Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Brats, Bourbon & Brews on 9/28Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Related
Oak Brook calls for Oakbrook Terrace to remove red light cameras near Oakbrook Center Mall
"These cameras are not there because of safety," Oak Brook Village Trustee Mike Manzo said.
austintalks.org
Construction on former Laramie State Bank building to start this fall
Construction on the former Laramie State Bank redevelopment project will begin Nov. 11 and the estimated cost has gone up, officials said Friday. These details and others were discussed at a meeting organized by development partner Oak Park Regional Housing Center and held at Austin Coming Together’s office. Originally, the project, part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Invest South/West initiative, was estimated to cost $33 million, but that number has grown to $45 million due to inflation.
blockclubchicago.org
River North Alderman Blocks New Hotel Proposal Because Of Trouble At Hotel Next Door
RIVER NORTH — Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) has blocked a hotel plan on a desirable lot Downtown after neighbors expressed concerns over history of violence at a hotel next door. Sonder, a boutique hotel company, wanted to build a hotel at 1 W. Huron St., which is currently being...
The Wrigleys, McCormicks and Fields have called this building home — its penthouse is for sale
CHICAGO — Surnames grace some of Chicago’s most iconic locations such as Wrigley Field, McCormick Place and the Field Museum. The history-making families behind those names have all lived in the same residential building, and its most prestigious unit is up for sale. The 8,000 square foot penthouse...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What’s behind the battle brewing over a proposed marina at Navy Pier?
CHICAGO — Another boating season has come and gone in Chicago without so much as a pylon or a plank being laid for a proposed marina at Navy Pier, despite the fact the City Council approved it six years ago. “One of the ironies for me is this is called the ‘people’s pier.’ This is […]
Cook County tax bills on pace to arrive ‘by end of 2022’
Property tax bills should land in mailboxes across Cook County around the same time as holiday cards, with second installment payments expected to come due before the end of the year, county officials said.
wjol.com
WJOL Tours the new CenterPoint Toll Bridge
The privately financed project by Houbolt Road Extension JV, LLC, a joint venture between United Bridge Partners and CenterPoint Properties, involves constructing a new 1.5 mile-long highway extension including a 0.4-mile bridge over the Des Plaines River to connect Interstate 80 with the CenterPoint Intermodal Center and its Union Pacific and.
Early Voting in Illinois Opens This Week: Here's Where Chicago-Area Residents Can Cast Ballots
The November election may still seem like a long way off, but early voting will begin this week in most of the Chicago area. Under Illinois law, early voting can begin up to 40 days prior to an election, with that date falling on Sept. 29 for the 2022 general election.
RELATED PEOPLE
blockclubchicago.org
How Much Does My Alderman Make? Here’s A Complete List
CITY HALL — Most City Council members will be getting a sizeable raise come 2023. There are 15 aldermanic salary ranks, according to public salary data from the city’s Human Resources department. Not everyone on the council earns the same because they can accept or decline raises over the years, and the raises are tied to the consumer price index.
oakpark.com
Dominican University shuttle involved in vehicle collision
A Dominican University shuttle bus ran into a River Forest home after it collided with another vehicle at about 8 a.m., Tuesday morning near the intersection of Bonnie Brae Place and Chicago Avenue. One student, the bus’s sole passenger, sustained a minor hand injury. The cause of the accident...
marinelink.com
J.F. Brennan Tallies $23.5 Million Lock and Dam Contract
A tow enters the lock chamber from downstream at Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo: USACE Rock Island District) La Crosse, Wis. based marine construction firm J.F. Brennan Co. Inc. has secured a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for work at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Rockdale, Ill.
vfpress.news
State’s Updated Water Plan Could Guide Proviso Suburbs’ Efforts To Confront Climate Change
Crews work on the Addison Creek Reservoir in Bellwood in May. The state’s newly updated Illinois Water Plan could help officials maintain the reservoir and guide other aspects of the local water system in Proviso. | File. Sunday, September 25, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The state...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications open
If you've dreamed of being a Chicago firefighter, now is your chance to apply. The largest fire department in the Midwest is looking for people to join their family as the application for Firefighter/EMT is now open. According to the city’s official website, candidates have until Monday, Oct. 17 to apply for the entry level positions.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
One car stolen, two tampered with in Brookfield | Police reports Sept. 19-26
Brookfield police reported one vehicle stolen and two more vehicles whose ignitions had been tampered with overnight on Sept. 25-26. A resident of the 9000 block of Southview Avenue called police at about 6:50 a.m. that day to report that a gray 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe had been stolen from the driveway of her residence.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Sparks fly during Palos Heights parking lot debate
The City of Palos Heights is one step away from voting on a controversial new parking lot and the issue drew some fireworks Tuesday night. Nine people spoke on the topic during a 45-minute public comment session, but it was resident Dan Nicholson who pushed the buttons of Aldermen Jack Clifford and Jerry McGovern and there was a heated exchange.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Justice raises $5,000 for holiday baskets
Justice Trustee Jeff Allen said the village raised almost $5 ,000 at the annual car show in August, which will go towards the annual holiday baskets and gift cards program for less fortunate residents. Allen said the car show brought in just over $4,919. Otherwise, it was business as usual...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vfpress.news
Financial Crisis Forces Big Guys On Roosevelt Road To Close
Big Guys owner Brendan O’Connor stands for a photo on June 23, at the restaurant on Roosevelt Road in Berwyn. | Alex Rogals. Sunday, September 25, 2022 || By Melissa Elsmo || @maywoodnews. When Brendan O’Connor put the call out to the community to help Big Guys Sausage Stand...
Eater
Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot
There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
fox32chicago.com
Pair robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The pair, 68 and 64, were walking on the sidewalk around 10:32 p.m. in the 600 block of West Fullerton when two gunmen approached and demanded their belongings at gunpoint, police said.
Wheel Tax Officially Repealed, 500,000 Drivers Benefit
Cook County, Illinois has officially repealed its wheel tax, benefitting about 500,000 drivers. Per a report from the Chicago Tribune, the Cook County Board voted to do away with the tax on Thursday, September 22.
Comments / 0