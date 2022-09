PATASKALA ― Thunder and lightning are often used to describe running backs. But in the case of Licking Heights, it's a fitting moniker for a pair of junior defensive linemen. Reggie Crawford (5-11, 215) lines up at one end and provides the dash. Ethan Whitt (6-4, 255) mans the other end in the...

PATASKALA, OH ・ 34 MINUTES AGO