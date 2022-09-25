ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Casting Call: A Lawyer, Dancer & Golfer needed this week

By Casting Call With Greg Clarkson
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Am0TL_0i9CMA3X00

PLEASE… Carefully Read All The Info Below Before Submitting For These Projects.

* NOTE from EXTRAS CASTING ATLANTA
There will be strict COVID set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Covid Testing which are paid for by production.

Extras Casting Atlanta
“Untitled Project”
(GOLF with a SUPERSTAR)
* Asian, Indian, or Black Male to portray Golfer @ East Lake CC.
18yrs & Older
* Good looking, clean cut business type, that can swing a golf club well.
- A Small Scene w/a Superstar and all
* MUST be Fully Vaccinated
* Submit: 2 Recent Photos, All Clothing sizes & Contact info
* Shoots: Friday September 30th
* Put “GOLFER” in the subject line
* Email All Your Info To: ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com

* NOTE from GAME CHANGING FILMS
There will be Covid set procedures that ALL talent must follow.
There’s also Covid Testing which are paid for by production.

Game Changing Films
“NEW SPORTS FILM”
(FOOTBALL PLAYERS)
* Seeking: Males of All Ethnicities to portray "Football Players" 18 - 34yrs
* Submit: Name, 2 Recent Pics, Ht, Wt, DOB, Contact Info & All Football Experience
* Shoots: NOW - October 14th
* Please Email All Info to:
JUSTIN@GAMECHANGINGFILMS.COM

* NOTE from CASTING TAYLORMADE
There will be strict COVID set procedures that Background talent must follow accordingly. COVID testing is paid for & provided by production.

Casting TaylorMade
“LILLY” (FILM)
(ELEGANT EVENING - FEATURED ROLE)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Elegant Patrons & Senators.
40 - 70yrs
- Fitting: Monday October 10th (Fitting Bump = $50)
- Films: Thursday October 13th
* Apply via CTM Website at:
https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/lilly-various-roles-1

Casting TaylorMade
“LILLY” (FILM)
(HOTEL STAFF - FEATURED ROLE)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray "Hotel & Kitchen staff" 21 - 50yrs
- Fitting: Monday October 10th (Fitting Bump = $50)
- Films: Thursday October 13th
* Apply via CTM Website at:
https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/lilly-various-roles-1

Casting TaylorMade
“LILLY” (FILM)
(SUPREME COURT)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray "Supreme Court Lawyer"
21 - 60yrs
- Fitting: Monday October 10th (Fitting Bump = $50)
- Films: Friday October 14th
* Apply via CTM Website at:
https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/lilly-various-roles-1

Casting TaylorMade
“LILLY” (FILM)
(DANCERS)
* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Dancers at a Competition
21 - 70yrs
* Seeking Good Dancers!! In the notes section, please tell us your dance experience
- Fitting: Thursday October 13th or Friday 14th (Fitting Bump = $50)
- Films: Wednesday October 19th
* Apply via CTM Website at:
https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/lilly-various-roles-1

* NOTE from DESTINATION CASTING
There will be strict Covid set procedures that Background talent must follow.
All talent will have a Covid test administered on set

Destination Casting
“NEW FILM THRILLER”
(MULTIPLE ROLES)
* Male/Females All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities for "Multiple Roles"
18yrs & Older
* Email The Following: Name // Ht // Wt // Contact Info
* Also Include: 2 Clear Current Photos
- NO filters/hats/sunglasses/other people
- 1 full body facing forward & 1 at least chest up
- No professional photos
- Must be current hair & facial hair
- MUST be a jpeg no pdf or word document
- MUST Be Vaccinated.
* Filming: NOW - December
* Put “LOVE & MURDER” in subject line
* Email All Above Info to: TwistedExtrasCasting@gmail.com

* NOTE from ON LOCATION CASTING
There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

On Location Casting
“A MAN IN FULL” (NETFLIX)
(HBCU STYLE PARTY)
* Black Males & Females to portray "HBCU Block Party Goers" 18 - 26yrs
This production is requiring all cast & crew over the age of 18 to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and have at least one booster shot. Fully vaccinated means that more than (14) days have passed since your second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna shot OR more than (14) days have passed since your Johnson & Johnson shot. PRODUCTION WILL COLLECT PROOF OF VACCINATION AND BOOSTER BEFORE YOUR PRE-EMPLOYMENT COVID TEST. Any job offer will be contingent upon showing sufficient proof of vaccination & booster AND testing negative for Covid-19. Covid-19 testing will be paid for by production.
* Emails must include the following:
- First & Last Name
- Phone Number
- Vaccination Status
- Email Address
- Recent Color Photo
- Height, weight, pant size, shirt size, shoe size, waist measurement
* Are you registered with On Location Casting? (helpful but not required)
* Shoots: October 4th
* Email All Your Info To: AMIFseason1@gmail.com
* Put “RADIO--PARTY” in subject line

* NOTE from CASTING ALL TALENT
There will be strict Covid set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There's also Covid Testing which is paid for by production.

