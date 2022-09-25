ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Heights PD make catalytic converter theft arrest

By Eli Ong
WGN News
 3 days ago

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Chicago man was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor after Arlington Heights police officers arrested him Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to a condominium complex around 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Central Road for a possible catalytic converter theft in progress. The 911 caller described a 2018 Jaguar F-Pace they thought was responsible for catalytic converter thefts and when officers arrived on scene, they located the described vehicle.

A chase happened after the driver of the Jaguar saw police, but didn’t last long because the driver tried to drive over a landscape boulder and got stuck. Several people got out of the vehicle and ran from police, but one person, 29-year-old Terrell L. Davidson, was caught by officers and apprehended.

Police found nine catalytic converters, three loaded handguns — each with an extended magazine — and lift and power tools used to steal catalytic converters inside the SUV.

Catalytic Converter thefts leaving some Chicagoans without transportation for months

After establishing a crime scene, police determined the Jaguar SUV was recently stolen from downtown Chicago too.

Davidson was charged possession of a stolen motor vehicle (class 2 felony), theft over $500 (class 3 felony) and obstructing a peace officer (class A misdemeanor). He is due in court for a bond hearing Sunday, Sept. 25.

Comments / 13

Ididntkillnobody
3d ago

Why weren't they charged for the three loaded guns? Did they claim the guns were in the car when they stole it?

Reply
5
JTS1
2d ago

great, but don't stop there...find out who is was selling them to. These are like drug rings, you need to go higher up the food chain to stop this.

Reply
2
Ben Dover
3d ago

In Chicago he would be rewarded with no bail !

Reply
11
