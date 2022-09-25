ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Claire Foy
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them

Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy