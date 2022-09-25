1 dead, 1 seriously injured due to fatal crash in Northland

Interstate 435 heading northbound was temporarily shut down Saturday night in the Northland between Kansas Highway 5 and Missouri 45 Highway due to a fatal crash in Platte County, Missouri.

The crash occurred on the Missouri side just past the river around 7:22 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle struck a 2022 Aprilia, ejecting both drivers from their vehicles.

Both of the vehicles drove off the road in the crash.

The driver of the Suzuki, identified as 42-year-old Joshauwa Wiley, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Aprilia was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

I-435 later reopened overnight.

