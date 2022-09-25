Casting Call: A Lawyer, Dancer & Golfer needed this week

PLEASE… Carefully Read All The Info Below Before Submitting For These Projects.

* NOTE from EXTRAS CASTING ATLANTA

There will be strict COVID set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Covid Testing which are paid for by production.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Project”

(GOLF with a SUPERSTAR)

* Asian, Indian, or Black Male to portray Golfer @ East Lake CC.

18yrs & Older

* Good looking, clean cut business type, that can swing a golf club well.

- A Small Scene w/a Superstar and all

* MUST be Fully Vaccinated

* Submit: 2 Recent Photos, All Clothing sizes & Contact info

* Shoots: Friday September 30th

* Put “GOLFER” in the subject line

* Email All Your Info To: ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com

* NOTE from GAME CHANGING FILMS

There will be Covid set procedures that ALL talent must follow.

There’s also Covid Testing which are paid for by production.

Game Changing Films

“NEW SPORTS FILM”

(FOOTBALL PLAYERS)

* Seeking: Males of All Ethnicities to portray "Football Players" 18 - 34yrs

* Submit: Name, 2 Recent Pics, Ht, Wt, DOB, Contact Info & All Football Experience

* Shoots: NOW - October 14th

* Please Email All Info to:

JUSTIN@GAMECHANGINGFILMS.COM

* NOTE from CASTING TAYLORMADE

There will be strict COVID set procedures that Background talent must follow accordingly. COVID testing is paid for & provided by production.

Casting TaylorMade

“LILLY” (FILM)

(ELEGANT EVENING - FEATURED ROLE)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Elegant Patrons & Senators.

40 - 70yrs

- Fitting: Monday October 10th (Fitting Bump = $50)

- Films: Thursday October 13th

* Apply via CTM Website at:

https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/lilly-various-roles-1

Casting TaylorMade

“LILLY” (FILM)

(HOTEL STAFF - FEATURED ROLE)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray "Hotel & Kitchen staff" 21 - 50yrs

- Fitting: Monday October 10th (Fitting Bump = $50)

- Films: Thursday October 13th

* Apply via CTM Website at:

https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/lilly-various-roles-1

Casting TaylorMade

“LILLY” (FILM)

(SUPREME COURT)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray "Supreme Court Lawyer"

21 - 60yrs

- Fitting: Monday October 10th (Fitting Bump = $50)

- Films: Friday October 14th

* Apply via CTM Website at:

https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/lilly-various-roles-1

Casting TaylorMade

“LILLY” (FILM)

(DANCERS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray Dancers at a Competition

21 - 70yrs

* Seeking Good Dancers!! In the notes section, please tell us your dance experience

- Fitting: Thursday October 13th or Friday 14th (Fitting Bump = $50)

- Films: Wednesday October 19th

* Apply via CTM Website at:

https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/lilly-various-roles-1

* NOTE from DESTINATION CASTING

There will be strict Covid set procedures that Background talent must follow.

All talent will have a Covid test administered on set

Destination Casting

“NEW FILM THRILLER”

(MULTIPLE ROLES)

* Male/Females All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities for "Multiple Roles"

18yrs & Older

* Email The Following: Name // Ht // Wt // Contact Info

* Also Include: 2 Clear Current Photos

- NO filters/hats/sunglasses/other people

- 1 full body facing forward & 1 at least chest up

- No professional photos

- Must be current hair & facial hair

- MUST be a jpeg no pdf or word document

- MUST Be Vaccinated.

* Filming: NOW - December

* Put “LOVE & MURDER” in subject line

* Email All Above Info to: TwistedExtrasCasting@gmail.com

* NOTE from ON LOCATION CASTING

There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Covid-19 Testing which are paid for by production.

On Location Casting

“A MAN IN FULL” (NETFLIX)

(HBCU STYLE PARTY)

* Black Males & Females to portray "HBCU Block Party Goers" 18 - 26yrs

This production is requiring all cast & crew over the age of 18 to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and have at least one booster shot. Fully vaccinated means that more than (14) days have passed since your second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna shot OR more than (14) days have passed since your Johnson & Johnson shot. PRODUCTION WILL COLLECT PROOF OF VACCINATION AND BOOSTER BEFORE YOUR PRE-EMPLOYMENT COVID TEST. Any job offer will be contingent upon showing sufficient proof of vaccination & booster AND testing negative for Covid-19. Covid-19 testing will be paid for by production.

* Emails must include the following:

- First & Last Name

- Phone Number

- Vaccination Status

- Email Address

- Recent Color Photo

- Height, weight, pant size, shirt size, shoe size, waist measurement

* Are you registered with On Location Casting? (helpful but not required)

* Shoots: October 4th

* Email All Your Info To: AMIFseason1@gmail.com

* Put “RADIO--PARTY” in subject line

* NOTE from CASTING ALL TALENT

There will be strict Covid set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There's also Covid Testing which is paid for by production.

Casting All Talent

“GOTHAM KNIGHTS” (DC/CW)

(MULTIPLE ROLES - ONGOING NEED)

* Filming: Multiple Upcoming Dates

Looking for people to portray:

- Police Officers

- Detectives

- SWAT Team

- Criminals

- High School Students

- Civilians

* To apply for roles & submit availability go to: Apply.CastingAllTalent.com

* If NEW to Casting All Talent, join our database: SignUp.CastingAllTalent.com

FILM INDUSTRY & VOICEOVER INFO

BEHIND THE CAMERA: “Film & TV Industry Jobs”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* Scroll Down & Click On: Industry Jobs & Classes

* Click On: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs)

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number. To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

“VOICEOVERS”

1. BILL CELLER

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com

2. ATLANTA VOICEOVER STUDIO

* Auditions / Demos / Recordings / Workshops / Classes / Resources

* For more information, please visit: AtlantaVoiceoverStudio.com

* Questions? / ADMIN@ATLANTAVOICEOVERSTUDIO.COM

How To Submit Yourself, or Your Vehicle As An “Extra”

Below is a List of Extras Casting Directors around Atlanta

* Extras Casting Atlanta

* Casting TaylorMade

* CL Casting

* Destination Casting

* Hylton Casting

* Catrett Casting

* On Location Casting

* Casting All Talent

* Tammy Smith Casting

* Bill Marinella Casting

* Cab Casting

* Rose Locke Casting

* Game Changing Films (Athletes)

Go to their Website, FB or Twitter page daily and check out the projects they’re casting. Choose one (or more if you’re what there looking for).

GENERIC VERSION

Send the below information to the “Casting Directors” via Email or Link to their Website.

- Three Current Pictures (Head, Waist Up, Full Body) NO glamour shots, iPhone quality is fine.

- (IMPORTANT) Regarding your Pictures, dress as best as possible to the "Role" you're submitting for.

- Your Stats (Height, Weight, Sizes, etc.)

- Your Contact info

- (VERY IMPORTANT) Let the Casting Directors know the exact days you’re available to work.

- (VERY VERY IMPORTANT) Properly fill out The Subject Line of your email

* If you’re right for a role, someone will call you.

* ANYBODY can be an “Extra” – no matter your Age, Shape, Size, or Ethnicity.

* BE PATIENT! Productions have multiple moving parts which at times cause delays.

* DO NOT call the Casting Director after a few days asking about the role.

Again, if they want you, someone will call.

* Please email me w/any questions at: greg.clarkson@audacy.com

* Also see the list on twitter: @getcastwithgreg

Good luck,

Greg