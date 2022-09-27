ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Group Walks to Support Drug Recovery

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 11 hours ago
Family and friends gathered Saturday at Heckscher Park to mourn the lost those lost to drug use and support those in recovery.

Dr. Jeffrey L. Reynolds, president and chief executive officer of Family and Children’s Association. led the event, encouraging and commending those who in recovery. He and others noted that people can live healthy lives by entering treatment and addressing disorders that lead to drug abuse. A countdown of how long members of the audience had been in recovery, from 30 years to half a day, and their acknowledgment of the time, brought cheers and applause from the crowd.

Participants then walked the entire perimeter of Heckscher Park, ending back in the park where groups offered information on recovery  resources.

HuntingtonNow

Schools: Hispanic Scholar Named; Security Booth at Whitman

Huntington High School senior Evan Spagnoletti has been recognized as a national College Board Hispanic Scholar. He earned this recognition by excelling on his PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10 or Advanced Placement exams and in his classrooms. Scholars are required to have a minimum 3.5 grade point average and need to have scored 3 or higher on two or more AP exams.
HUNTINGTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY
