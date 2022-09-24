Read full article on original website
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Brats, Bourbon & Brews on 9/28Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Oak Brook calls for Oakbrook Terrace to remove red light cameras near Oakbrook Center Mall
"These cameras are not there because of safety," Oak Brook Village Trustee Mike Manzo said.
vfpress.news
‘We Need You’: County Clerk Calling On Veterans To Be Election Workers
The polling place at Roosevelt Elementary School, 1927 S. 15th Ave. in Broadview, which opened later during the June 28 election because no election workers showed up. Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough said there’s a “serious shortage” of poll workers ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. She’s hoping military veterans heed her call to be election workers. | File.
Chicago’s High Property Taxes Pay for Squeezed Retiree Benefits
In the 2022 fiscal year, more than 80% of (municipal) property taxes collected went toward city employee pensions, according to an analysis from the watchdog Civic Federation -- an unusually high share that has nearly doubled since 2013 and makes Chicago “unique” among US cities, said Justin Marlowe, a public finance research professor at the University of Chicago.
rejournals.com
“Northwest Indiana” is a buzz phrase itself. What’s the deal with the recent boom?
Location. Low cost. Labor. These are just a few of the pros that make Northwest Indiana a desirable place to do business. Somewhat of a hidden gem in past years, the market has recently become a highly demanded market for businesses to set up shop. Chicago Industrial Properties spoke with Northwest Indiana Forum President & CEO Heather Ennis to find out what’s behind the recent boom.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Justice raises $5,000 for holiday baskets
Justice Trustee Jeff Allen said the village raised almost $5 ,000 at the annual car show in August, which will go towards the annual holiday baskets and gift cards program for less fortunate residents. Allen said the car show brought in just over $4,919. Otherwise, it was business as usual...
Fired Black CPS teachers to share over $9M from discrimination lawsuit
Hundreds of Black Chicago Public School teachers, fired during a “turnaround” policy 10 years ago, will share a $9.25 million settlement that a federal court granted on September 6. The award ends a 10-year legal battle between CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union, which argued that many Black...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago violence victims' families call on Darren Bailey to stop commercials
CHICAGO -- Vickie Ponciano feels like breaking her television every time she sees a video clip of her nephew's murder being used in a Republican ad campaign that seeks to pin violence in Chicago on Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the city's Democrats. "Every time I see that freaking commercial I...
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications open
If you've dreamed of being a Chicago firefighter, now is your chance to apply. The largest fire department in the Midwest is looking for people to join their family as the application for Firefighter/EMT is now open. According to the city’s official website, candidates have until Monday, Oct. 17 to apply for the entry level positions.
ciceroindependiente.com
From Czech Fortress to Latinx Youth Rock Scene, Klas Was More Than Just a Restaurant
This summer, after a century of history, fine steaks and community, the Klas Restaurant on Cermak was demolished, and I can’t help but feel that a piece of Cicero went down with it. With its ornate dining rooms, murals reminiscent of a bygone era and stained-glass windows, the iconic Moravian-style building lived many lives—including being the home to Cicero’s DIY punk rock scene. Though the physical space is gone, Klas’s near century-long presence in Cicero still serves as a reminder of the history and changes the town has undergone, and all the complexities that come with it.
chicagocrusader.com
Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side
Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Lyons buys property near old quarry
The village of Lyons has agreed to pay $2,770,416 for approximately 8.56 acres just south of the former quarry on Ogden Avenue. “This is something we talked about at previous board meetings. It’s finally coming to fruition,” Mayor Christopher Getty said at the Aug. 16 village board meeting.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Violent weekend in Chicago; another mayor denounces SAFE-T Act
It was another violent weekend in Chicago. Police report 38 people were shot and seven proved to be fatal. This follows one of the most violent weekends of the year last week when more than 60 people were shot, including a 3-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.
ABA Journal
2 law schools change names because of namesakes' notorious pasts
Two law schools are officially changing their names after learning more about their namesakes’ long-ago conduct. The University of Richmond T.C. Williams School of Law will be changed to the University of Richmond School of Law as a result of a Sept. 23 vote by its board of trustees, report Reuters, Above the Law and a press release.
Wheel Tax Officially Repealed, 500,000 Drivers Benefit
Cook County, Illinois has officially repealed its wheel tax, benefitting about 500,000 drivers. Per a report from the Chicago Tribune, the Cook County Board voted to do away with the tax on Thursday, September 22.
These Chicago area high schools rank in Top 10 in the country for 2023, study shows
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
vfpress.news
Financial Crisis Forces Big Guys On Roosevelt Road To Close
Big Guys owner Brendan O’Connor stands for a photo on June 23, at the restaurant on Roosevelt Road in Berwyn. | Alex Rogals. Sunday, September 25, 2022 || By Melissa Elsmo || @maywoodnews. When Brendan O’Connor put the call out to the community to help Big Guys Sausage Stand...
