Greater Milwaukee Today
Milwaukee Harbor Fest
Milwaukee Harbor Fest is a free family friendly festival celebrating all things fish, water, and boats. Join Harbor District, Inc., Milwaukee Riverkeeper, and Riveredge Nature Center at Harbor Fest for another year of family fun celebrating all things fish, water, and boats! Harbor Fest will take place on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the 600 block on E. Greenfield Avenue. Release a baby sturgeon with Riveredge Nature Center, cheer on the artist and their boat floats during the Milwaukee Riverkeeper Boat Parade, and enjoy the live music, local food, and activities at Harbor Fest!
CBS 58
One event aims to offer an 'unlocked' peek at Waukesha, another tours food and drink favorites
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One upcoming event plans to serve as an all-access pass to some of the most important buildings in the city, unlocking the secrets of Wisconsin's city of Waukesha. Another event will offer a more-traditional look at the Waukesha's food and drink offerings. Waukesha Unlocked is taking...
Giant Miller Brewing Company sign installed in downtown Milwaukee
A giant Miller Brewing Company sign has been installed ontop of a 22-story building near 6th and Wisconsin in downtown Milwaukee.
ibmadison.com
Food Fight to open restaurant in Deer District
Food Fight Restaurant Group will open an Italian restaurant atop an elegant hotel being built in Milwaukee by North Central Group, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The hotel and restaurant, the second Food Fight location outside of Dane County, will be located next to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee’s Deer District. Cervo, Italian for “the deer,” will be located on the ninth floor, the rooftop of the hotel. North Central Group, based in Middleton, is partnering with the Milwaukee Bucks to build the 207-room Trade Milwaukee hotel at 420 W. Juneau Ave. The project should be completed and opened by spring 2023.
On Milwaukee
Yum-Yum Fish and Chicken to open on Milwaukee's North Side on Sept. 28
Yum-Yum Fish and Chicken, a new carry-out and delivery only restaurant will host their grand opening at 1912 W. Hampton Ave. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Behind the restaurant is industry veteran Myron Smith, who co-founded Skybox Sports Bar (operating it from 2014 through 2017) and Brownstone Social Lounge, and Jonathan Adam, an estate investor and local business consultant.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Spooky tours offered in Downtown Kenosha
KENOSHA — For those who believe in things that go bump in the night, Lakeshore Pedal Tours will be offering spooky tours throughout the month of October. Riders will get a different perspective of downtown and discover the ghosts, phantom, poltergeist and animal spirits that call Kenosha home. Kenosha...
shepherdexpress.com
It’s ‘Artrageous’ in Oconomowoc!
Now in its eighth year, Artrageous, a one-of-a-kind show blending dance, creativity and art, returns to the Oconomowoc Arts Center, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Artrageous, which features a performance troupe of 10 artists and dancers, formed in Vancouver, Canada in the 1980s as a street performance group. Artageous now performs shows, which include popular music, dance, puppetry and creating giant paintings, worldwide.
Mayor Johnson handing out free diapers Tuesday to Milwaukee families in need
Families in need can get free diapers on Tuesday thanks to a giveaway from Hayat Pharmacy and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants (week 39): Brandywine
$$-$$$ A trip to Cedarburg is always a pleasure, and if you dine when you visit, there are few spots better than Brandywine to enjoy memorable, well executed fare inside charming, restored historic digs. Brandywine's menu follows the seasons with fresh, locally sourced starters like watermelon salad with cucumber, ricotta...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee The Trade Hotel 4,500-pound pizza oven hoisted to roof
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's forthcoming The Trade Hotel on Juneau near Fiserv Forum got a new addition Monday, Sept. 26 – a 4,500-pound pizza oven hoisted onto the roof for the hotel's new rooftop restaurant. Some serious equipment was involved in getting it there. It’s wide enough to hold a...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Thousands attend Historic Milwaukee’s Doors Open
Historic Milwaukee’s Doors Open is back in full swing for 2022. From museums to churches, historic sights to tours, it’s a great weekend to explore Milwaukee. “Last year was a hybrid event, 2020 was fully virtual, last year we had about 70 locations. This year we have about 110 locations, all in person,” said Grace Fuhr, Historic Milwaukee events director. Fuhr tells WISN 12 News attendance on day one exceeded her expectations.Organizers at Milwaukee City Hall told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys that around 1,300 attendees went through their doors at the end of Saturday’s hours.”We’ve seen thousands of visitors going to all kinds of buildings, from the Fiserv Forum downtown to the Wisconsin Black Historical Society,” Fuhr said. At the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, Brandite Reed teaches Black Milwaukee history through her acting.”The discovery is real when they find out certain things about the neighborhoods that they are from and you see the light bulb go on. I think that instills a pride in them,” Reed said. There are discoveries for Milwaukee natives or newcomers, like Wojciech Mroz.”I just moved in like three months ago , so seeing all those different attractions, part of the city that I’ve never even thought about going, it’s great to see places like that. It’s a great way to say hi to the city,” Mroz said.Doors Open will also run on Sunday, Sept. 25. There is a full list of participating locations on the Historic Milwaukee Inc. website.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash, 76th and Mill, 3 hurt
MILWAUKEE - Three people were hurt in a violent wreck that nearly flattened a car near 76th and Mill Monday, Sept. 26. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday. A semi was making a left turn when it was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to strike a fire hydrant.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Former YMCA training director opens Body Ignite in Cedarburg
CEDARBURG - Self care has been in the spotlight ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, but for Dawn Coleman, it has been a lifelong passion. Coleman owns and operates Body Ignite, which caters to a variety of client needs. Whether at her studio in Cedarburg, in home visits, or in virtual sessions, Coleman has been serving as a resource for many people in their physical and spiritual recoveries.
cohaitungchi.com
Milwaukee Date Ideas: Romantic Things to do for Couples
You are reading: Things for couples to do in milwaukee | Milwaukee Date Ideas: Romantic Things to do for Couples. Such a diverse place with tonnes of awesome things to do this weekend. No more boring indoor date nights with these fun and unique date night ideas in Milwaukee. Whether...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: New Techmobile at Racine Public Library!
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Julia Heiser from the Racine Public Library joined us for her monthly segment to discuss new events and happenings at the library!. They have a brand new techmobile! You can request it or the bookbike to attend an event you host by following the below link:
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum early voting site for 2022 general election
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee voters will have the chance to vote inside the home of the 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. On select dates from Oct. 25 through Nov. 5, eligible voters living in the City of Milwaukee may cast their ballots in-person at Fiserv Forum in advance of the Nov. 8 General Election.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee gunfire near 27th and Ruby on camera
A hail of gunfire ripped through a Milwaukee home near 27th and Ruby early Saturday, and a neighbor's doorbell camera captured the whole ordeal. Neighbors were stunned by the intense video, but they said they're thankful there's video evidence.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee I-794 ramp removal proposed, 'they're clearly obsolete'
MILWAUKEE - In the next decade, I-794 is due for some upgrades. The full scope of the project has yet to be determined, but a veteran real estate developer is saying the city should remove some ramps to help spur downtown development. There are a lot of ideas when it...
A new venue for Festa Italiana
Festa Italiana was held in the Italian Community Center for the first time in its 43-year history after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Harvest Fair 2022: West Allis, thousands celebrate everything fall
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Harvest Fair is back in West Allis – and Saturday, Sept. 24 was a perfect day to enjoy all things fall. It is not as easy as it looks. But bring a smile and your favorite flannel, and you are bound to have fun. "Fall...
