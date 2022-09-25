Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Tornado sirens wrongly activated; ‘It was a mistake,’ officials say
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Many people were out and about Saturday night at festivals and other community events when tornado sirens across the region sounded. While the threat of a tornado was real for many areas, a question still stands. Why did Jonesboro’s sirens go off if it wasn’t under the threat of the storm?
Kait 8
Early morning crash slows traffic in Paragould
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Paragould slowed down the morning commute in Paragould. At least two vehicles were involved in a crash before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. on W Kingshighway, just in front of Arkansas Methodist Medical Center. No word on any injuries. Traffic is back and...
localmemphis.com
Lane closures happening along Interstate 55 in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lane closures are happening all along Interstate 55 in Memphis Tuesday night. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, they start at 8 p.m. and won't end until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The closures affect all southbound traffic that will shift into the inside northbound lanes. The...
Kait 8
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro has backed up morning traffic. According to Arkansas State Police, a crash on I-555 Southbound near Joe Mack Campbell Park has traffic at a standstill. ASP is advising to avoid the area if at all possible and take Dan Avenue to get...
Man falls from vehicle onto Arkansas interstate; 3 facing charges
A man is injured after falling out of a vehicle onto an Arkansas interstate Sunday, the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office said.
Strong winds tear through Covington town square
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Covington, Tennessee is cleaning up Sunday morning after powerful winds tore through town overnight, leaving trees down and battering the downtown area. Many tents that were set up on the town square for the Covington Heritage Festival were left badly damaged. Sunday was scheduled to be the last of […]
Strong winds down power lines, cause damage in Covington
COVINGTON, Tenn. — Thousands were impacted by strong storms that blew through the Mid-South Saturday night. Straight-line winds blew through Covington, Tennessee, leaving power lines down, windows shattered and trees in the street. Tents at the Heritage Festival were also uprooted and blown through the area. Pictures shared by...
Tim Simpson: Storms are moving in tonight
Storms are making their way across the Mississippi River and into the Memphis area tonight. Several counties in the Mid-South have already seen Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm warnings. WREG Weather Expert Tim Simpson gets you ready for what’s coming.
Kait 8
Lane of traffic closed to land helicopter for crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A lane of traffic in Jonesboro was closed to land a helicopter for a crash victim. According to the Jonesboro Desk Sergeant, a head-on crash on Highway 18 near Hytrol affected both sides of the street. Injuries have been reported, and one person was taken to a...
localmemphis.com
MFD: arrest made in connection to arsons in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in connection with a series of fires intentionally set over the past three months in Southwest Memphis, according to the Memphis Fire Department. Catilena "DC" Collier was developed as a suspect after a witness gave a written statement to MFD recounting...
Several dogs abandoned for months inside Arkansas home, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Trumann, Arkansas woman is facing charges of animal cruelty and neglect after police say she abandoned several dogs inside a house on Sharon Street. Trumann police said Bethany Hamilton left four dogs alone in deplorable conditions for two months without food or water. Officer said the dogs’ bones were showing, they […]
neareport.com
Firearms reported stolen in Jonesboro
A number of firearms were reported stolen over the weekend in Jonesboro, with one alleged victim reporting six were stolen from his home in the past month. The report was taken Sunday morning at the 1900-block of Mitzi Lane in Jonesboro. There, a 73-year-old resident told police that between August 25 and September 25 (Sunday), six guns were stolen. They include a Beretta, a Taurus, a Ruger 22 mag, Llama auto, Walther P22, and a Springfield 9mm XP59.
Kait 8
New fire station looking to save residents money
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A new fire station in Poinsett County will better protect you and may just put a couple more dollars into your pocket. Construction has begun on the new Harrisburg Fire Station right off Highway 1. The new state-of-the-art facility will expand their force and hopefully lower...
localmemphis.com
Stanton, Tennessee, residents excited for Ford's BlueOval City
STANTON, Tennessee — Sprouting up amid the cotton fields of sleepy Stanton, Tennessee are building cranes, temporary trailers and construction trucks paving the way for Ford's BlueOval City. Lesa Tard, better known as "Suga" by other residents of Stanton, said that a lot of the people in the town...
localmemphis.com
Memphis is growing, but accessibility for pedestrians and public transportation options are lacking behind
As Memphis continues to grow, the city's mobility connections are still lacking. The Downtown Memphis Commission said it has 15 potential projects in the works.
South Memphis duplex believed to be purposely set on fire, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire that engulfed yet another vacant home in South Memphis. Firefighters arrived at the duplex home at 544 E. Mallory Ave. around 11:53 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. MFD said no one was injured in the fire, and personal was not harmed while putting the fire out.
KFVS12
Investigation underway after deadly shooting in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple agencies are investigating a shooting that led to the death of a man in Caruthersville. Caruthersville Police and Pemiscot County Deputies responded to the scene of a shooting in the 1500 Block of Shultz Avenue. There they found 19-year-old Herschel Grant Jr. of Hayti profusely...
Kait 8
‘Criminal investigation’ into Jonesboro police officer’s death turned over to prosecutor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The criminal investigation into the death of a Jonesboro police officer who died during training at a North Little Rock academy is now under review by the Pulaski County Prosecutor. According to the Chief Deputy, John Johnson, senior attorneys in the Prosecutors Office will...
localmemphis.com
Burglary at popular Memphis liquor store nets 3 arrests
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested and charged after a burglary at a popular Memphis liquor store in August. According to an affidavit, it happened at Buster's on S. Highland Street on August 5. 14 people broke into the store by breaking the front glass windows. Once inside,...
Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage
JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
