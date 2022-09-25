ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Brawl on the field ends high school football game

By Ashley Eberhardt
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ah8V6_0i9COvAk00

PUEBLO, Colo. ( KXRM ) — The historic rivalry Cannon Game between Pueblo South High School and Pueblo East High School was canceled just before halftime on Friday after a brawl broke out on the field.

With just a minute left on the clock before half, a shove out of bounds resulted in tempers flaring. Players from both teams shoved and even tackled each other as they ignored multiple penalty flags and orders from coaching staff and officials to break it up.

The cannon fired with 1:01 remaining on the clock, and commentators on Pueblo School District 60’s live stream speculated that the game would be sent immediately to halftime to allow time for players to cool off before returning to the field.

2 separate downtown Denver stabbings leave 2 hospitalized

However, this would not be the case as school officials would call the game entirely.

Aaron Bravo, the director of athletics for Pueblo School District 60, made the announcement to coaching staff and media on the field. He said Pueblo East would be declared the winner of the game with the score remaining on the board, 23-0, due to disqualifying the Pueblo South Colts.

“It’s, to me, it’s a total black eye for this event, and I’m sick to my stomach right now,” Bravo said in the immediate aftermath of the cancellation.

The decision was made in the interest of crowd safety after the Pueblo Police Department urged officials to clear the stadium. CHSAA will be involved moving forward, and will be in contact with the school district and athletics officials on Monday, Bravo said.

In a departure from the tradition of the game, there was no cannon presentation, and Bravo said the cannon would be quietly delivered to Pueblo East the week of Sept. 26.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 13

Tonya Garcia
3d ago

Really??? Neither school should get that cannon for the behavior that was displayed at the game. It should stay at the admin building till next year. actions have consequences. Maybe that would teach them that these behaviors wont be tolerated.

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO

Dog and woman shot after a fight in a Pueblo home

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a shooting on Sept. 24 in the 1200 block of Taylor Ln. PPD officers found five people at the scene including a female victim who had one gunshot wound to the chest. She was transported to the hospital, according to PPD.
PUEBLO, CO
Outsider.com

Motorcyclist Hits Moose on Colorado Road, Sustains Serious Injuries

A motorcyclist was left seriously injured after hitting a moose on the road in Colorado. The moose died in the crash. Adam Lamb, 44, of Colorado Springs, got in the accident at 6:10 p.m. on Park County Road 62 on the Grant side of the pass, according to Out There Colorado. The motorcycle hit the moose, and then hit a roadside post, which caused Lamb to be thrown from his bike. The moose died, and Lamb currently is suffering from serious injuries including broken arms.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Second Whataburger set to open in Colorado Springs

Whataburger fans in Colorado will be happy to hear a new location is set to open next week.You'll find it on Dublin Boulevard in Colorado Springs and it's set to open on Tuesday.Colorado's first Whataburger opened in the Springs earlier this year.The new location will be open 24-7.Online ordering and delivery will be available in the coming weeks.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pueblo, CO
Education
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Pueblo, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Education
Local
Colorado Sports
Pueblo, CO
Sports
KXRM

Family dog and woman shot in Pueblo, teen suspect arrested

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting, which happened over the weekend near the Highland Park neighborhood. PPD said a teen suspect has been arrested, and that during the incident a family dog and woman were shot. According to police on Saturday, Sept. 24 at around 10:30 p.m., officers were […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Pueblo School District 60#Chsaa
milehighcre.com

Apartment Community Near Colorado State University at Pueblo Sells for $15.25M

Capstone Apartment Partners announced today the $15.25 million sale of Belmont Square Apartments. Situated on 4.48 acres along a main thoroughfare, the 138-unit asset is just minutes away from Colorado State University at Pueblo, a variety of dining and retail establishments, and public transportation. Capstone’s Austin Smith represented the buyer,...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash, speed appears to be a factor says CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified a motorcyclist, who died of his injuries after a crash in eastern Colorado Springs last month. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as 19-year-old Kristoff Martinez-Olvera of Colorado Springs. CSPD said the investigation is ongoing, but that initial information indicates […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KXRM

Two teens arrested for armed carjacking on city’s south side

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two teens were taken into custody on Monday after a carjacking and robbery at the Arroyo Apartments on the city’s south side. According to CSPD, officers with the Stetson Hills Division responded just before 5:45 p.m. to the Arroyo Apartments in the 1400 block of Potter Drive, near Palmer Park Boulevard and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Two teens ejected from vehicle, seriously injured in rollover accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says two teens sustained serious injuries in a single vehicle accident early Saturday morning. According to police, the vehicle failed to negotiate a left turn on the 9400 Block of Vista Del Pico Boulevard and two of the four passengers were ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle was reported to have rolled two to three times, while the two teenagers ejected from the vehicle were unbuckled at the time of the accident.
KKTV

73-year-old motorcyclist killed after colliding with horse trailer in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed over the weekend after crashing into a horse trailer near Wetmore. The crash was reported near mile marker 1 on Highway 67 just after 12 p.m. Saturday. According to State Patrol, the motorcyclist was heading southbound when he missed a curve in the road and drifted out of of his lane into the path of the oncoming trailer. Troopers say the rider may have been speeding.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Deadly shooting in Pueblo under investigation, suspect at large

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo were investigating a shooting Monday evening. On Tuesday, police announced the shooting was deadly. At about 4:55 p.m. on Monday, authorities in Pueblo were reporting a “heavy police presence” in an area close to West 14th Street and Baxter Street. The public was asked to avoid the area. The actual shooting occurred just before 4 p.m.
PUEBLO, CO
newsfromthestates.com

Scenes from the Chile & Frijoles Festival in Pueblo

Chile enthusiasts crowd Union Avenue on Sept. 24, 2022, at the 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival in Pueblo. (Mike Sweeney/Special to Colorado Newsline) The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival took place in downtown Pueblo this weekend, and photojournalist Mike Sweeney was there to capture the event in pictures.
PUEBLO, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy