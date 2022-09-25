ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, MO

kwos.com

No one is hurt in a Fulton fire

A Fulton home is heavily damaged by a fire. The house burned Friday night on Kathy Street. The fire started in a basement room. Investigators say the fire was electrical. No one was hurt. Damage estimates topped $60,000.
FULTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Building left with smoke damage after fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — A building in Jefferson City caught fire leaving moderate structural and smoke damage Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Fire Department, the fire happened at the 400 block of E. Capitol Ave. around 9:42 p.m. When crews first arrived, they found fire...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy says

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A criminal defense and civil rights attorney in Columbia died of natural causes, according to a medical examiner's report. The report from the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner obtained by ABC 17 News said Stephen Wyse, 55, died of severe cardiomegaly. The Boone County Sheriff's Office began...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department responded to a small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse on Conley Road Sunday evening. At about 5:30 p.m., Columbia Fire was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at the chain restaurant. ABC 17 crews on scene saw multiple fire trucks. The scene was clear shortly after fire crews arrival. ABC The post Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Rolla man killed after motorcycle crash in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: The driver involved in the crash wasn't wearing a helmet. A Rolla man was killed Sunday night following a motorcycle in Osage County. The crash happened on County Road 722 near Route Y around 7:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers investigated a motorcycle crash yesterday The post Rolla man killed after motorcycle crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

One injured in Highway Z crash

A Columbia woman received moderate injuries in an accident Saturday morning on Highway Z about seven miles south of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Angela M. Barnes, 53, was traveling northbound in a 2015 Nissan Juke that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top, said Tpr. Zayne Tate.
HOUSTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Rolla man dies in motorcycle crash

OSAGE COUNTY — A Rolla man died Sunday evening after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report, Donald Mahaney, 55, of Rolla was riding his motorcycle on Osage County Road 722 near Route Y when he went off the left side of the road.
ROLLA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Tipton man charged for fatal Moniteau County crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Tipton man was recently charged with several counts relating to a fatal Aug. 6 crash in Moniteau County. David Burnett, 45, was charged Thursday with driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.18, driving a motor vehicle with an excessive BAC, driving without a valid license and driving without The post Tipton man charged for fatal Moniteau County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Police investigate report of shots fired in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) No one was hurt in a shooting in central Columbia late Friday night. Columbia Police responded to a shots fired call around 11:40 p.m on the 300 block of Melbourne Street. ABC 17 crews on scene saw around six police cars and multiple officers searching the area.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Motorcycle crash kills mid-Missouri man

A Rolla man has been killed in a Sunday evening motorcycle crash in Osage County, east of Jefferson City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 55-year-old Donald Mahaney was traveling on county road 722 when he went off the left side of the road, returned to the road, slid and went off the right side of the highway. The Patrol’s crash report says Mahaney was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man seriously injured after motorcycle crash

COLE COUNTY — A California man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Cole County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Lookout Trail east of Route Z around 7:30 a.m. The crash occurred when Albert Heimericks, 83, driving...
houstonherald.com

Inmate dies Sunday at state prison at Licking

An inmate assigned to the South Central Correctional Center died Sunday at the prison. It is the sixth death since Aug. 31. Officials said Robert Baker, 29, was serving a six-year sentence for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle from Montgomery County. Baker had been in prison since June 2021.
LICKING, MO
KOLR10 News

Sixth inmate dies in one month at Licking prison

LICKING, Mo. — A sixth inmate has died at the South Central Correctional Center over the span of one month. Robert Baker, 29, of Montgomery County, was pronounced dead at 5:59 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. This is the sixth inmate at the prison to die since Aug. 31. Baker was serving a six-year sentence for […]
LICKING, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Correctional Center Reports Inmate’s Death

A Saint Joseph correctional center is reporting an offender’s death on Friday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says 55-year-old offender Kenneth Harper passed away Friday afternoon at the Capitol Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City. Harper was serving multiple life sentences for child molestation and statutory rape from Linn...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

