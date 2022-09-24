ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
blockclubchicago.org

How Much Does My Alderman Make? Here’s A Complete List

CITY HALL — Most City Council members will be getting a sizeable raise come 2023. There are 15 aldermanic salary ranks, according to public salary data from the city’s Human Resources department. Not everyone on the council earns the same because they can accept or decline raises over the years, and the raises are tied to the consumer price index.
vfpress.news

‘We Need You’: County Clerk Calling On Veterans To Be Election Workers

The polling place at Roosevelt Elementary School, 1927 S. 15th Ave. in Broadview, which opened later during the June 28 election because no election workers showed up. Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough said there’s a “serious shortage” of poll workers ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. She’s hoping military veterans heed her call to be election workers. | File.
All About Chicago

Chicago’s High Property Taxes Pay for Squeezed Retiree Benefits

In the 2022 fiscal year, more than 80% of (municipal) property taxes collected went toward city employee pensions, according to an analysis from the watchdog Civic Federation -- an unusually high share that has nearly doubled since 2013 and makes Chicago “unique” among US cities, said Justin Marlowe, a public finance research professor at the University of Chicago.
rejournals.com

“Northwest Indiana” is a buzz phrase itself. What’s the deal with the recent boom?

Location. Low cost. Labor. These are just a few of the pros that make Northwest Indiana a desirable place to do business. Somewhat of a hidden gem in past years, the market has recently become a highly demanded market for businesses to set up shop. Chicago Industrial Properties spoke with Northwest Indiana Forum President & CEO Heather Ennis to find out what’s behind the recent boom.
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Justice raises $5,000 for holiday baskets

Justice Trustee Jeff Allen said the village raised almost $5 ,000 at the annual car show in August, which will go towards the annual holiday baskets and gift cards program for less fortunate residents. Allen said the car show brought in just over $4,919. Otherwise, it was business as usual...
Lashaunta Moore

CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications open

If you've dreamed of being a Chicago firefighter, now is your chance to apply. The largest fire department in the Midwest is looking for people to join their family as the application for Firefighter/EMT is now open. According to the city’s official website, candidates have until Monday, Oct. 17 to apply for the entry level positions.
#Democrats#Election Local#Bingo#The Village Of Summit#Cook County Board#Illinois Senate Candidate#Cook County Circuit Court
ciceroindependiente.com

From Czech Fortress to Latinx Youth Rock Scene, Klas Was More Than Just a Restaurant

This summer, after a century of history, fine steaks and community, the Klas Restaurant on Cermak was demolished, and I can’t help but feel that a piece of Cicero went down with it. With its ornate dining rooms, murals reminiscent of a bygone era and stained-glass windows, the iconic Moravian-style building lived many lives—including being the home to Cicero’s DIY punk rock scene. Though the physical space is gone, Klas’s near century-long presence in Cicero still serves as a reminder of the history and changes the town has undergone, and all the complexities that come with it.
chicagocrusader.com

Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side

Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Lyons buys property near old quarry

The village of Lyons has agreed to pay $2,770,416 for approximately 8.56 acres just south of the former quarry on Ogden Avenue. “This is something we talked about at previous board meetings. It’s finally coming to fruition,” Mayor Christopher Getty said at the Aug. 16 village board meeting.
News Break
ABA Journal

2 law schools change names because of namesakes' notorious pasts

Two law schools are officially changing their names after learning more about their namesakes’ long-ago conduct. The University of Richmond T.C. Williams School of Law will be changed to the University of Richmond School of Law as a result of a Sept. 23 vote by its board of trustees, report Reuters, Above the Law and a press release.
vfpress.news

Financial Crisis Forces Big Guys On Roosevelt Road To Close

Big Guys owner Brendan O’Connor stands for a photo on June 23, at the restaurant on Roosevelt Road in Berwyn. | Alex Rogals. Sunday, September 25, 2022 || By Melissa Elsmo || @maywoodnews. When Brendan O’Connor put the call out to the community to help Big Guys Sausage Stand...
