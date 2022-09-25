Arlington Heights PD make catalytic converter theft arrest
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Chicago man was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor after Arlington Heights police officers arrested him Saturday morning.
Police said they were called to a condominium complex around 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Central Road for a possible catalytic converter theft in progress. The 911 caller described a 2018 Jaguar F-Pace they thought was responsible for catalytic converter thefts and when officers arrived on scene, they located the described vehicle.
A chase happened after the driver of the Jaguar saw police, but didn’t last long because the driver tried to drive over a landscape boulder and got stuck. Several people got out of the vehicle and ran from police, but one person, 29-year-old Terrell L. Davidson, was caught by officers and apprehended.
Police found nine catalytic converters, three loaded handguns — each with an extended magazine — and lift and power tools used to steal catalytic converters inside the SUV.Catalytic Converter thefts leaving some Chicagoans without transportation for months
After establishing a crime scene, police determined the Jaguar SUV was recently stolen from downtown Chicago too.
Davidson was charged possession of a stolen motor vehicle (class 2 felony), theft over $500 (class 3 felony) and obstructing a peace officer (class A misdemeanor). He is due in court for a bond hearing Sunday, Sept. 25.
