No one is hurt in a Fulton fire
A Fulton home is heavily damaged by a fire. The house burned Friday night on Kathy Street. The fire started in a basement room. Investigators say the fire was electrical. No one was hurt. Damage estimates topped $60,000.
Cat rescued from house fire in Boone County, shop destroyed in separate Boone County fire
Boone County firefighters rescue a cat from a house fire east of Columbia. The Boone County Fire Protection District says crews were called to a house fire around 4:00 Friday morning on Pinehurst Lane. Light smoke was showing from the back of one unit of a split-level four plex when crews arrived.
Building left with smoke damage after fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — A building in Jefferson City caught fire leaving moderate structural and smoke damage Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Fire Department, the fire happened at the 400 block of E. Capitol Ave. around 9:42 p.m. When crews first arrived, they found fire...
Missouri state fire marshal’s office now involved in Jefferson City fire investigation
Jefferson City firefighters say a weekend blaze at a vacant home on East Capitol avenue remains under investigation, with the assistance of the Missouri state fire marshal’s office. Saturday night’s fire happened in the 400 block of East Capitol Avenue, which is east of the Missouri Capitol building.
Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy says
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A criminal defense and civil rights attorney in Columbia died of natural causes, according to a medical examiner's report. The report from the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner obtained by ABC 17 News said Stephen Wyse, 55, died of severe cardiomegaly. The Boone County Sheriff's Office began...
Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site
A worker was injured in a fall Tuesday at the construction site of the new Missouri River bridge on Interstate 70. The post Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department responded to a small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse on Conley Road Sunday evening. At about 5:30 p.m., Columbia Fire was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at the chain restaurant. ABC 17 crews on scene saw multiple fire trucks. The scene was clear shortly after fire crews arrival. ABC The post Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Rolla man killed after motorcycle crash in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: The driver involved in the crash wasn't wearing a helmet. A Rolla man was killed Sunday night following a motorcycle in Osage County. The crash happened on County Road 722 near Route Y around 7:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers investigated a motorcycle crash yesterday The post Rolla man killed after motorcycle crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One injured in Highway Z crash
A Columbia woman received moderate injuries in an accident Saturday morning on Highway Z about seven miles south of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Angela M. Barnes, 53, was traveling northbound in a 2015 Nissan Juke that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top, said Tpr. Zayne Tate.
Rolla man dies in motorcycle crash
OSAGE COUNTY — A Rolla man died Sunday evening after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report, Donald Mahaney, 55, of Rolla was riding his motorcycle on Osage County Road 722 near Route Y when he went off the left side of the road.
Tipton man charged for fatal Moniteau County crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Tipton man was recently charged with several counts relating to a fatal Aug. 6 crash in Moniteau County. David Burnett, 45, was charged Thursday with driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.18, driving a motor vehicle with an excessive BAC, driving without a valid license and driving without The post Tipton man charged for fatal Moniteau County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
What farmers and drivers should know to stay safe from accidents during harvest season
The Missouri State Highway Patrol urged drivers to be cautious during harvest season after a steady increase in farm equipment crashes throughout Missouri. During this season, drivers will see much more farm machinery traveling across Missouri's roads, particularly in rural areas. Most of these large pieces of equipment travel at a slow speed.
Police investigate report of shots fired in central Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) No one was hurt in a shooting in central Columbia late Friday night. Columbia Police responded to a shots fired call around 11:40 p.m on the 300 block of Melbourne Street. ABC 17 crews on scene saw around six police cars and multiple officers searching the area.
Motorcycle crash kills mid-Missouri man
A Rolla man has been killed in a Sunday evening motorcycle crash in Osage County, east of Jefferson City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 55-year-old Donald Mahaney was traveling on county road 722 when he went off the left side of the road, returned to the road, slid and went off the right side of the highway. The Patrol’s crash report says Mahaney was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Transportation officials from across Missouri interested in seeing Columbia’s diverging diamond
Truckers and other motorists who use Columbia’s diverging diamond interchange at I-70 and Stadium will need to slow down this (Tuesday) morning, as transportation and law enforcement officers from across the state walk that area as a pedestrian. It’s part of Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which...
Man seriously injured after motorcycle crash
COLE COUNTY — A California man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Cole County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Lookout Trail east of Route Z around 7:30 a.m. The crash occurred when Albert Heimericks, 83, driving...
Inmate dies Sunday at state prison at Licking
An inmate assigned to the South Central Correctional Center died Sunday at the prison. It is the sixth death since Aug. 31. Officials said Robert Baker, 29, was serving a six-year sentence for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle from Montgomery County. Baker had been in prison since June 2021.
Sixth inmate dies in one month at Licking prison
LICKING, Mo. — A sixth inmate has died at the South Central Correctional Center over the span of one month. Robert Baker, 29, of Montgomery County, was pronounced dead at 5:59 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. This is the sixth inmate at the prison to die since Aug. 31. Baker was serving a six-year sentence for […]
Local nonprofit handing out thousands of diapers for National Diaper Need Awareness Week
Columbia — A survey conducted by the National Diaper Bank Network found that 1 in 3 families in the United States can't afford enough diapers for their babies. That’s around five million babies affected. All this week, Columbia non-profit First Chance for Children will distribute thousands of diapers...
St. Joseph Correctional Center Reports Inmate’s Death
A Saint Joseph correctional center is reporting an offender’s death on Friday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says 55-year-old offender Kenneth Harper passed away Friday afternoon at the Capitol Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City. Harper was serving multiple life sentences for child molestation and statutory rape from Linn...
