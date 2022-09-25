Read full article on original website
WEAR
Deputies identify man killed in Destin officer-involved shooting
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man killed in last week's officer-involved shooting in Destin has been identified as a 45-year-old man. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Berlin Gonzalez is the man deputies shot and killed after he first fired at deputies. The incident happened last Wednesday at...
Panama City commissioners approve new Millville boat ramp
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners expect to begin construction on a new boat ramp at Snug Harbor in Watson Bayou in the next 4-6 weeks. “We’re trying to set a standard for what boat ramps should be across the city,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. The project will cost more than […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City boaters will have an additional launching spot
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners are setting their sights high for the boating community. They approved of a construction company to build a state-of-the-art boat launch from scratch. The project is called the Snug Harbor Boat Launch Facility. It’s located at the corner of Maple Avenue in...
WJHG-TV
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office preps for Hurricane Ian
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Ian became a Category 2 storm Monday afternoon. While it’s not expected to reach Northwest Florida for a few more days, if at all, local first responders are stressing the importance of being prepared for anything. It doesn’t take much for The Forgotten...
wkgc.org
Updates from the Bay County Emergency Operations Center
Updates from the Bay County Emergency Operations Center – Hurricane Ian. The Bay County Emergency Operations Center hosted a press conference earlier today to give a briefing on Hurricane Ian. Bay County will potentially receive heavy rainfall from this storm and officials ask residents to stay weather aware at this time. The best place to find updates are through local media teams, National Weather services, and Bay County social media (Bay County, Florida Emergency Services).
WEAR
Walton County deputies arrest 20-year-old with reported stolen handgun
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Santa Rosa Beach Friday morning for having a reported stolen handgun. Eric Sutton Jr., 20, of Freeport was arrested for dealing in stolen property. The sheriff's office says while trying to perform a traffic stop on a...
WJHG-TV
Hurricane Ian local closures
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here are the current reported closures due to Hurricane Ian. We’ll continue to update this list with more closures as they are reported. Gulf Coast State College: Gulf/Franklin campus closed on 9/28-9/29, no services and operations at these campuses only. Gulf County Schools: all...
WATCH: Bay County holds Hurricane Ian update
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — State and local leaders came together in Bay County Monday morning to offer information and encouragement as residents wait and watch Hurricane Ian. “We all know how this goes,” said Rep. Neal Dunn, (R-Panama City). “If you live in Bay County you have seen this before.” He added that local […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 26,2022
Christopher Nelson, 20, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Idus Glass, 51, Tallahassee, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 177 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
niceville.com
Alleged unfinished home remodel leads to grand theft charge
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man, who reportedly started but did not complete a home remodeling project, is facing a charge of grand theft, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said it arrested Robert Brezeale, 44, on...
WJHG-TV
Hurricane Ian Sunset
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Clouds from the outflow of Hurricane Ian gave us a spectacular sunset over NWFL. The cirrus clouds are made of ice crystals and those crystals bend the light giving us the spectacular pink, orange, and red colors. Check out the pictures and submit your own here...
Panama City teacher builds bond with autistic student
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – When 9-year-old Clayton became Mrs. Butler’s student last year, they instantly clicked. “I love Clayton,” said Telinda Butler. “He is, always has been a soft spot for me because he is very similar to one of own grandchildren.” Clayton has autism. Learning new things can be challenging. However, when he […]
WJHG-TV
Homicide investigation in Panama City Beach neighborhood
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 9/22/22 3:45 P.M.:. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office identified Julian’s son, Tyler Moore Davis, 27, as the murder suspect. Investigators used the Bay Real-Time Operations Center (BAYROC) to determine Tyler fled to Georgia after the shooting. Warrants were obtained for Tyler for aggravated assault on a separate incident. He was arrested and is now in a Georgia county jail.
WEAR
Report: Man threatens woman with knives over parking spot in Fort Walton Beach
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Tuesday for threatening a woman over a parking spot with multiple knives in Fort Walton Beach. 21-year-old Zachary Milichi Simmons is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to an arrest report,...
niceville.com
Walton man handed two life sentences for molesting kids
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A Walton County man has been sentenced to two life sentences after his conviction for molesting children, the Office of the State Attorney for the Northern District of Florida said last week. On September 20, 2022, Jacob J. Ramirez was sentenced by Circuit Judge Kelvin...
WJHG-TV
PCPD attempting to locate missing juvenile
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Shaniyah Watford, 17, was last seen on September 20th in the 1800 block of Flower Avenue in Panama City. Watford was wearing a black colored jacket and black...
niceville.com
Traffic advisory for drivers in Okaloosa, Walton this week
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
Bay Co. residents prepare for possible hurricane
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Floridians were busy this weekend preparing for what could be a major hurricane headed in their direction. From Tampa Bay to the Florida Panhandle, weather experts and elected officials urge people to keep an eye on the forecast. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to arrive in Florida as a hurricane […]
holmescounty.news
Inmate on trial for killing of fellow inmate
A Holmes County jury will convene Wednesday morning for the first day of a second-degree murder trial. Raymond Strong, 38, is accused of stabbing fellow inmate Kevin Parker to death at the Holmes Correctional Institution in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit from Florida Department of Law Enforcement, video...
WJHG-TV
Bay District Schools planned to close due to hurricane
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 09/27/22 10:24 a.m.: Bay District Schools will officially be closed on Thursday. According to the district, a decision about Friday’s operations will be made on Wednesday. Wednesday was already scheduled as a planning day for staff with no students attending schools. All extra-curricular...
