Miami-dade County, FL

WSVN-TV

Truck crashes into Sheridan Street overpass in Hollywood; Turnpike shut down

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck traveling in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike struck the underside of the Sheridan Street overpass, shutting down traffic. The truck has since left the scene of the crash while crews continue to clean up debris, Tuesday afternoon. This happened near Hollywood Boulevard/Pines...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

1 taken to hospital after car ends up in canal in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was taken to the hospital after being caught in a watery wreck in Tamarac. It happened on Tuesday, near State Road 7 and Commercial Boulevard. The car drove into the canal with two people inside. One person was pulled out of the car and...
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Police searching for missing jet skier from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a jet skier who may have been attempting to reach Bimini. Authorities say Charles Walker was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday in the 3200...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Sandbag distribution locations

The City of Lauderhill will have sand and sand bags available Tuesday while supplies last and weather permits. Locations: Veterans Park (7600 NW 50 St.) and Wolk Park (1080 NW 42 Way) From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents must provide proof of residency to obtain sandbags. Miramar:. Limit 6...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

City of Miami Beach declares State of Emergency

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach on Tuesday declared a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the city with tropical storm conditions, which includes flooding in low-lying areas and strong wind gusts. “While Miami Beach is not expected to experience any direct...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Sandbag locations set up to help residents ahead of Hurricane Ian rainfall

MIAMI - Cities across South Florida passed out sandbags on Tuesday ahead of heavy rain expected from Hurricane Ian. In Miami Gardens public works staff shoveled sand into bags in the rain beginning at 6:30 a.m. "You want to be prepared you don't want to get flooded or anything like that that can cause major damage so you want to make sure you're prepared," said Jermaine Joseph who came out to get sandbags after hearing from city officials. "Just taking precautions. The city said so, I just followed," he added. The site off of NW 183rd...
MIAMI, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Immokalee Road in Orangetree

Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Immokalee Road in Collier County on Sunday morning. Troopers say an SUV and a motorcycle collided near the intersection of Immokalee Road and Oil Well Road just after 4 a.m. According to FHP, the SUV was traveling west...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Child found wandering alone in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department received a call from a passerby regarding a small child who appeared to be walking alone. They found them around 7:30 a.m., Monday. Officers are now with the child in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Northeast Sixth Street.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
sflcn.com

Hurricane Ian Forces Some Broward County Operations to Close

BROWARD COUNTY – Broward County and emergency response partners are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as it approaches the west coast of Florida. Due to the size of the storm, Broward is expected to receive tropical storm force wind gusts and large amounts of rainfall, which coupled with a King Tide, have already resulted in street flooding, especially in coastal and low-lying areas.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

