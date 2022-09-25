Read full article on original website
Classic Burger Chain Opens New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Who Killed The Pride Family?Jeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
Popular Black-Owned Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Billionaire Def Jam artist Rihanna named as the Super Bowl LVII headliner in PhoenixJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
Rihanna to headline Super Bowl 57 halftime showTina HowellGlendale, AZ
Phoenix man facing charges for reportedly assaulting a Border Patrol agent
DOUGLAS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man has been arrested after reportedly assaulting a Border Patrol agent at the Douglas port of entry. The U.S. Border Patrol says it happened on Wednesday, Sept. 21, when an agent tried to inspect 54-year-old Daniel Jerome Wagner’s car after he was suspected of smuggling undocumented immigrants across the border. The agent started following him while Wagner was heading west on SR-80. He then stopped the car, spinning it in the middle of the highway.
Man threatened to kill fiancé before being shot by Mesa officers, docs say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New court documents revealed more about the moment leading up to a man being shot by Mesa police officers earlier in September. Police say it all stemmed from a domestic violence call from a home near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road around 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.
Apache Junction police search for man who allegedly murdered his half-brother
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Apache Junction police are on the hunt for a man accused of murdering his half-brother at an Apache Junction home Monday night. Officers are looking for 19-year-old Adam Williams who reportedly shot his half-brother Andrew Williams, 30, to death near San Marcos Drive and Broadway Avenue around 6:30 p.m. At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
PD: Man stabbed to death Monday near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At about 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of an injured person. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries at...
Teen suspect sought in Apache Junction shooting, police say
Officers are searching for a shooting suspect in Apache Junction Monday night, the department says. At around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, police said a shooting broke out near Broadway and San Marcos drives and that a 19-year-old is believed to be the suspect.
Man shot and killed after throwing rocks at Phoenix police had mental illness, family says
The search continues for missing hiker Kathleen Patterson.
Phoenix man stabbed to death and investigators believe several witnesses know what happened
PHOENIX - A 33-year-old Phoenix man was reportedly killed in a stabbing on Sept. 26, and police believe several witnesses have information about what led up to the homicide. At around 9 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, officers responded to reports of a person who was hurt. That's where they found Bruce Daniels with stab wounds.
Phoenix police shoot, kill man throwing rocks at patrol car
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a man throwing rocks at a patrol car died Saturday evening. Two Phoenix patrol units were driving near 19th and Glendale avenues around 6:45 p.m. when their cars were struck by unknown items causing damage, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Over One Million Fentanyl Pills Seized; Largest Bust in Phoenix Police’s History
Phoenix police recently seized over one million fentanyl pills in what they are calling it the single largest fentanyl seizure in Phoenix police history. The Phoenix Police Department have arrested two men in the bust that happened on Sept. 21. Authorities say more than 1,000,000 fentanyl pills were seized in...
People questioning use of deadly force after man shot and killed by Phoenix PD
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department says officers shot and killed a man Saturday night after he threw rocks at them. Police say officers were crossing 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane when they heard something hitting their car. Officers pulled over, got out of the car, and told the man to stop throwing the rocks. He refused to stop and that is when the shooting happened. Police say 34-year-old Ali Osman was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Motorcyclist killed after running red lights, slamming into SUV in Peoria, police say
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say they ran a red light and slammed into an SUV early Tuesday morning. Peoria police say that the motorcycle driver had run through several red lights while driving westbound on Olive Avenue. At some point, he crashed into an SUV near the Loop 101 on-ramp and died from the impact. Investigators say the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene just after midnight showed debris scattered through the middle of the intersection.
Who Killed The Pride Family?
Valerie Pride and Her Daughters(Jenn Baxter/Medium) On Monday, September 6, 1982, 24-year-old Valerie Pride and her daughters celebrated their first Labor Day in their new home. Unfortunately, Valerie’s boyfriend, Ben Daniels, got a phone call telling him that his 9-year-old daughter from a previous relationship had suffered an epileptic seizure while taking a bath and drowned. He had rushed to the hospital where she was taken only to learn that doctors had been unable to save her life.
Couple accused of pointing guns at teens at after-prom party in Mesa, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A former employee of the Scottsdale Fire Department and his wife have been arrested for allegedly pointing guns at teenagers at an after-prom party. Steven Leitzell, 43, faces charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct with a weapon, and aggravated assault. His wife Emily Leitzell, 42, faces charges of aggravated assault. According to the court paperwork, Steven had been employed by the Scottsdale Fire Department. But the City says he has since resigned.
Man throwing rocks died in officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix Saturday evening. Phoenix police say that two officer patrol units were passing through the intersection of 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. They were suddenly hit by something that caused damage to their vehicles. The officers pulled over to talk about what had happened to them and then doubled back to the intersection to investigate.
3 people, including child and teen, hospitalized after crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say three people, including a child and 14-year-old boy, are in the hospital after two cars crashed in Phoenix on Monday night. The crash happened near 64th Street and Bell Road just before 8 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found one car on its side...
El Mirage woman accused of smuggling hundreds arrested
New numbers show rapid rise in children under 5 eating marijuana-infused edibles. Experts say the amount of THC can cause severe drowsiness, breathing problems and nausea in young children. Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban.
Woman accused of human smuggling said she, two others acted as ‘stash house operators’
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 24-year-old El Mirage woman arrested for human trafficking told police her boyfriend, her brother, and herself were working for “the boss” as stash house operators. On Friday, the El Mirage Police Department responded to a suspicious call for help at a...
Phoenix police seize nearly 1 million fentanyl pills
PHOENIX — Two men were arrested after police in Arizona found nearly 1 million fentanyl pills on Wednesday, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said that the seizure of the pills in the suburban city of Avondale was the single largest fentanyl bust in the agency’s history, The Arizona Republic reported.
The Sheriff’s Office Takes 611 Days to Investigate Misconduct. It’s Supposed to Take 85
Time is ticking for Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone. In a matter of weeks, U.S. District Court Judge G. Murray Snow plans to cite Penzone and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office for contempt of court over a 15-year-old racial profiling lawsuit that started under Penzone's predecessor. The ongoing court case, Ortega Melendres v. Arpaio dates back to the reign of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. In 2016, Arpaio was found in contempt of court orders in Melendres, as well.
Man found dead in Glendale; police confirm stabbing was self-inflicted
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale police have announced a reported stabbing that happened Saturday night was self-inflicted. Officers responded to a call that a man had been stabbed near 87th Avenue and Cardinals Way on Saturday around 11 p.m. The man who reported the stabbing was the victim’s son, saying he found his 54-year-old dad with a stab wound in his house. When officers showed up, they found a man lying in the kitchen with a knife next to him.
