Orleans’ plan to build a cargo port in Violet. “Every other city puts these terminals in highly industrialized areas of the city,” SOS President Robby Showalter said. “What they want to […]
VIOLET, LA
The Current Media

Life, death and jazz funerals: Jason Berry’s ‘City of a Million Dreams’

There’s a scene in the documentary City of a Million Dreams of New Orleans musical historian and bandleader Dr. Michael White returning to his Gentilly neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. A slow brass band funeral dirge plays in the background as White drives past flood-wrecked cars, and piles upon piles of decaying household appliances, furniture and debris.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

New bus routes debut on Sunday, along with four days of free rides

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will introduce its revamped New Links routes and schedule on Sunday (Sept. 25). To mark the occasion, it is offering a four-day free fare promotion from Sunday to Thursday (Sept. 28). The free fares will allow riders to adjust to RTA’s bus system redesign...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

