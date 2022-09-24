ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, IL

austintalks.org

Construction on former Laramie State Bank building to start this fall

Construction on the former Laramie State Bank redevelopment project will begin Nov. 11 and the estimated cost has gone up, officials said Friday. These details and others were discussed at a meeting organized by development partner Oak Park Regional Housing Center and held at Austin Coming Together’s office. Originally, the project, part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Invest South/West initiative, was estimated to cost $33 million, but that number has grown to $45 million due to inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

WJOL Tours the new CenterPoint Toll Bridge

The privately financed project by Houbolt Road Extension JV, LLC, a joint venture between United Bridge Partners and CenterPoint Properties, involves constructing a new 1.5 mile-long highway extension including a 0.4-mile bridge over the Des Plaines River to connect Interstate 80 with the CenterPoint Intermodal Center and its Union Pacific and.
JOLIET, IL
blockclubchicago.org

How Much Does My Alderman Make? Here’s A Complete List

CITY HALL — Most City Council members will be getting a sizeable raise come 2023. There are 15 aldermanic salary ranks, according to public salary data from the city’s Human Resources department. Not everyone on the council earns the same because they can accept or decline raises over the years, and the raises are tied to the consumer price index.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Dominican University shuttle involved in vehicle collision

A Dominican University shuttle bus ran into a River Forest home after it collided with another vehicle at about 8 a.m., Tuesday morning near the intersection of Bonnie Brae Place and Chicago Avenue. One student, the bus’s sole passenger, sustained a minor hand injury. The cause of the accident...
RIVER FOREST, IL
marinelink.com

J.F. Brennan Tallies $23.5 Million Lock and Dam Contract

A tow enters the lock chamber from downstream at Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo: USACE Rock Island District) La Crosse, Wis. based marine construction firm J.F. Brennan Co. Inc. has secured a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for work at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Rockdale, Ill.
JOLIET, IL
Lashaunta Moore

CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications open

If you've dreamed of being a Chicago firefighter, now is your chance to apply. The largest fire department in the Midwest is looking for people to join their family as the application for Firefighter/EMT is now open. According to the city’s official website, candidates have until Monday, Oct. 17 to apply for the entry level positions.
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

One car stolen, two tampered with in Brookfield | Police reports Sept. 19-26

Brookfield police reported one vehicle stolen and two more vehicles whose ignitions had been tampered with overnight on Sept. 25-26. A resident of the 9000 block of Southview Avenue called police at about 6:50 a.m. that day to report that a gray 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe had been stolen from the driveway of her residence.
BROOKFIELD, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Sparks fly during Palos Heights parking lot debate

The City of Palos Heights is one step away from voting on a controversial new parking lot and the issue drew some fireworks Tuesday night. Nine people spoke on the topic during a 45-minute public comment session, but it was resident Dan Nicholson who pushed the buttons of Aldermen Jack Clifford and Jerry McGovern and there was a heated exchange.
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Justice raises $5,000 for holiday baskets

Justice Trustee Jeff Allen said the village raised almost $5 ,000 at the annual car show in August, which will go towards the annual holiday baskets and gift cards program for less fortunate residents. Allen said the car show brought in just over $4,919. Otherwise, it was business as usual...
JUSTICE, IL
vfpress.news

Financial Crisis Forces Big Guys On Roosevelt Road To Close

Big Guys owner Brendan O’Connor stands for a photo on June 23, at the restaurant on Roosevelt Road in Berwyn. | Alex Rogals. Sunday, September 25, 2022 || By Melissa Elsmo || @maywoodnews. When Brendan O’Connor put the call out to the community to help Big Guys Sausage Stand...
BERWYN, IL
Eater

Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot

There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO - A man and a woman were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The pair, 68 and 64, were walking on the sidewalk around 10:32 p.m. in the 600 block of West Fullerton when two gunmen approached and demanded their belongings at gunpoint, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

