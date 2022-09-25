Read full article on original website
Karen Green
2d ago
way cool, thank you, Redmond community well done !!! Plus a huge thank you to all the/our veterans for their sacrifices and service God bless you all ❤🙏🇺🇸❤🙏🇺🇸
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Oregon DuneFest
Dangle the opportunity to put the hammer down on more than a dozen square-miles of the largest coastal dune complexes in the world, add in partying with family and friends at sand camps, spice it up a bit with a variety of motorsports competition and nightly concerts, and it's easy to see why the five-day DuneFest has drawn thousands of avid sand-lovers and their families every year for the past 20 years to this portion of Oregon's southern coast.
11 Area Post Offices to Host Hiring Events
The U.S. Postal Service will conduct an unprecedented three-day hiring “Mega Blitz” for 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks at 111 postal facilities across Oregon, Washington and Idaho from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. Among the postal facilities that will host job fairs are 11 in Portland...
oregontoday.net
Oregon, Washington joined by Nevada in offering new prescription discount card, Sept. 27
PORTLAND, Ore.—Nevada has just joined Oregon and Washington in offering the ArrayRx card, a state-backed program that can save individuals up to 80% for generic drugs and 20% for brand-name drugs. The ArrayRx Card, formerly known as Oregon/Washington Prescription Discount Card, has helped more than 550,000 participants in both states save money on needed prescription drugs for nearly two decades. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak received his prescription discount card Sept. 22 to celebrate the state’s participation in the ArrayRx pharmacy discount program. “Since 2003, Oregonians have been able to access our state sponsored pharmacy discount card, and today we welcome Nevadans to the ArrayRx family,” said Trevor Douglass, DC, MPH, pharmacy purchasing director at Oregon Health Authority (OHA). “Oregon and Washington have a rich history of collaborating on the pharmacy purchasing front.” By implementing the ArrayRx Card program, Nevada will be able to offer the same savings that people in Oregon and Washington have enjoyed, thanks to the expansion of the ArrayRx pooled purchasing potential. How the ArrayRx card works: For people interested in using ArrayRx, the enrollment process is simple and free, and there no age or income restrictions. For those who have insurance, they can choose to use the ArrayRx Card or their pharmacy benefit at the point of sale, whichever provides a better price. All U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs prescribed by a licensed provider are eligible for a discount. Mail-order and specialty drugs are also available. “The ArrayRx card was supportive to many Oregonians during the historic wildfires that broke out during Labor Day weekend 2020,” said Heidi Murphy, pharmacy purchasing program and ArrayRx operations manager at OHA. “Evacuees were able to contact ArrayRx and quickly get discounted medications to replace those they had to leave behind when fleeing the fires. Receiving their needed medications helped provide some stability in an otherwise stressful and difficult situation.” Donna Sullivan, chief pharmacy officer for the Washington Health Care Authority, ArrayRx offers pharmacy benefit management services for local government, private sector businesses, labor organizations and individuals. “Between 2003 and 2022, 1.2 million participants in Oregon and Washington benefitted from the ArrayRx services,” Sullivan said. “We welcome the residents of Nevada to receive the same prescription drug discounts through the ArrayRx Card.” To learn more about the ArrayRX Discount Card, visit www.arrayrxcard.com. The website is available in Spanish at: https://www.arrayrxcard.com/es.
Crowded campsites, high demand cause fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”
KTVZ
Five Redmond teens raising funds for national FFA competition
Five Redmond teens who won a state FFA livestock judging contest last month are now raising funds to head to the national event in Indianapolis next month. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
Oregon byway makes list of 7 scenic drives for fall foliage in U.S.
Hardy, coniferous trees are an icon of Central Oregon, but the region gets its fair share of fall color -- just like western parts of the state.
Channel 6000
Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Representative E. Werner Reschke Receives Funding for Klamath County Domestic Wells
Because of the drought, the people of Klamath County are unable to use their domestic wells, and Representative E. Werner Reschke was successful in his efforts to acquire emergency financing in the amount of 5 million dollars for these individuals. On Friday afternoon, the Oregon Emergency Board held a meeting in order to approve an emergency funding request that was expressly intended to assist residents in Klamath County. The request was granted with no dissenting voices.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Mt. Bachelor explains higher season pass prices to avoid liability waiver
It might be bright and sunny outside, but ski season is just a few months away. Mt. Bachelor announced its taking a new approach to season passes this year in an effort to avoid lawsuits. This year, Mt. Bachelor season passes will have two pricing options with varied protection offered...
kptv.com
How high inflation in Turkey is causing a ripple effect in Oregon
ST. PAUL, Ore. (KPTV) - High inflation in Turkey, is causing a big ripple effect all the way to Oregon. You’ll find the problem in the hazelnut farms of the Willamette Valley, where prices of the tasty nut are falling fast. That’s because Turkey produces about 70% of hazelnuts all over the world. And when prices fall there, they fall here too.
goeasternoregon.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Oregon
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Oregon using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KTVL
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness
Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
KDRV
Oregon Emergency Board sends $5-million to Klamath County, part of several disbursements
KLAMATH COUNTY & SALEM, Ore. -- A Klamath County state representative says this weekend he has $5-million routed to the County's residents "suffering from failed domestic wells due to drought." Representative E. Werner Reschke says he secured the emergency funding for Klamath County residents when the Oregon Emergency Board convened...
opb.org
Pacific Northwest could soon double or triple its small number of seaweed farms
There’s a rising tide of interest in opening seaweed farms in the Pacific Northwest. If even half of the current applicants succeed, it would more than double the small number of commercial seaweed growing operations in Oregon and Washington state. Commercial fisherman Riley Starks of Lummi Island is one...
Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
‘No sense of justice’: Hundreds cycling through Oregon courts without public defenders
Thomas Ahern is a man of many problems. He’s homeless, broke, bleeding from cuts and scrapes, and according to authorities in Portland and Washington County, has been caught inside stolen cars twice since late July — both leading to felony cases.
oregontoday.net
Rare Quake, Sept. 26
A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
KTVZ
Decision 2022: Oregon gubernatorial debate, Part 2
Here's Part 2 of Tuesday night's live Decision 2022 debate in Bend, hosted by OSU-Cascades, KTVZ and the City Club of Central Oregon, featuring the three leading candidates for governor: Republican Christine Drazan, unaffiliated Betsy Johnson and Democrat Tina Kotek. (Our apologies for not providing the final few minutes of the debate, which ran a bit longer than scheduled; we'll endeavor to make the full video available as soon as possible).
focushillsboro.com
Digging On Oregon Beaches Will Be Postponed Due To Razor Clam Toxins
The reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County on October 1 will be delayed as a result of increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams, and the digging that was supposed to take place this week on southwest Washington beaches will not take place. The closure in...
beachconnection.net
That Magical, Intense Scenic Oregon Coast Drive You Don't Know
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One little road, so many spectacles. There's one somewhat short scenic drive on the central Oregon coast that is jam-packed with unforgettable sights and panoramas, lying just below Highway 101 between Newport and Depoe Bay, and tucked out of sight. It was once an actual loop, but a series of landslides eventually turned it into a one way road – which, in all honesty, may disappear one day because of the geologic instabilities here. (Above: one of the few accessible cliffs along the road, all photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