Casting All Talent
“GOTHAM KNIGHTS” (DC/CW)
(MULTIPLE ROLES - ONGOING NEED)
* Filming: Multiple Upcoming Dates
Looking for people to portray:
- Police Officers
- Detectives
- SWAT Team
- Criminals
- High School Students
- Civilians
* To apply for roles & submit availability go to: Apply.CastingAllTalent.com
* If NEW to Casting All Talent, join our database: SignUp.CastingAllTalent.com

FILM INDUSTRY & VOICEOVER INFO

BEHIND THE CAMERA: “Film & TV Industry Jobs”
* Visit: www.georgia.org
* Go to Menu (top of page)
* Then hit Industries
* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment
* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production
* Scroll Down & Click On: Industry Jobs & Classes
* Click On: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs)

“OFFICIAL INFO”
ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number. To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

“VOICEOVERS”
1. BILL CELLER
* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.
* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com
* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com
2. ATLANTA VOICEOVER STUDIO
* Auditions / Demos / Recordings / Workshops / Classes / Resources
* For more information, please visit: AtlantaVoiceoverStudio.com
* Questions? / ADMIN@ATLANTAVOICEOVERSTUDIO.COM

How To Submit Yourself, or Your Vehicle As An “Extra”
Below is a List of Extras Casting Directors around Atlanta
* Extras Casting Atlanta
* Casting TaylorMade
* CL Casting
* Destination Casting
* Hylton Casting
* Catrett Casting
* On Location Casting
* Casting All Talent
* Tammy Smith Casting
* Bill Marinella Casting
* Cab Casting
* Rose Locke Casting
* Game Changing Films (Athletes)
Go to their Website, FB or Twitter page daily and check out the projects they’re casting. Choose one (or more if you’re what there looking for).
GENERIC VERSION
Send the below information to the “Casting Directors” via Email or Link to their Website.
- Three Current Pictures (Head, Waist Up, Full Body) NO glamour shots, iPhone quality is fine.
- (IMPORTANT) Regarding your Pictures, dress as best as possible to the "Role" you're submitting for.
- Your Stats (Height, Weight, Sizes, etc.)
- Your Contact info
- (VERY IMPORTANT) Let the Casting Directors know the exact days you’re available to work.
- (VERY VERY IMPORTANT) Properly fill out The Subject Line of your email
* If you’re right for a role, someone will call you.
* ANYBODY can be an “Extra” – no matter your Age, Shape, Size, or Ethnicity.
* BE PATIENT! Productions have multiple moving parts which at times cause delays.
* DO NOT call the Casting Director after a few days asking about the role.
Again, if they want you, someone will call.
* Please email me w/any questions at: greg.clarkson@audacy.com
* Also see the list on twitter: @getcastwithgreg
Good luck,
Greg

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

It’s a new week and it’s time for you and I to talk about what’s on the music agenda! Just like every week, there is an amazing lineup of concerts for you and your friends to enjoy. Why waste any more time? Let’s get right to it!
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Legendary Gay Bar Atlanta Eagle Is Reopening in Midtown

After closing two years ago, one of Atlanta’s oldest and most legendary gay and leather bars is reopening in Midtown, and right before Pride next month. Atlanta Eagle closed in March 2020 as part of a mandatory statewide shutdown of bars and restaurants throughout Georgia in the early months of the pandemic. While restaurants were allowed to reopen for takeout in April 2020, bars remained closed until June, eventually reopening that summer at only 35 percent total capacity. Unable to sustain business, Atlanta Eagle officially closed in the old Kodak Building on Ponce de Leon Avenue in November 2020.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Trans pioneer, politician Michelle Bruce found dead at home

Former Riverdale City Councilperson Michelle Bruce, Georgia’s first openly transgender elected official who lost reelection in 2003 after an opponent filed suit claiming she was “fraudulently” running for reelection as a woman, was found dead in her home on Roy Huie Road September 27. Although an official cause of death was not yet available as of press time, a member of the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office on scene said Bruce appeared to have died of natural causes.
RIVERDALE, GA
saportareport.com

Five Points Station: A Transformative Project for Downtown Atlanta

Recently, MARTA announced the awarding of a $25 million RAISE grant for the Five Points station and publicly shared a first peek at concepts for its busiest transit station located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The additional funding, bringing the total project budget to $200 million, gives us an opportunity to do something truly transformative where it’s needed the most.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Golfer#Asian#Indian#Black Male#Superstar#Ht#Dob
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Kenny Rogers estate auctioning valuables from Atlanta home Oct. 21-23

The estate for late country legend and longtime Atlanta resident Kenny Rogers is placing some of his memorabilia and personal effects up for auction next month. The three-day auction will be held in person at Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles and online at julienslive.com. People can view the 1,200 lots in person at Julien’s Auctions from Oct. […] The post Kenny Rogers estate auctioning valuables from Atlanta home Oct. 21-23 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Netflix
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
GEORGIA STATE
thechampionnewspaper.com

Chili days ahead—Atlanta prepares for annual Chili Cook Off

For many, the iconic taste and smell of fall is the ubiquitous pumpkin spice, but for others the pungent, savory taste and smell of chili says fall has returned. In the Atlanta area this popular stew—made with a wide variety of ingredients but always in a sauce flavored with chili peppers—is celebrated at the annual Atlanta Chili Cook Off—this year scheduled for Oct. 1 at the newly renovated Brook Run Park in Dunwoody.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
cdrecycler.com

Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
ATLANTA, GA
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy