KTVZ
Deschutes County hires new Health Services director
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Following a highly competitive national recruitment, Deschutes County has hired Janice Garceau as its new Health Services director. Garceau, who will start her new role on Oct. 1, replaces Dr. George Conway, who retired earlier this year. Deputy County Administrator Erik Kropp has been serving as interim Health Services director since January.
Teen girl swimming in Deschutes River finds human bones; police seek public’s help to ID adult remains
One month after a teen girl swimming in the Deschutes River found human bones underwater, Bend police turned to the public Tuesday in hopes of identifying the recovered skeletal remains of an adult, believed to have been in the water for over a year. The post Teen girl swimming in Deschutes River finds human bones; police seek public’s help to ID adult remains appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Furnish Hope opens new resale boutique in Bend
Furnish Hope, a Central Oregon nonprofit, has opened a new resale boutique store in Bend. It’s located at 50 SE Scott Street in the Old Iron Works Art District. Furnish Hope helps low-income families furnish their homes. The new boutique will help the nonprofit in a whole new way.
KTVZ
Decision 2022: Oregon gubernatorial debate, Part 2
Here's Part 2 of Tuesday night's live Decision 2022 debate in Bend, hosted by OSU-Cascades, KTVZ and the City Club of Central Oregon, featuring the three leading candidates for governor: Republican Christine Drazan, unaffiliated Betsy Johnson and Democrat Tina Kotek. (Our apologies for not providing the final few minutes of the debate, which ran a bit longer than scheduled; we'll endeavor to make the full video available as soon as possible).
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend man catches mountain lion on Ring camera
A Ring doorbell camera at a home near Shevlin Park in Bend captured a mountain lion on the porch last week. The camera shows the lion walking onto the porch. A few seconds later, it walks away and down the path, back toward the street. The owner of the video...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend woman stabbed by stepdaughter, sustains serious injuries
A Bend woman was left with serious injuries after she was stabbed by her stepdaughter on Friday evening, according to Bend Police. Bend Police heard were told about a dispute on the 2000 block of NE Redbay Ln. in Bend at around 7:30 p.m. They discovered that the 52-year-old victim...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Mt. Bachelor explains higher season pass prices to avoid liability waiver
It might be bright and sunny outside, but ski season is just a few months away. Mt. Bachelor announced its taking a new approach to season passes this year in an effort to avoid lawsuits. This year, Mt. Bachelor season passes will have two pricing options with varied protection offered...
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Deschutes, Co., Sept. 27
On Sunday, Septeber25, 2022 at 8:28 AM, the Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located an adult male, identified as Trevit C. Law (45) of Redmond, who had been shot. Responding officers provided immediate first aid but Law was pronounced deceased. During the subsequent investigation, Skyler R. Myers (32) of Redmond was developed as the suspect in the shooting. A multi-agency effort tracked Myers approximately 7 hours, eventually locating him near Gift Road and the Deschutes Canal. Myers sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to St. Charles Medical Center where he later was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted in the ground search by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department and Redmond Police Department. The investigation is active and no further information will be released at this time.
Bend woman jailed in stabbing of stepmother during dispute
A Bend woman was arrested Friday evening on charges she stabbed her stepmother in the chest several times during a dispute, police said Saturday, adding that the victim is expected to survive the attack, The post Bend woman jailed in stabbing of stepmother during dispute appeared first on KTVZ.
kpic
Oregon State Police investigating 2 deaths in Redmond
REDMOND, Ore. — This story has been updated here. Oregon State Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office responded to call on Sunday, September 25, that an adult male had been shot. Police responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located Trevit C. Law of Redmond had...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ DCSO: Man located in Redmond death investigation is ‘of no further interest’
UPDATE: Oregon State Police say the suspect has died. He was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a man they were seeking Sunday as part of a death investigation near Redmond has been located and is “of no further interest.”. DCSO sent...
Bend man jailed on DUII, assault, reckless driving charges in early-morning crash that injured several people
A 31-year-old Bend man was arrested and jailed on DUII, felony assault and reckless driving charges early Sunday morning, accused of running a red light in northeast Bend and crashing into another pickup truck, seriously injuring several people. The post Bend man jailed on DUII, assault, reckless driving charges in early-morning crash that injured several people appeared first on KTVZ.
clayconews.com
DEATH INVESTIGATION AFTER FATAL SHOOTING IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON
REDMOND, OR - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 8:28 AM, the Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located an adult male, identified as Trevit C. Law (45) of Redmond, who had been shot. Responding officers provided immediate first aid but Law was pronounced deceased.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Structure fire at 63357 Deschutes Market Rd, Bend
Bend, Or-At 3:08 am on Sunday, September 25, 2022, Bend Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire on Deschutes Market Rd. Initial reports were of flames venting from an attached garage. First arriving crews found a fully involved 500 square foot log garage with extension to the exterior of the residence, a two story, 2200 square foot log home constructed in 1988. Two occupants inside the home evacuated with fire department assistance as they were not awakened by the fire. Smoke alarms in the home did not sound as the fire was on the exterior. The garage, which was attached to the residence by a covered breezeway, sustained a roof collapse and was a total loss. The residence sustained minor smoke and water damage to the interior, with some charring to the exterior and minor roof involvement at the eaves on the west side of the home. Damage is estimated at $150,000 to the structures, and $75,000 to the contents. This includes two vehicles, a 2014 Toyota Sienna and a 2013 Nissan Leaf that were destroyed, as well as several custom bicycles that were in the garage.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ OSP: Suspect in Redmond shooting dies after self-inflicted gunshot wound
Oregon State Police say the suspect in Sunday’s fatal shooting outside of Redmond has died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Skyler Ray Myers, 32 was pronounced dead at St. Charles Medical Center, OSP said Monday. “Mr. Meyers had died from an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound,” said Sgt. Jayson...
centraloregondaily.com
DUII crash leaves multiple people injured in east Bend
A DUII crash in Bend early Sunday morning left several people injured and ended with an arrest. Bend Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were called to a serious motor vehicle crash at the intersection of NE 8th St. and NE Greenwood Ave. at 1:35 a.m. They found that...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents Friday. Here’s why.
After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day. It’s an even...
